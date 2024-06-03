13 Tire Setups From Red Bull Hardline

Sam Hockenhull

Red Bull Hardline is a race like no other, and tire setup is one of the most crucial things for the riders to get right, with plenty of sharp rocks as well as big hits just waiting to dole out flat tires.

What tires are you running this weekend?

I'm running a set of Michelin DH22s. They seem to be running absolutely mint. To be fair, I had one puncture, and I've just put a fresh one on. It seems to be working nicely. I had to change to a 29" wheel on the back, which is different from normal. But it works a lot better than I expected, especially for the rougher stuff; it's a big improvement. But the tires have been mint.

What tire pressures are you running this weekend?

I'm running 28 psi in the back and 26 psi in the front.

Is that what you normally run?

We're a bit over here. I think I run hard tires anyway, but I'm mostly kind of at bike parks and stuff, so it's not too bad. I've run them harder here just for the jumps and stuff. But with this tech in between, having to run them a bit lower, it's a tough call, but I'm happy now.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

No inserts. Just got Peaty's in it.

Do you change up your tires a lot?

Thibault Laly

I just get used to a tire and run that. So just ride what you know, I think.

What tires are you running this weekend?

This weekend, I'm running the Michelin DH22. Because the terrain is varied, you know it's rough at the top, then you have the jumps, and then more rocks lower down. Plus, coming to Wales, you know, it can be kind of rainy. I packed very light, just me and my bike bag, so I wanted one set of tires that I'm used to and could use in most places. I chose the DH22. It's reliable in every condition. But I can still have the speed for the bottom section with the long jumps. So yeah, I felt like it was the perfect tire for Hardline.

What tire pressures are you running this weekend?

I'm running 1.8 bar (26 psi) in the rear and 1.5 bar (22 psi) in the front. It's kind of soft. It's the same pressure that I ride in the World Cup. When we first did the big jumps, I wanted higher pressure, like 2.2 bar (32 psi) and 2 bar (29 psi) in the front. But now that I'm confident on the jumps and it's racing, I just wanted to get a bit lower with them and ensure grip on the rocks at the top section.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

Thomas Genon

No, no tire inserts. I am on Mavic wheels, so they are alloy wheels, so I don't need them as much. I prefer not to race with inserts, because they can be useful to finish runs but can also have a negative impact depending on how heavy you land or whatever. So yeah, I just prefer to run with sealant and a good tire.

What tires are you running this weekend?

I started the week with a Dirty Dan, a mud tire in the front, and a Magic Mary in the back. Just because the early runs and the first few days are all about not crashing. It's not even about going fast or taking good lines; it's just about feeling comfortable. Then, it got drier, and I got more confident with my riding, so I switched to two Magic Marys.

Are they DH casing?

Yeah, these are pretty heavy tires. Yesterday I tried a different rear tire, something lighter, and I punctured it halfway down. So back on the Magic Mary DH casing.

So you're going to stick with the DH casing now?

Honestly, here, yeah. It doesn't matter about the speed and the rolling, at least for me, who is not trying to do a fast run. I'm just trying to enjoy my ride. So I fitted the heaviest tire I can.

What tire pressures are you running this weekend?

I'm at 1.7 bar (25 psi) in the front and 1.9 bar (28 psi) in the back.

So they kind of evolve through the weekend?

Yeah, exactly. Although I brought it down a little too low yesterday, and that's why I punctured. My tires felt amazing until I did puncture the tire. For practice just now, I put the back tire up to around 2 bar (29 psi) in the back, but two will be the maximum. I would say 1.9 bar (25 psi) in the back and 1.7 bar (28 psi) in the front is fine.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

Taylor Vernon

No. Honestly, if your tire isn't feeling the way you want, you're not hitting the 90s and the road gaps. If I have a flat tire, I might as well stop.

What tires are you running this weekend?

I am on the Maxxis DHR 2, 2.4, front and rear. I find they roll fast, and they're good on this kind of track. There's a lot of bedrock in the track, so that flatter surface and wider tread on the DHR work well here.

What tire pressures are you running this weekend?

I'll be honest, I'm still running pretty standard tire pressures. I was at 24 psi front, well, 23ish, and 27 psi in the rear. I've just gone up one to 24 psi in the front and 28 psi in the rear. So it's pretty standard for me.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

No, I try to get away without any inserts. I just don't like the feel with an insert fitted.

Do you change your tires up much or is the Maxxis DHR II the one for you?

Brendan Fairclough

Honestly, yeah, this is pretty much my go-to setup. Always the DHR II on the back and maybe sometimes the Assegai in the front. But yeah, just DHR II preferably all around.

What tires are you running this weekend?

I'm on the Pirelli Scorpions. We got the DH Race M up front in 29", and the DH Race T at the back in 27.5". This track is just crazy, every rock is greasy and at 45 degrees, and it wants to chuck you off the track. With the weather conditions changing all the time, it can be tough to get the right tires.

