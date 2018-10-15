PRESS RELEASES

Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires

Oct 15, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Armor hybrid tire liner
Tannus/Vittoria photo


It's called the "Armour," and it integrates the now-popular protective tire insert with an inner tube to, as the press kit says: "...give the rider better flat protection and the ability to ride at lower PSIs without ever getting a pinch flat."

For a while, I thought those were the very reasons that we abandoned inner-tubes in favor of tubeless tires, but that's just me. In a few weeks, a consortium of two tire makers - Tannus, which specializes in manufacturing airless cycling tires, and Vittoria, a high-end pneumatic tire producer - will be releasing a hybrid, inflatable liner that could spell the end of tubeless mountain bike tires - or not.

The Tannus Armour insert is 15 millimeters thick beneath the tread and tapers down to 2 millimeters as it completely surrounds the basic inner-tube. Armour's maker claims that the hybrid solution is easier to install than the most popular tire inserts and more effective in preventing punctures. In their words:

The Armour design allows riders to lower their PSI to as low as 20 psi, whilst at the same time ensuring ultimate protection to their rims. In the unlikely event you get flat tyre, you can also run flat on the Armour without any problems under 10km/h; which could be a real lifesaver. The most noticeable thing about the Armour is its simplicity. Anyone who has installed or ridden tubeless will testify that it is a pain to install and maintain, whilst only being about 60-70% effective against punctures. In contrast, the Armour installation is as easy to set up as a standard tyre / tube combo and requires no special tools or added maintenance.


History Being Made - or Revisited?

The Armour concept flips the wisdom of conventional tire-liner makers up-side down. Inserts like Flat Tire Defender and Cush Core are intended to sit against the rim of a tubeless tire, while leaving an air space above to allow the tire carcass some natural flexibility with which to find grip and roll more effortlessly. Conventional inserts create a "bump-stop" for the tire that helps activate the suspension sooner and protect against carcass-tear pinch flats. Puncture resistance is handled by liquid sealant.


bigquotesArmour hybrid inserts could be a legitimate innovation - or they could be a satanic reincarnation of the the old-school "thorn-proof" inner-tube.
Puncture Resistant Tube
Thorn-proof tubes have yet to live up to their name. Katie Bradshaw photo

Armour inserts, however, are compressed against the tire's carcass by the inner tube, which forces the foam element to conform to the terrain at all times. Puncture protection is only as good as the thickness of the insert. Air pressure inside the inner-tube only plays a supporting role to the liner, which should create a noticeably different (albeit harsher) ride quality. The Armour concept is more civilized version of MrWolf's SmartMousse, which takes it to the extreme, with a tiny tube inside a blob of foam that fills the entire tire.

All things considered, the simple addition of an inner-tube to a tubeless tire adds a measurable amount of stiffness to the tire casing - and that lateral support, along with puncture resistance, is high on the wish list for many enduro-type riders. Armour hybrid inserts could be a legitimate performance innovation - or they could turn out to be a satanic reincarnation of the the old-school "thorn-proof" inner-tube. Speculation aside, we will be testing a set soon.


Mentions: @vittoria

72 Comments

  • + 124
 I have zero issues with regular tubeless. I'm just here to get downvoted.
  • + 14
 Same. I use a good amount of psi for where I'm riding that day. Ie. I'm not gunna run 15psi at the Whistler bike park
  • - 33
flag tulipanek (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I have zero issues with regular TUBES. I'm just here to get downvoted.
  • + 28
 @tulipanek: Don't mind me, just here to down vote people praising tubes
  • + 4
 Me neither with my ghetto tubeless setup.
  • - 14
flag Boardlife69 (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I have squirm issues with tubless in corners. Even with 30 psi in my 2.35 minions. And that god awful milky snot bugger mess everywhere. Fck tubless. And fck your downvotes too. Opinions.
  • + 12
 I also have zero issues with tubeless. Until I send it into a rock garden, and slice my tyre. Then I have zero psi with tubeless.
  • + 3
 @AllMountin: This all day...so Huck Norris in the back.
  • + 0
 @SnowshoeRider4Life: tubes work well if you don't use low pressure and if you don't roll over branches with thorns. Tubeless works well for almost every situations except for pros riding fast who destroy rims.
@Boardlife69 You might need wider rims or change casing ? I'm terrible a cornering so my tires don't "squirm".

