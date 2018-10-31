This New Tire Doesn't Look Like a Minion - Taipei Cycle Show 2018

Just imagine being a tire company trying to make an impact in today's market where, if you don't have a Maxxis or Schwalbe hot patch on the sidewall, you're basically invisible to many consumers. Your two options include making a tire that looks a lot like a Minion (shoutout to basically everyone), or you can try to design something unique that hopefully still works well. Tioga has taken the latter route in the past with their wild-looking Psycho Genius tire, but then came the more traditional Glide range that looked a lot like, you guessed it, a Minion.
Hey, there's a reason that so many burly tires are similar: The design is proven to work pretty well.
But with their new Edge 22, Tioga is back to doing things differently. The front-specific Edge is an all-mountain tire that sports a very untraditional central channel due to nearly a complete lack of crown lugs, which Tioga says creates a second cornering edge that's inboard of where we'd usually think cornering lugs belong.
I haven't ridden the Edge 22 (the show is its first public appearance) and all that might sound a bit odd, but there's some theory behind it.
Think of a tire's shape as having a crown (the top), a transition area that may or may not have knobs, and then the cornering lugs on the edges. Now picture the Tioga tire that has the usual cornering lugs to create the bitting edge when you lean into it hard, but there's also a second row of lugs higher up that also have an edge to them... Now you wouldn't have to lean into the tire so hard to access that edge, says Tioga, with the result being, ''jaw-dropping control that redefines the meaning of railing a corner.''
The most obvious question is about rolling speed, as most fast tires sport some kind of central ridge rather than a central trough. I suspect that it being a front tire means this will matter less, but I'll have to spend some time on it before we see if that's true or not. The tire pictured here is still in prototype phase, and Tioga is sussing out some of the details like casing thickness and flat protection, but they're saying that it'll come in somewhere around 900-grams.
Does it work? I don't know yet, but I do know that it's been awhile since we've seen some out-of-the-box thinking in the tire world, so I'm eager to have a go when they're ready this coming spring.
Yep those are Michael Strahan knobs.
All questions are fair game on a new tire that isn't proven yet.
This tread pattern, if you can try it out and test what I felt in years gone by...is if you grab a handful of brake and the tire is aimed in semi-awkward directions...the tire tends to literally BITE DIRECTIONALLY.
What I mean is there is no consistent bite when turning or if the wheel is pushing a bit in a turn, it will ONLY grip at certain lean angles or certain terrain.
You wont get a consistent bite at the brake lever or in terms of traction. You have this odd combo of skidding uncontrollably all the while the tire is GRABBING and PULLING the wheel left or right.
Does that make any sense to anyone? I've felt it multiple times on tires like this under hard braking. It gets AMPLIFIED in a rut too because those knobs will try to grip and pull hard on the washout or rut and climb the sides of the rut and yet NOT STOP OR STEER controllably while going straight down the rut.
Now this is keyboard warrior against keyboard warrior. Let's call it a draw.
Consider my jaw not dropped.
I´ve had this discussion on youtube before, where i said (regarding a different tire):
"So it´s a tire for people who do not know how to corner?"
Guess what, all the guys who never wear out their sideknobs collectively lost their minds.
There´s certainly a demographic for these things, just as there is one for all the various sorts of knob vomit tires out there which mostly only work in a straight line.
However, i do not really see any potential in this design. It just looks like something from 20 years ago and as if it would ride rather unpredictable.
Sorry this tyre went full minion. Even minion doesn’t go full minion. Never go full minion.
Waki tyre roast says congratultaions Tioga, you get.... ZEEEROOOO!!!
Why not just have good side walls?
In all seriousness, I imagine that with lower pressure, the two close-to-central rows of knobs would make contact with the dirt. Would really be interesting to have a scientifically-based tire comparison, where we can quantify attributes like braking, cornering, traction, etc...
Also I’d be hesitant about puncture resistance if there is significantly less material down the center of the tire.
But step out from behind my keyboard, shave my neckbeard, and give em a go to see if my opinion holds any water.
The best DH tyre I ever used regarding great braking traction is the DHR2, and that tyre has massive, paddle like centre knobs, this is the opposite.
Do you even drift bro?
All the time bro but never when cornering
