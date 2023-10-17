Tiny Dogs of Red Bull Rampage 2023

One thing that's never made much sense to me is that many of the sport's biggest stars, who do the biggest tricks on the biggest terrain... have the smallest dogs.
On the other hand, even the most capable dogs (I'm looking at you, Bentley Storch), still shouldn't be sending any of the features at Rampage, so what does it matter anyway?
With those profound thoughts, I bring you Tiny Dogs of Rampage: a photo series documenting the phenomenon of tiny, non-canyon-gap-sending pups found at Red Bull Rampage.