Tire Choices & Pressures of 20 Pro Racers - Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 11, 2023
by Nick Bentley  

World Cup DH Tire Set Up

We spoke to 20 of the worlds best riders to get the lowdown on their tire set ups for Les Gets.


Close but no cigar today for third place qualifier Dak Norton. Onwards to Snowhsoe

Dakotah Norton
Tire pressure: Depending on the track anywhere from 23 to 24 psi in the front, and 28 to 29 psi in the rear
Inserts: No, I don't like how they feel
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: This weekend we're experimenting a bit. We're going back and forth, but I think we're kind of settled on cut Vee WLT Snaps.


Harry Molloy
Tire pressure: 25.5 psi in front and 28 psi in the back.
Inserts: Not here, no. Sometimes I use Cushcore but not here.
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front and rear.


Luke Mumford
Tire pressure: 24 psi in front, 27 psi in the back
Inserts: Nope
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai on the front, and a Minion DHR II on the back



Bruni causing the usual crowd frenzy.

Loic Bruni
Tire pressure: 23 psi in the front, 29 psi in the back
Inserts: Yeah, front and rear.
Wheel size: Mullet - What a question. Who still rides full 29?
World Cup tire choice: Specialized Cannibal front and rear *Note: Bruni switched his setup for finals, going to a Specialized Hillbilly instead*


Phoebe Gale
Tire pressure: 22-23 psi
Inserts: No
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Schwalbe Magic Mary front and rear

Tahnee Seagrave
Tire pressure: 19 psi in the front, 21 psi in the back
Inserts: Not right now I don't think.
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: It's Schwalbe Magic Mary front and a Tacky Chan in the back

Mikayla Parton
Tire pressure: I've got 20 psi in the front and 22 psi in the back currently
Inserts: Not today. I sometimes run one in the back, I run a Cushcore sometimes, but not at the moment.
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: I'm running my dream tire, Schwalbe Magic Mary front and back

Andreas Kolb
Tire pressure: 24 and 29 same as always
Inserts: No
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front, front and back


Wyn Masters
Tire pressure: 24 psi front, 28 psi rear
Inserts: Nope
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Continental Kryptotal front and rear


Roger Vieira
Tire pressure: 23 psi in the front and 27 psi in the rear
Inserts: No inserts
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: I'm using a Kenda Hellkat in the front and a Kenda Double Black, which is a prototype tire, in the rear.

Greg Minnaar
Tire pressure: 24 up front, 26 in the rear. We go up a little bit in tire pressure depending on the track but nothing more than 26
Inserts: No
Wheel size: Full 29
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai front and Minion DHR II rear


Luca Shaw
Tire pressure: 22-23 psi in the front 26-27 psi In the back
Inserts: Sometimes in the back
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis DHR II on the rear and a prototype on the front

Dom Platt
Tire pressure: 24 and 27 at the minute
Inserts: No, never
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Continental downhill super soft and Kryptotal fronts on the front and rear.

Gracey Hemstreet
Tire pressure: 21 in the front and 24 in the rear
Inserts: Yep Cushcore front and back
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Assegai front and a DHR II on the back

Jakob Jewett
Tire pressure: I've got 23 in the front 26 in the rear right now
Inserts: No insert
Wheel size: 29 front and 27.5 in the rear
World Cup tire choice: I've got Continental Kryptotal front in the front and Kryptotal rear in the rear

Phil Atwill
Tire pressure: This morning 23 psi front 27 psi rear
Inserts: There's a techno mousse inside it
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Vee Tyre Snap WCE 2.6 the front and I've got a Mark 2 Snap

Nuno Reis
Tire pressure: I'm running 24psi front and 26psi in the rear
Inserts: Nope
Wheel size: Full 29
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Minion DHR front and back


Great ride today from Anna Newkirk into sixth.

Anna Newkirk
Tire pressure: I'm running 21 psi up front and 25 psi in the rear
Inserts: No inserts
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: I'm running an Maxxis Assegai up front and a DHR in the rear

Valentina Roa Sanchez
Tire pressure: It's 21 psi front and 23 psi rear
Inserts: Yes, Cushcore
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Maxxis Minion DHR II front and back

Brook Macdonald
Tire pressure: Here I've gone for 24 psi on the front and 25 psi in the rear. I was experimenting a little bit yesterday, I normally start with probably 25, 26 but just with the hardpack sections, I kind of felt like my tires were rolling a bit so going down in pressure I found helped me a little bit and also in the loamy stuff too.
Inserts: No inserts
Wheel size: Mullet
World Cup tire choice: Both Michelin DH 22