One real issue with tubeless is (if you use light casing) you need to change tyre as soon the sidewalls are a bit used because sealant starts to leak from everywhere.
  • + 1
 @AllMountin: Same here. I went 4 years without a flat until I had two recently on the same trail. Both were a result of running too low a pressure on a rocky downhill. Speed and low pressure will kill any traditional tube or tubless setup. I now have an acute awareness of the problem Huck Norris inserts solve.
  • + 1
 I agree. I don't get the 60-70% statistic. I live in the land of thorns and cactus and only one flat in 4 years....and that was because I didn't keep up with my sealant.
  • + 1
 @zede: I only use DH 2ply meats on 28mm ID. (2.35 front and back with 30-32 psi) Not a pro (some will say I have pro style) I just like to put my back into it. Add a little twerk and she starts to squirm. But I do ride quite aggresive and the back wheel is my most abused part requiring constant attention/replacement. I just dont get this low pressure with balloon tire trend. I would toast that shit in no time flat.
  • + 1
 ---
  • + 71
 Yo dawg, we heard you liked tubes so we got a tube for your tube that goes inside your tire for your tire.
  • + 3
 And we going fill that shit with gold flake air so when you get puncture it will look like fairy farts following you.
  • + 37
 It looks like the tyre industry is going round in circles...
  • + 10
 It’s hard to say if this will inflate sales for these companies..
  • + 14
 But will this new product gain traction?
  • + 3
 @macross87: This innovation may well corner the flat-proof tire market, or come skidding to a halt if there are no early adopters.
  • + 2
 Only thing your wallet is going to be holding after purchasing these is air.
  • + 6
 Insert pun here
  • + 4
 Tired of the same puns.
  • + 2
 Nice pun but that was exactly my question. How is an “inflatable bladder” not a tube?
  • + 16
 personally, i cant wait till reflectors make their high performance debut
  • + 4
 Oh, you mean diffuse illumination dispersement and rotational mass balancing devices? I have some in Carbon fibre, they'll totally make your bike go 7 seconds faster on every trail! Only $2399 USD a piece.
  • + 3
 @LoganKM1982: What!? No built-in air speed velocity sensors or wireless activation? No smart phone or Starva integration either? What kind of roadie.. er I mean sucker do you take me for?
  • + 2
 @hangdogr: Hahaha, right now it's just for ebikes, and the sensors don't have the firmware ready to fully deploy them. However, it does have smart capabilities, for instance, it alerts you to any article about new standards on pinkbike and the volume and pitch of the alert let's you know exactly how upset to be when commenting.
  • + 10
 Is this system with a regular tire lighter than just a dh casing tire? I don't get why you just don't go to dh tires if you are still having pinch flat problems...
  • + 1
 Would def be lighter option
  • + 1
 i concur with this very thought. i guess maybe though its heavier, the idea is a lighter casing will still contour to the ground and any objects being rolled over better than a dh casing maybe?
  • + 1
 Cause they add 10 lbs to your bike....
  • + 2
 @Xc2dh1: looks like this adds 11 pounds. DH tires for the win.
  • + 7
 The foam pushes against the side wall like a tube does. But not with the same force.
Foam core plus a tire is a huge chunk of change. If the whole enchilada cost about 100$ it would make a great flat proof rear tire.
Do you still need sealant?
Final weight compared to tubeless tire with sealant and foam core?
That tube in the tire. If it punctures what then.?
Stay tuned for more inquisitive remarks and cunning puns.
  • + 9
 Dear Tire Companies: Please put this extra weight in the tire casing.



