Tire Choices & Pressures of 20 Pro Racers - Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Dakotah Norton

Tire pressure: Depending on the track anywhere from 23 to 24 psi in the front, and 28 to 29 psi in the rear

Inserts: No, I don't like how they feel

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: This weekend we're experimenting a bit. We're going back and forth, but I think we're kind of settled on cut Vee WLT Snaps.

Harry Molloy

Tire pressure: 25.5 psi in front and 28 psi in the back.

Inserts: Not here, no. Sometimes I use Cushcore but not here.

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front and rear.

Luke Mumford

Tire pressure: 24 psi in front, 27 psi in the back

Inserts: Nope

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai on the front, and a Minion DHR II on the back

Loic Bruni

Tire pressure: 23 psi in the front, 29 psi in the back

Inserts: Yeah, front and rear.

Wheel size: Mullet - What a question. Who still rides full 29?

World Cup tire choice: Specialized Cannibal front and rear *Note: Bruni switched his setup for finals, going to a Specialized Hillbilly instead*

Phoebe Gale

Tire pressure: 22-23 psi

Inserts: No

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Schwalbe Magic Mary front and rear

Tahnee Seagrave

Tire pressure: 19 psi in the front, 21 psi in the back

Inserts: Not right now I don't think.

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: It's Schwalbe Magic Mary front and a Tacky Chan in the back

Mikayla Parton

Tire pressure: I've got 20 psi in the front and 22 psi in the back currently

Inserts: Not today. I sometimes run one in the back, I run a Cushcore sometimes, but not at the moment.

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: I'm running my dream tire, Schwalbe Magic Mary front and back

Andreas Kolb

Tire pressure: 24 and 29 same as always

Inserts: No

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front, front and back

Wyn Masters

Tire pressure: 24 psi front, 28 psi rear

Inserts: Nope

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front and rear

Roger Vieira

Tire pressure: 23 psi in the front and 27 psi in the rear

Inserts: No inserts

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: I'm using a Kenda Hellkat in the front and a Kenda Double Black, which is a prototype tire, in the rear.

Greg Minnaar

Tire pressure: 24 up front, 26 in the rear. We go up a little bit in tire pressure depending on the track but nothing more than 26

Inserts: No

Wheel size: Full 29

World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai front and Minion DHR II rear

Luca Shaw

Tire pressure: 22-23 psi in the front 26-27 psi In the back

Inserts: Sometimes in the back

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Maxxis DHR II on the rear and a prototype on the front

Dom Platt

Tire pressure: 24 and 27 at the minute

Inserts: No, never

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Continental downhill super soft and Kryptotal fronts on the front and rear.

Gracey Hemstreet

Tire pressure: 21 in the front and 24 in the rear

Inserts: Yep Cushcore front and back

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai front and a DHR II on the back

Jakob Jewett

Tire pressure: I've got 23 in the front 26 in the rear right now

Inserts: No insert

Wheel size: 29 front and 27.5 in the rear

World Cup tire choice: I've got Continental Kryptotal front in the front and Kryptotal rear in the rear

Phil Atwill

Tire pressure: This morning 23 psi front 27 psi rear

Inserts: There's a techno mousse inside it

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Vee Tyre Snap WCE 2.6 the front and I've got a Mark 2 Snap

Nuno Reis

Tire pressure: I'm running 24psi front and 26psi in the rear

Inserts: Nope

Wheel size: Full 29

World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Minion DHR front and back

Anna Newkirk

Tire pressure: I'm running 21 psi up front and 25 psi in the rear

Inserts: No inserts

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: I'm running an Maxxis Assegai up front and a DHR in the rear

Valentina Roa Sanchez

Tire pressure: It's 21 psi front and 23 psi rear

Inserts: Yes, Cushcore

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Minion DHR II front and back

Brook Macdonald

Tire pressure: Here I've gone for 24 psi on the front and 25 psi in the rear. I was experimenting a little bit yesterday, I normally start with probably 25, 26 but just with the hardpack sections, I kind of felt like my tires were rolling a bit so going down in pressure I found helped me a little bit and also in the loamy stuff too.

Inserts: No inserts

Wheel size: Mullet

World Cup tire choice: Both Michelin DH 22

We spoke to 20 of the worlds best riders to get the lowdown on their tire set ups for Les Gets.