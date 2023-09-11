Tire Choices & Pressures of 20 Pro Racers - Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

We spoke to 20 of the worlds best riders to get the lowdown on their tire set ups for Les Gets.Dakotah Norton
Tire pressure: Depending on the track anywhere from 23 to 24 psi in the front, and 28 to 29 psi in the rearHarry Molloy
Inserts: No, I don't like how they feel
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: This weekend we're experimenting a bit. We're going back and forth, but I think we're kind of settled on cut Vee WLT Snaps.
Tire pressure: 25.5 psi in front and 28 psi in the back. Luke Mumford
Inserts: Not here, no. Sometimes I use Cushcore but not here.
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front and rear.
Tire pressure: 24 psi in front, 27 psi in the backLoic Bruni
Inserts: Nope
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai on the front, and a Minion DHR II on the back
Tire pressure: 23 psi in the front, 29 psi in the backPhoebe Gale
Inserts: Yeah, front and rear.
Wheel size: Mullet - What a question. Who still rides full 29?
World Cup tire choice: Specialized Cannibal front and rear *Note: Bruni switched his setup for finals, going to a Specialized Hillbilly instead*
Tire pressure: 22-23 psiTahnee Seagrave
Inserts: No
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Schwalbe Magic Mary front and rear
Tire pressure: 19 psi in the front, 21 psi in the backMikayla Parton
Inserts: Not right now I don't think.
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: It's Schwalbe Magic Mary front and a Tacky Chan in the back
Tire pressure: I've got 20 psi in the front and 22 psi in the back currentlyAndreas Kolb
Inserts: Not today. I sometimes run one in the back, I run a Cushcore sometimes, but not at the moment.
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: I'm running my dream tire, Schwalbe Magic Mary front and back
Tire pressure: 24 and 29 same as alwaysWyn Masters
Inserts: No
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front, front and back
Tire pressure: 24 psi front, 28 psi rear Roger Vieira
Inserts: Nope
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front and rear
Tire pressure: 23 psi in the front and 27 psi in the rear Greg Minnaar
Inserts: No inserts
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: I'm using a Kenda Hellkat in the front and a Kenda Double Black, which is a prototype tire, in the rear.
Tire pressure: 24 up front, 26 in the rear. We go up a little bit in tire pressure depending on the track but nothing more than 26Luca Shaw
Inserts: No
Wheel size: Full 29
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai front and Minion DHR II rear
Tire pressure: 22-23 psi in the front 26-27 psi In the back Dom Platt
Inserts: Sometimes in the back
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis DHR II on the rear and a prototype on the front
Tire pressure: 24 and 27 at the minuteGracey Hemstreet
Inserts: No, never
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Continental downhill super soft and Kryptotal fronts on the front and rear.
Tire pressure: 21 in the front and 24 in the rearJakob Jewett
Inserts: Yep Cushcore front and back
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai front and a DHR II on the back
Tire pressure: I've got 23 in the front 26 in the rear right nowPhil Atwill
Inserts: No insert
Wheel size: 29 front and 27.5 in the rear
World Cup tire choice: I've got Continental Kryptotal front in the front and Kryptotal rear in the rear
Tire pressure: This morning 23 psi front 27 psi rear Nuno Reis
Inserts: There's a techno mousse inside it
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Vee Tyre Snap WCE 2.6 the front and I've got a Mark 2 Snap
Tire pressure: I'm running 24psi front and 26psi in the rearAnna Newkirk
Inserts: Nope
Wheel size: Full 29
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Minion DHR front and back
Tire pressure: I'm running 21 psi up front and 25 psi in the rearValentina Roa Sanchez
Inserts: No inserts
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: I'm running an Maxxis Assegai up front and a DHR in the rear
Tire pressure: It's 21 psi front and 23 psi rearBrook Macdonald
Inserts: Yes, Cushcore
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Minion DHR II front and back
Tire pressure: Here I've gone for 24 psi on the front and 25 psi in the rear. I was experimenting a little bit yesterday, I normally start with probably 25, 26 but just with the hardpack sections, I kind of felt like my tires were rolling a bit so going down in pressure I found helped me a little bit and also in the loamy stuff too.
Inserts: No inserts
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Both Michelin DH 22
Avg. Rear PSI: 25.85 PSI
Avg. Front-Rear Delta: 3.125
Inserts
Yes - 4
No - 13
Sometimes - 3
Wheel Size
Mullet: 18
Full 29 - 2
Of the Continental Riders
2 of 5 Riders ride the Kryp Fr, Front and Back
Of the Maxxis Riders
4 - Assegai/DHRII
2 - DHRII Front and Back
1 - Prototype Fr / DHRII Back
Risk of a flat probably doesn't out weigh the handling and rotational mass.
Even at 84kg I think I would prefer no insert there with downhill casings and good strong wheels.
Where I ride( not nearly as well) you would want one most likely.
Slowly, but nevertheless ….
Which, with only 30 riders in the main race (fck semis) would mean points for the overall ?
I was introduced to inserts on the basis they made a low pressure (and therefore loads of grip) stable. Amongst other benefits as well.
I run a wheelset with Rimpact inserts and some 2.6" Schwalbes. Great to protect my rims (and wallet), plus smoother ride. They have a time and place.
*still faster than the average mountain biker.
no doubt choice of line is important here, but if i'm not near 28psi+ in the rear i'm literally ripping the tires of the rims.
Specifically, I find it easier to change lines mid-corner, which makes the bike more forgiving of mistakes, especially missed braking points. Happily rode 29" wheels exclusively from 2016-2022, but to my tastes, the mixed wheel setup offers upside with no discernable downside (not necessarily the case if you drop a smaller rear wheel in a 29'er.) Like all things, preferences are personal, so it's worth doing some testing on your own to see if the setup works for you.
Minnaar: "hold my beer..."
Mullet and 24/28 ish has been the goated setup for years.