Tippie Spotlight - R-Hawk Crank System

Aug 2, 2017 at 19:00
Aug 2, 2017
by ROTORBikeComponents  
 
Press Release

Tippie with the technical rock move.

Brett Tippie plays hard, every day. He’s never been one to hold back, so when it’s on, he’s all in, not just the tip. Even a quick peek at his Instagram account will clue you in to his rowdy brand of fun and certainly have you wondering what sort of bomber gear it takes to stay above board in his energy drink soaked escapades. Bottom line, he needs bulletproof, no-nonsense components that can charge as large as he does.

The R-Hawk Crankset

Tippie uses the R-Hawk crankset and like the man himself, this is no timid creature clinging to the soft underbelly of the bicycling world. It is a bold and durable piece of equipment destined for abuse beyond reason. It’s forged for strength and machined into a manufacturing masterpiece of the tightest tolerances. The strength is key, but because of the attention to weight saving details, the R-Hawk is a lean fighter punching well above its weight.

The R-Hawk’s modular design is the key to the system. The crank axle is actually an individual piece of the system instead of being bonded to the crank arms. It helps keep the weight down, but just as importantly, it makes the cranks future proof. That means that you can pair the R-Hawk with any Rotor bottom bracket, and because they’ve got all the ‘standards’ covered, you’re not going to be left with an obsolete crankset when spacing standards change. So when the next rage in spacing hits, ‘Ultra Mega Boosted Big Box’, or whatever it might be called, you can laugh off the stupid name and keeping using your favorite cranks with a new axle. And heck, for the Pivot Switchblade owners out there, using the R-Hawk system with our [Boost] axle already improves your chain line dramatically.

Blue Rubber Bumpers


Since we’re talking about modern touches, lets throw in some trendy colors while we’re at it. Got a high-dollar rig with some color matchy-matchy going on? Well don’t stop at your cranks! Choose from seven different crank boots to show your bike some love. Protection is important, especially when you’re charging into unknown terrain. The rubber sleeves keep your cranks safe from would be hazards, even when you’re sending it deep.

Boost Axle Spindle

Tippie also uses Rotor Q-Rings. You may have seen your road biking buddies using them, especially if they pepper terms like "Coaching" and "FTP" into their conversations. That's because many of the world’s best road racers have been using Q-Rings for years. It's only now that mountain bikers are beginning to see their benefits, especially now that so many have embraced the single-ring drivetrain.

Direct Mount Q Ring

Before you roll your eyeballs deep into the back of your head, this is not the old Biopace that destroyed connective knee tissue back in the 90s, nor is it the same as some oval option other current manufacturers tout. The Rotor Q-Ring can be rotated in 0.5-degree increments in relation to the cranks, letting you deliver maximum power to the rear wheel and in a way that best suits your individual pedal stroke. Not quite comfortable with the chainring orientation? Then go ahead and clock the position another increment until it’s perfect. And because you’re able to completely dial in your pedaling, you get the added bonus of better traction as a result of smoothing out your stroke.

Tippie throwing the horns. This was taken before Gene Simmons tried to trademark the hand gesture.

So if you’re looking for dependable and efficient new components to let you uncover your pedaling performance, follow Tippie’s lead and crank it up with the Rotor R-Hawk.


MENTIONS: @ROTORBikeComponents
15 Comments

  • + 7
 So you're saying it's not biopace, but if I want to rotate the ring a few notches I can make it just like biopace?
I'm in
  • + 2
 I wonder how these axle and chainring interfaces stand up long term to serious hammering under heavy/powerful riders in MTB conditions. It seems like it would be vulnerable to eventual creaking- anyone have experience with these?
  • + 3
 This is a pretty similar system to a lot of BMX cranks, and those hold up to way dumber stuff. So, hopefully good?
  • + 0
 Umm if anyone is going to slap them silly, it'll be Tippee!
  • + 5
 Tippie and YT is like beer and canada...they just go together....
  • + 4
 Oval chainrings- because derailleur clutches just last too damn long.
  • + 1
 I was wondering the same thing. It turns out that there is quite a bit of slack in the chain to not break the clutch free. Same thing with chain growth as suspension cycles.
  • + 1
 Every time I see a picture of the R- Hawk, I think someone has invented adjustable length cranks - which would be kind of handy.
  • + 4
 Try at your own risk-
ozarkcyclingadventures.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/IMG_0693.jpg
  • - 1
 @GorgeousBeauGaston: I'm assuming this is a joke. That's an adjustable stationary bike for determining fit.
  • + 1
 They do exist. Can't think of the names now...meant for temporary use. Lets you try 165/170/175 before committing to a crank length. I'd try one as I don't have an assortment of cranks just laying around, well, I have 165 on the DH and the Trance came with 175.....of course, I'm curious to try 170 on the Trance....lol
  • + 1
 @loopie: I was thinking that if you are hitting a rooty climb you could go to 165 to avoid pedal strike then return to 175 for normal riding.
  • + 1
 Tippy just gets people cranked
  • + 1
 Pedal to the Metal! \m/ o,o \m/
  • + 1
 How much $?