Are you going to change it up or are you sticking with that setup?

No, I'm sticking with this. We might see a bit of a change in the track conditions with it drying up, so I might go up in pressure a tiny bit, but only by a psi here and there.

What tire pressures are you running this weekend?

27 psi at the rear, 22 psi at the front.

Is that a pretty normal pressure for you?

Yeah, pretty normal. I go between 22 and 23 psi at the front and 27 to 29 psi at the back, depending on how fast or dry it is.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

Josh Lowe

No inserts. With that new Enve plastic inner core casing, there's no need for inserts.

What tires are you running this weekend?

I'm on the Continentals, and I've actually gone for an Argotal on the back because I can't stop to save my life on a few sections. I'm hoping it's going to hook up a bit more on the back with a Kryptotal FR on the front.

Do you normally mess around with your tires too much for a race weekend?

Only tire pressures, but not particularly. I'll try and keep dry tires on regardless. But because I'm quite light, I think I'm just skipping over everything. I just need something to anchor.

What about pressures? What are you running right now?

Pretty hard. I think I'm on 24 psi on the front and 28 on the back.

A lot more than you'd normally run?

No, I run them pretty hard normally, but maybe a little bit harder for some of the big compressions and jumps.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

Theo Erlangsen

No, no need.

What tires are you running this weekend?

Maxxis for me, and I was running those new High Roller III for the first bit of practice, but it's dried up a bit now, so I've gone for Assegai 2.5" front and a DHR II 2 2.4" on the rear.

Is that a normal setup for you?

Yeah, pretty standard. I don't think any tires are going to help you too much on this track, so that's pretty much good braking, good front-end grip, and good rolling for some 90-footers.

How are you handling the changing track surface?

It's so slippery on those top rocks, like unbelievably slippery, and then not too bad at the bottom, actually. It's slippery more or less all over.

Would this be a kind of standard tire choice for you for a World Cup?

Yeah, this is a pretty go-to tire choice. If you want a really fast track, then I'll go DHR 2 front and rear. Or if it's like muddy intermediate, I'll probably go with those High Roller III's now. I'm hooked on them.

What about pressures? What are you running right now?

I run a little bit higher than most people because I'm a little bit heavier. I'm about 27 psi on the front and 30 on the rear.

Is that pretty normal for you?

Yeah, pretty standard for me. I'm a bit heavier, so I just can't go too low.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

George Brannigan

I have a CushCore in the rear just in case. The front doesn't really need it, I think.

What tires are you running this weekend?

So, I'm currently running the Kenda Mud tires, but I've got them cut down—all of the knobs cut down. I had full side knobs on the front ones yesterday, but it was just a little bit squirmy on the rocks and as it was drying up and in the berms. So, I trimmed them. I was potentially going to try the full dries, but we're probably only going to do two runs. So, yeah, full Muds for the day. It's still soft, so they'll dig in and bite nicely.

It seems like two different kinds of tracks almost up top. It's quite soft, and then you've got the rock further down.

Exactly. But then up top is mostly dried, at least on all the rocks. And the stuff in between, any sort of muddy bits, is just straight. You're not really turning in it. It was like that yesterday and the day before, but now one tire works everywhere, and the cut Muds are good, so I'll stick with them.

You obviously cut tires. They're not normal. Is that normal for you? Do you work a lot with cut tires?

If it's muddy, yeah. Sometimes, if it's been muddy, it's drying up, and it's just a little bit soft. They have quite wide spacing, so they have a good braking edge, and they can just bite in a bit more. They're just a good in-between, right?

What about pressures? What are you running right now?

26 psi rear, 22 psi front. Same as what I would always do at a World Cup.

Are you gonna fiddle with that at all?

No, stick with it. As I said, it's what I've been riding all week, so just stay with that.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

Sam Blenkinsop

No inserts, but it is tubeless.

What tires are you running this weekend?

Right now, I'm running Assegai front and back. At the start of the week, I had the new High Roller, which was awesome, but I felt like now it's dried out, I was just getting a bit squirmy in the front. Then I put the Assegai on yesterday, and I was like, oh yeah, I'm at home now.

Is this pretty typical for you? I remember from your last bike, Assegai's are pretty much your go-to.

Yeah, yeah, I'm probably going to go to the DHR II on the rear for tomorrow, just a little bit faster rolling, which you don't really need here because you're just trying to hang on for dear life, but it's the only spare one I have, so.

Okay. Limited choices. Are you running pretty normal pressures here?