Thanks!
  • + 9
 and I ask how much it weighs and then get down voted.
  • + 7
 Yeah @pinkbike @vittoria how much DOES it weigh?
  • + 1
 Reasonable questions and positivity don't always go as far as they should around here. Followed immediately by my accidentally clicking the downvote button when trying to click the upvote. Damn. I do however support your comment.
  • + 2
 How much does it cost, more importantly.
  • + 2
 I usually figure if it was lighter than tubeless and other options they would be throwing that in your face. No mention of comparable weight means it's heavier.
  • + 7
 Is it April 1st already!!!!!!!!! hahahaha I'm trying to loose weight, so my bike adds it. I will get my coat
  • + 2
 Jokes aside... the question would be: Is it better than existing solutions? It appears that most punctures and sidewall tears would not cause the tire to go flat. These type of flats still occur for many racers that are using cushcore or similar. It also provides rim protection like existing systems. It also eliminates messy tire sealant and all the fun that comes with it. Seems like an improvement on paper to me, however we need to know more about weight and ride quality.
  • + 5
 Does anyone else find this article hard to read? Like the paragraphs are made up of unrelated sentences?
  • + 5
 Dh casing + freeride tube that weighs a ton= lots and lots of bike park laps with no flats for a reasonable price
  • + 4
 Have we forgotten about the foam inserts INSIDE the sidewalls of the irc Kujo DH already? Maybe tire manufacturers should revisit that old design and work on it.
  • + 5
 this "bladder" system looks awful similar to this things I used to run called.....tubes
  • + 1
 “Anyone who has installed or ridden tubeless will testify that it is a pain to install and maintain, whilst only being about 60-70% effective against punctures“

I find tubless easy to install, maintain and almost completely effective against punctures. I got one flat the whole season this year, and that was from a piece of glass on the trail slashing my tyre...
  • + 5
 Show me the rolling resistance numbers or gtfo.
  • + 5
 So you can compare it against the reliable, published, peer-reviewed "rolling resistance numbers" for other tire systems? Oh, wait...
  • + 2
 No real sidewall support, foam looks thin where you need it not to be, extra weight swinging out in the tread not against the rim.... I think Cushcore still has this locked down...
  • + 2
 What ever happened to ProCore? I never tried them but the concept seemed spot on, more tune able than a basic insert and it locked the tyre on the rim.
  • + 1
 It's still around and works great other than sealant clumps getting stuck on the inner tire, the valve stem getting clogged, and it increasing the likelyhood that carbon rims will randomly explode from the inside out. Even with the downsides I still run it as tires dont burp anymore and it's more resistant to pinch flats. As a bonus you can ride down on the inner chamber if you slice your tire too badly for tire plugs to fix.
  • + 2
 I've been running the Procore for a few years now and the system works really good:

Pros:
- massive gain of grip
- no more hassle to air your tubeless (the procore chamber seats your tire automatically upon inflation)
- impossible to blurp the tyre
- rim is covered against damages
- highly tunable
- adds tons of fun to your bike

Cons:
- expensive (?)
- can be a pain to setup after some use (sticky sealant)
- valve can clog from time to time (happened to me once in 4 years).
- add a little bit of weight

In my opinion, the Prococre beats any other similar system on the market hands down. I personally find the whole pool noodle/Huck Norris/whatever alternative gimmick rather expensive and laughable in comparison to Procore to be honest.
  • + 5
 Pool Noodle V2
  • + 3
 hey guys, what are we gonna post for content today? i don't know, we got some old tube stuff from 1998.
  • + 4
 ???????????????? Are they actually serious? Is it April 1st already?
  • + 4
 Steady heading back to solid tyres me thinks...
  • + 4
 Tyres and tubes have gone full circle.
  • + 1
 The CAD image of this "new" technology has me sold. I'm stoked to throw more money in the trash... since well... I'm also a believer in oval chain rings.
  • + 2
 more development on tubes that people dont want instead of focusing on developing a tire that doesnt get a pinch flat.
  • + 3
 F1 cars still get flat tires. If you think there is a way to prevent flats, They are going to come up with it first, not the MTB industry. LOL
  • + 3
 @conoat: NASA beat em to it

technology.nasa.gov/patent/LEW-TOPS-99
  • + 3
 This new concept make me feel a little bit deflated about innovation...
  • + 3
 hoverbikes don't get flats.
  • + 2
 "Where we're going, we don't need flat protection Marty..."

I'll see myself out
  • + 1
 Why not just run an old WTB Velociraptor tire and tube and then install a tire over that.
  • + 1
 I enjoy the protection of my Specialized Butcher 2bliss grid tires, not a single flat or puncture in over 1000km!
  • + 0
 Wait dudes aren't still running thorn resistant tubes in their DH? Oh shit I'm the only one?
  • + 1
 Problem is always the same, the weight...
  • + 1
 "...Tannus Armour insert..."
  • + 1
 Still waiting for a tire insert (foam) to cost less than 40usd a set.
  • + 0
 People still get pinch flats these days?
  • + 1
 Well yeah, people still ride like you use to in 1999

Post a Comment



