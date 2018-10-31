PINKBIKE TECH

This New Tire Doesn't Look Like a Minion - Taipei Cycle Show 2018

Oct 31, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Taipei Cycle Show


Just imagine being a tire company trying to make an impact in today's market where, if you don't have a Maxxis or Schwalbe hot patch on the sidewall, you're basically invisible to many consumers. Your two options include making a tire that looks a lot like a Minion (shoutout to basically everyone), or you can try to design something unique that hopefully still works well. Tioga has taken the latter route in the past with their wild-looking Psycho Genius tire, but then came the more traditional Glide range that looked a lot like, you guessed it, a Minion.

Hey, there's a reason that so many burly tires are similar: The design is proven to work pretty well.


Taipei Cycle Show


But with their new Edge 22, Tioga is back to doing things differently. The front-specific Edge is an all-mountain tire that sports a very untraditional central channel due to nearly a complete lack of crown lugs, which Tioga says creates a second cornering edge that's inboard of where we'd usually think cornering lugs belong.

I haven't ridden the Edge 22 (the show is its first public appearance) and all that might sound a bit odd, but there's some theory behind it.

Think of a tire's shape as having a crown (the top), a transition area that may or may not have knobs, and then the cornering lugs on the edges. Now picture the Tioga tire that has the usual cornering lugs to create the bitting edge when you lean into it hard, but there's also a second row of lugs higher up that also have an edge to them... Now you wouldn't have to lean into the tire so hard to access that edge, says Tioga, with the result being, ''jaw-dropping control that redefines the meaning of railing a corner.''
Taipei Cycle Show

The most obvious question is about rolling speed, as most fast tires sport some kind of central ridge rather than a central trough. I suspect that it being a front tire means this will matter less, but I'll have to spend some time on it before we see if that's true or not. The tire pictured here is still in prototype phase, and Tioga is sussing out some of the details like casing thickness and flat protection, but they're saying that it'll come in somewhere around 900-grams.

Does it work? I don't know yet, but I do know that it's been awhile since we've seen some out-of-the-box thinking in the tire world, so I'm eager to have a go when they're ready this coming spring.

53 Comments

  • + 25
 looks like a minion with 'michael strahan' center knobs
  • + 6
 It's a great tire for those gap jumps.
  • + 2
 Big and black and tough and rugged, clean cut and professional - yet soft and charismatic and absolutely handsome and heart warming?

Yep those are Michael Strahan knobs.
  • + 16
 "The most obvious question is about rolling speed" No, that really doesn't matter on a front. The biggest question is about braking performance since well over 50% of braking power comes front your front stopper. That tread pattern doesn't scream braking power, but then neither does a DHF.
  • + 7
 "Most obvious" does not equal "biggest". And the illustrious Mr Levy did amend that question with "I suspect that it being a front tire means this will matter less".

All questions are fair game on a new tire that isn't proven yet.
  • + 0
 Why does rolling speed affect the rear more than the front, their both spining at the same time.
  • + 3
 @Cezcez1928: Because your rear wheel carries more of the weight than the front. I think it's close to a 60-40 split.
  • + 2
 @Cezcez1928: Rider's weight is mostly over the rear tire. Friction is proportional to "normal force" (applied weight).
  • + 1
 @Cezcez1928: more weight over the back tire is generally the case
  • + 1
 My beef with “other” tires (non schwalbe/maxxis) is that the compounds usually suck for PacNW and BC. Anyone have different experience?
  • + 1
 @powderturns: Maxxis has been around for so long that I think they’ve got their super tacky compounds figured out. Schwalbe is good but I find that they wear quite a bit quicker than the tacky Maxxis tires. Most tire manufacturers are coming out with pretty darn tacky compounds and I find that tire wear is really what seperates them. Road with the Onza Aquila tire over the last summer and was super impressed with the grip it had but was even more impressed by the tread wear. The onza Aquila is definitely a contender for an awesome tire, would definitely recommend anyone use it. Very similar tread to the DHR 2.
  • + 1
 @powderturns:my se4s are pretty good. Not as soft or grippy as magic marys but they roll a lot faster and corner quite well.
  • + 1
 @hmstuna: ditto here with the se4. The sidewalls also don't feel like their sidewalls are made of wood (looking at you maxxis)
  • + 7
 The original Maxxis DH tire (similar to the tread pattern of the Tioga Psycho...was very similar to this tread pattern.
This tread pattern, if you can try it out and test what I felt in years gone by...is if you grab a handful of brake and the tire is aimed in semi-awkward directions...the tire tends to literally BITE DIRECTIONALLY.
What I mean is there is no consistent bite when turning or if the wheel is pushing a bit in a turn, it will ONLY grip at certain lean angles or certain terrain.

