Tioga's Prototype Glide G3 Tire - Taipei Cycle Show









Tioga has had some rather interesting tire designs over the past few years, with their Psycho Genius range employing odd looking central lugs with extensive siping that was designed to allow each lug to conform to the ground easier than a more traditional design. And as odd as the Psycho Genius was, it actually worked pretty well. Regardless, Tioga needed a tire that didn't look like it belonged in a 1980s sci-fi film, and that's exactly what the new Glide G3 seems to be.





