Tire Round Up - Sea Otter 2022

Continental

The Argotal, on the left, is a soft condition tire for when you need the knobs to dig into the soil, but also deal with roots and rocks, whereas the Hydrotal is a full-on mud spike.

Giving maximum braking traction is the Kryptotal Rear thanks to its wide blocks. The tread is a little more open than the Kryptotal Front, so it could be an option for some riders to use on both wheels.

You can see how the Kryptotal Front has more transition knobs between the center and shoulder channel.

For less rolling resistance, the Xynotal's ramped center knobs are primarily designed as a rear tire choice.

Delium

An overview of the treads and the casing breakdowns - four tread patterns, three casing options, two diameters, one width.

The Versatile and Rugged options are the more aggressive treads for maximum traction and are offered in the two more robust casings.

On the lighter side of things, the faster rolling duo, Fast and Steady, fill XC and trail categories.

Pirelli

You can also add a 27.5 x 2.8" tire to the Scorpion line up that is specifically designed for eMTBs. The casing is very supportive and tear resistant, but still supple along the center.

The Scorpion title continues through the XC range.

Dante Silva's enduro bike had some prototype tires mounted up that looked to have a more square profile and slightly more uniform blocks.

Michelin

The DH 22 and DH 34 are intended for soft and hard surface, respectively.

A blue and yellow patch behind the model name illustrates the of use Michelin's Racing Line technologies, which for downhill and enduro tires, includes a 4-ply casing, pinch flat resistance, and Magi-X2 rubber.

Wild AM2 and Force AM2.

Jet XC2 and Force XC2.

E-Wild 27.5 x 2.6"

Nukeproof Giga team bikes

Maxxis

Enduro and downhill options from left to right: Aggressor, Dissector, Minion DHF, Shorty 2, Assegai.

Trail and XC options from left to right: Minion DHF and Rekon 275+, Ikon, Aspen, Recon Race, and the regular Rekon.

Versus

Specialized

Left to right; Butcher, Eliminator, Ground Control, Renegade, Fast Trak.

Schwalbe

Left to right; Magic Mary, Big Betty, Eddy Current Rear, Eddy Current Front, Nobby Nic, Wicked Will, Racing Ray, Racing Ralph.

Vittoria

Teravail

WTB

Onza