You wont get a consistent bite at the brake lever or in terms of traction. You have this odd combo of skidding uncontrollably all the while the tire is GRABBING and PULLING the wheel left or right.

Does that make any sense to anyone? I've felt it multiple times on tires like this under hard braking. It gets AMPLIFIED in a rut too because those knobs will try to grip and pull hard on the washout or rut and climb the sides of the rut and yet NOT STOP OR STEER controllably while going straight down the rut.
  • + 1
 I notice this with the DHF. Very slight, not as bad as what you describe but when I put a DHRII then a High Roller II on the front, hard braking was much more stable while upright. With that said, few tires have the cornering bite and the rolling resistance of the DHF.
  • + 4
 Listen, if you want a stupid tyre, do yourself a favor and turn your highrollers backwards. You can also turn them inside out. But if you do want to try hard then develop a tyre with minion dhf knobs on the right and Ikon on the left. You will then be able to have your sweet side.
  • + 7
 What’s up with the minimal center knobs? Would be hard to brake on a rocky downhill
  • + 12
 Unless you manage to keep the tops of these rocks exactly in that center channel (or you have negative rim width), the knobs just next to the channel will still bite even if you're not cornering.

Now this is keyboard warrior against keyboard warrior. Let's call it a draw.
  • + 7
 @vinay: I hope negative rim width is the new big thing in mountain biking
  • + 14
 @vinay: no no no, just wait until waki interjects with a 5 page discourse of science that eventually bleeds into an existential wrap-up about how everyone's machismo is a big front for protecting our deep-seated fear that our dingus size is inadequate
  • - 1
 This is the first tyre where you are supposed to brake only in corners. It rolls faster in corners than on the straight too. Fkng brilliant.
  • + 4
 So I can rail corners without having to lean as far? That doesn’t make sense. You can’t hold the same speee through a turn if you’re (relatively) upright. Physics, force vectors, etc etc.

Consider my jaw not dropped.
  • + 1
 Yeah, but there´ll always be scrubs out there who´ll either not be able to utilize a good tread anyways or are not able to understand the basic physical principles that are in play here.
I´ve had this discussion on youtube before, where i said (regarding a different tire):
"So it´s a tire for people who do not know how to corner?"
Guess what, all the guys who never wear out their sideknobs collectively lost their minds.

There´s certainly a demographic for these things, just as there is one for all the various sorts of knob vomit tires out there which mostly only work in a straight line.
However, i do not really see any potential in this design. It just looks like something from 20 years ago and as if it would ride rather unpredictable.
  • + 1
 You'll have to rip corners like on a snowmobile! Hanging ff the side of bike, outside foot in the air.
  • + 2
 Here’s an idea: let’s take meatiest side knobs of the minion and just use only them, then cut a piece in the middle so that nobody can notice... it will result in a tyre with no spine which will create fkd up rolling resistance, the tyre will actually roll faster when leaned over than when the bike rides straight. Nobody has done that before!!! Initial lean will feel weird too. The final touch will be lack of channel between side knobs and center knobs so the meaty knobs won’t be able to dig in properly and break away will be unpredictable. Oh wait... there are no center knobs!

