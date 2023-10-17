Tiny Dogs of Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 17, 2023
by Izzy Lidsky  

Noah in the evening light.
TINY DOGS OF RAMPAGE
Words and Photos by Izzy Lidsky

One thing that's never made much sense to me is that many of the sport's biggest stars, who do the biggest tricks on the biggest terrain... have the smallest dogs.

On the other hand, even the most capable dogs (I'm looking at you, Bentley Storch), still shouldn't be sending any of the features at Rampage, so what does it matter anyway?

With those profound thoughts, I bring you Tiny Dogs of Rampage: a photo series documenting the phenomenon of tiny, non-canyon-gap-sending pups found at Red Bull Rampage.

Noah the Daschund
Noah the Dachshund

Noah the Daschund
Noah the Dachshund was eager to pose for the camera.
Kevin
Kevin is Tom Van Steenbergen's dog and is very nice and cuddly. Although a very good boy, we don't think Kevin should be Cavemanning drops like TVS.

Clemens Kaudela feeling stoked.
C-Dog.
Clemens Kaudela feeling stoked.
The only dog we wanna see send the canyon gap. Well, maybe RDog too. Edit: HOW COULD WE FORGET BRENDOG?

Pinkbike found this dog right before awards.
Pinkbike found this dog right before awards. Fits the bill.
This dog lives at Strait Acres
This dog lives at Strait Acres

Dogs of Rampage
Not tiny, but still very good.

Barb- photo courtesy of DJ Brandt
Barb feeling festive. Photo courtesy of DJ Brandt
Barb- photo courtesy of DJ Brandt
Barb feeling manic. Photo courtesy of DJ Brandt

This tarantula was bigger than some of the dogs at Rampage.
This was a very strange looking tiny dog. Not sure who it belonged to so we put it in Tippie's luggage to bring home for his kids.


15 Comments
  • 47 1
 Yet again... Brendog gets robbed
  • 2 1
 Cuz as a DOG he didn't even make the dog photo shoot!
  • 21 1
 No guide dogs from the judges area? Also there was a robbery of a dog at that event
  • 5 0
 Twice the legs, x10 the cute? Bonus points if your furry friend can kill your enemies.
  • 4 0
 The content we all wanted.
  • 1 0
 If you ride rampage your balls are already big enough you don't need to compensate walking around with a pitbull trying to look like a tough guy.
  • 4 1
 Dog got robbed
  • 2 1
 "Any dog less than 50 pounds is a cat and cats are pointless." - Ron Swanson
  • 2 0
 The most important PB article of 2023
  • 1 0
 Hey pinkbike, can I work for you and just take the dog pics. That would be the best job ever.
  • 2 0
 Noah gave Brendog a 97.
  • 1 0
 These are the Dogs I mean when I say "I got that Dog in me"
  • 2 0
 More content like this
  • 1 0
 Collie was clearly a Brendog fan....Look at the face.
Below threshold threads are hidden