I've gone up. Well, kind of the same as Fort William. I've gone 24, 27 psi, which is pretty low for here. I could go a bit harder, but I'm finding it actually pretty sick. Yeah, maybe tomorrow I'll go up again. Just because when I start finding the speed and everything, you start squirming. I obviously have a CushCore on the rear and then nothing in the front. I just find with the CushCore in the rear, I feel safe that I'm not gonna rip a tire off or anything.

Are you some one who changes tires a lot?

Bernard Kerr

Um, I'd like to change a lot more, but I only had one wheelset here, and no mechanics, so I just run what you brung.This ones a little different - we couldn't find Bernard but we spoke to Barny, his mechanic, instead.

What tires are you running this weekend?

We started off on the Continental Argotal while it was wet, so for the start of practice and everything. Just shed mud a lot easier up top because it's super boggy at the top at the moment. But as of yesterday morning, the sun came out, the wind was blowing, and stuff was starting to dry out. So, we went to Kryptotal, and throughout the day, with speed picking up, we went a little bit higher in pressures in the front just to avoid getting a few rim dingers up top. There are so many harsh rocks and stuff up there. For the fast jumps, you kind of want a bit higher pressures on the tire. We've gone up a little bit, but not crazy amounts because it's a balance between speed and grip and feeling horrible.

Is he running a proper front rear, or is he running front-front?

Front-front.

Is that always his go-to?

I think it's just a personal preference. Yeah, at the end of the day, I think it's all in his head. He prefers the front-front. He just feels there's a bit more turning opportunity for that rear tire. Like it doesn't kind of let go unexpectedly when he doesn't want it, when he's pushing hard.

What about pressures? What are you running right now?

24 psi in the front, 27 psi in the rear standard.

Has he changed much?

Uh, no, it's 23, 27 usually, so not much really. The suspension pressures have gone up a tiny bit, but again, not massive. Just got to try and balance it. So you still want the grip in that gnarly tech up top, but a bit of stability on the jumps when you come further down.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

On the rear, yes. We've got a Panzer in the rear. We're talking about putting one in the front, again for those rim dingers at the top. But I think just the added pressure made the difference that we needed.

Is he the type of rider who changes tires a lot, messes around with them?

Harry Molloy

Uh, no. If it's wet or loose conditions, it'll be a Continental Argotal. It's the intermediate tire. If it's dry, it's a Krypto. Pretty basic.

What tires are you running this weekend?

So I'm on the Continental Kryptotal. We debated going to Argotal when it was pretty wet, and a couple of us tried, but I'm pretty sold on the Kryptos. It's getting nice and dry now, and they're grippy, so I'm loving it.

Is that a normal tire you'd run at a downhill weekend?

Yeah, definitely. That's probably Conti's most used tire, I would say. They roll amazing, yet they're aggressive enough to get shed loads of braking. So that's what he needed.

You've got a front and a rear on. Not a front and a front like some of the other Continental riders.

No, no. I'm not weird like that. I run them how they're meant to be, mate.

What about pressures? What are you running right now?

I'm exactly the same as what I'd run at a World Cup. 25 psi in the front and 28 in the back.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

Charlie Hatton

No. Running without. Seem dreamy. Running a very similar setup to what I'd usually be at a World Cup.

What tires are you running this weekend?

So I've got the Continental Kryptotal front on the front, and I've also got the front on the rear. It's pretty much the combo I run all the time. It's a good tire for every condition, and it's quite versatile. That's my go-to, I'd say.

What about pressures? What are you running right now?

Pressures, I'm 24 in the front, 29 psi in the rear. So, fairly firm, but when you're landing 90-foot doubles, you need that extra bit of support. So a bit firmer than I normally run, but I think you need it at Hardline.

Do you have any inserts fitted?

No, inserts. Just the rim and the tire. That's it.

Are you the kind of rider who changes his tires around a lot?

Adam Brayton

Yeah, unless it's wet, we'll go to an Argotal. But apart from that, Kryptotal is pretty much the go-to. It's the all-rounder.

What tires are you running this weekend?

At the start of the week, we did have Assegais on, but it's dried out so much the last few days. So now we're just running two Minion DHR II, 2.4" MaxxGrip. Never was a fan, to be honest, of the DHR II on the front, but I think as I've gotten older, it's like brown sauce. Just got to like it.

Josh was saying about the rocks getting drier and it's changed a little bit. Is that the reason behind the decision? The dryness?

Genuinely, the biggest factor is braking. The big cliff drop in the middle sector, it's very hard to slow down. So I wanted all the help I could get, and two DHRs are as good as it gets.

What about pressures? What are you running right now?

Roughly 23 front, 25 psi back, and we have CushCores in front and rear.

Is that a typical kind of pressure, or do you change it up for here?

No. It's pretty typical, to be honest with you.

Do you reckon you're gonna tweak it?

Uh, no. We made some adjustments yesterday, and I'm pretty happy now. We're obviously a lot stiffer than we would normally be, but otherwise it's good. I'm happy.