Sorry this tyre went full minion. Even minion doesn’t go full minion. Never go full minion.

Waki tyre roast says congratultaions Tioga, you get.... ZEEEROOOO!!!
  • + 2
 hmmm I know I will get lots of thumbs down....but the use of the word psycho is not really used these days as it gives a bad impression because of the stigma it causes. I know i'm talking from a Mental Health point of view. Prefer Michelin tyres anyhow....
  • + 6
 "You shouldn't call a psychopath a psychopath, it upsets them"
  • + 1
 I'm gonna give you a thumbs up, even though I don't agree, I'm a psycho like that.
  • + 1
 @AyJayDoubleyou: Killing Eve ref. I salute you fine sir
  • + 2
 So, as we all have realised by now that the minion layout in some variation or another is nearly ideal, it would be great if tire companies, instead of designing another knob vomit tire, would focus on actually improving tire technology. You know, sidewalls, puncture protection, rubber compounds and weight. Now that would be great!
  • + 1
 Totally agree, tread patterns are pretty much solved now, but this stupid craze of running thin assed side walls to save weight, then running sealant, plus a foam inner core is pretty silly really.

Why not just have good side walls?
  • + 1
 Huh. Might actually work. One reason I don't ride Minions is they have an odd transition (at least for my riding style) where they seem to get vague until you lay them over more. I like something with knobs where they don't put knobs. OK, that sounded funny. The Rekons work better for me. I'm just not sure how these would feel in a straight line. We shall wait for the review.
  • + 4
 Looks like a terrible tire for braking. Cornering, sure. But man that'll be scary when you hit the binders!
  • + 3
 Why do you say that? Because there's a fairly large gap in the center? The knobs themselves look good for braking.
  • + 1
 Uhm... maybe that's why the model number is 22, as in "catch 22" Big Grin

In all seriousness, I imagine that with lower pressure, the two close-to-central rows of knobs would make contact with the dirt. Would really be interesting to have a scientifically-based tire comparison, where we can quantify attributes like braking, cornering, traction, etc...
  • + 1
 I’m with you. With less “frontal area” if you will - tread blocks perpendicular to the trail - that means to me that there is less tire material available for braking.

Also I’d be hesitant about puncture resistance if there is significantly less material down the center of the tire.

But step out from behind my keyboard, shave my neckbeard, and give em a go to see if my opinion holds any water.
  • + 2
 @deadflat: Even with higher pressure what you stated is true. It's called a contact patch, not a contact knob.
  • + 1
 It's gotta make a difference surely ?

The best DH tyre I ever used regarding great braking traction is the DHR2, and that tyre has massive, paddle like centre knobs, this is the opposite.
  • + 1
 Vampire tooth pattern, right on time for Halloween! This will probably end up being a fun, niche tire... the wide center gap might work well in moderate goop. Looking forward to a full review.
  • + 1
 Surprised no one has ripped off a new school nevegal. That tire was brilliant. Even wtb knocked Their own Timberwolf for the new treads.
  • + 3
 I like the theory, can't wait for a review.
  • + 3
 It actually looks like a seesion
  • + 1
 Looks exactly like some shit Tioga would spit out tho.

Do you even drift bro?

All the time bro but never when cornering
  • + 2
 If it's $60 or less, I'll take the risk.
  • + 1
 What’s the lightest tire for enduro? Trying to find light tires grippy enough for the hardpacked trails here in SoCal
  • + 0
 Ardent Race Exo
  • + 1
 Bontrager ses are pretty light for what they are
  • + 2
 They look worn out from factory but maybe it's the macro lense or angle.
  • + 1
 wait wait wait what!? Tioga are still in business?
  • + 2
 spooky
  • + 1
 They should have named it, "Fangs"
  • + 1
 e13 tires folks. check them out, you wont regret it
  • + 1
 I'm going to take a stab at it will get a lot of punctures...

Post a Comment



