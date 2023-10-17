Tiny Dogs of Red Bull Rampage 2023

Noah the Dachshund

Noah the Dachshund was eager to pose for the camera. Kevin is Tom Van Steenbergen's dog and is very nice and cuddly. Although a very good boy, we don't think Kevin should be Cavemanning drops like TVS.

C-Dog. The only dog we wanna see send the canyon gap. Well, maybe RDog too. Edit: HOW COULD WE FORGET BRENDOG?

Pinkbike found this dog right before awards. Fits the bill. This dog lives at Strait Acres

Not tiny, but still very good.

Barb feeling festive. Photo courtesy of DJ Brandt Barb feeling manic. Photo courtesy of DJ Brandt

This was a very strange looking tiny dog. Not sure who it belonged to so we put it in Tippie's luggage to bring home for his kids.

One thing that's never made much sense to me is that many of the sport's biggest stars, who do the biggest tricks on the biggest terrain... have the smallest dogs.On the other hand, even the most capable dogs (I'm looking at you, Bentley Storch), still shouldn't be sending any of the features at Rampage, so what does it matter anyway?With those profound thoughts, I bring you Tiny Dogs of Rampage: a photo series documenting the phenomenon of tiny, non-canyon-gap-sending pups found at Red Bull Rampage.