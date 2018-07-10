Eurobike 2018: Welcome to Tire Town

Kenda Regolith Pro

The tire's tread design is pretty straightforward, with alternating tight and widely spaced crown lugs that are both siped and ramped for traction and rolling speed, and every other shoulder lug has a transition lug of its own to help you get your lean on. It's not overly open like a soft condition tire, and it also doesn't have a pronounced crown for a focus on rolling speed, but what it does have is a dual compound rubber; there's a harder section down the middle for speed, and softer rubber on the sides for traction.



Kenda Booster

Hhmm, maybe cross-country aggressive; the Booster looks hella fast, but I wouldn't be putting it on anything other than my cross-country or trailbike rig.



And that makes sense because it comes in a single 29'' x 2.2'' size right now, and with either the lightweight TR casing or the slightly less light SCT casing. That said, Kenda does have plans for 27.5'' x 2.2'', 2.4'', 2.6'' and a massive 2.8'' widths, so what do I know. Big wheelers will be able to also get it in 2.4'', 2.6'', and a 2.8'' size, which sounds like an interesting thing to try.



Kenda didn't provide any weights, but the Booster must be relatively feathery.



Goodyear Newton ST

Schwalbe Hans Dampf



Schwalbe Racing Ray



At the near opposite end of the spectrum to the Hans Dampf is the new Racing Ray (pictured at right), a cross-country option that you can likely tell is all about speed. It's intended to be used up front only, with the long and alternating center lugs providing a fast-rolling middle portion. There are sipes galore as well, which are basically slits in the lugs that allow them to conform to the ground better, especially when things are wet and slippery.



You'll only be able to get Ray in one compound - Addix Speedgrip - but diameters include 29'', 27.5'', and even 26'', and in either 2.25'' or 2.1'' widths. The other specs include Snakeskin protection, EVO casing, and all are ready to be setup sans tube.



Hutchinson Skeleton

WTB Judge and Tritec Compound

Eurobike isn't exactly chock full new and unseen products this time around, but that's exactly what Kenda had in their booth with their Regolith Pro. Look elsewhere if you want a terrain or condition-specific tire, with Kenda positioning the Regolith as an all-around option instead. The tire's name kinda sounds like it should belong to some sort of giant beast in an overrated Netflix sci-fi, but Wikipedia says that it's actually referring to ''a layer of loose, heterogeneous superficial deposits covering solid rock. It includes dust, soil, broken rock, and other related materials and is present on Earth, the Moon, Mars, some asteroids, and other terrestrial planets and moons.''You can get the Regolith (I can't stop picturing a towering monster) in 27.5'' x 2.2'' or 2.4'', and the 29'' diameter in 2.2'', 2.4'', and 2.6'' widths. Casing options include a light-ish TR (683-grams for the 29'' x 2.2'' tire), the middle of the trail SCT casing (755-grams for the 29'' x 2.2'' tire), or the e-bike-focused EMC casing that Kenda doesn't supply a weight for... Possibly because it's a porker. All options come with a 120 TPI count, a folding bead, and are tubeless-ready.Next up is the Booster, a tire whose intentions are pretty clear. I mean, look at that thing: Low, closely spaced lugs across the tire's crown, plenty of coverage in the transition zone, and then some slightly more stout looking corning lugs. Kenda says this about the tire: ''Fast or aggressive? Choose the best of both worlds with Kenda's new Booster.''We've already shown Goodyear's new mountain bike tire range earlier this year, but the Newton ST is worth another look. Its tread pattern is pretty close to the standard Newton, but you'll find a difference in the cornering lugs that have a slightly different shape, as well as across the tire's crown where the rectangular shaped lugs are interspersed with the square lugs. Sizing options include 2.4'' and 2.6'' widths, and you can get it in both 27.5'' and 29'' diameters.Next up we head over to Schwalbe to look at the re-designed Hans Dampf that we've even been seeing pop up on the back of a few World Cup downhill bikes. I was a fan of the original Dampf, although that tire's ability to shed lugs quicker than I shed my chamois post-ride was a huge bummer, especially considering the cost of these things. Schwalbe sorted out the compound issue awhile back, though, and the new version is also much beefier looking, too, with more pronounced shoulder lugs that make its predecessor seem a bit underbuilt.The casing has a squarer profile, too, especially given how rounded the original Dampf was. Sizes include 29'' x 2.35'' and 2.6'', and 27.5'' x 2.35'', 2.6'', and 2.8'', as well as both a 26'' x 2.35'' and a 24'' x 2.35''. Casing options are Snakeskin, Apex, and the burly Supergravity. Just imagine being the guy who looks after all the SKUs at Schwalbe. Eeeesh.I'll give you one guess as to what Hutchinson's Skeleton is intended to be used for. The tire's low knob height makes it obvious that it's all about cross-country speed and low rolling resistance, and the defined center ridge should help on that front. There are alternating chevron-shaped lugs spread across the tire's crown, too, so while it's clear that braking traction isn't going to match a fully treaded, more aggressive tire, it should still slow down reasonably well when you drop anchor.That's laid over 120 TPI casing that's 2.1'' wide, and in either 27.5'' or 29'' diameters. Weight starts at a claimed 580-grams, too, which is impressively light,WTB's has put a ton of effort into re-working their tire range, and that also includes a new triple compound construction they're calling 'Tritec' that you'll find sprinkled through their MTB range, including on the all-new Judge that's pictured above. Tritec consists of a relatively firm base layer for support, and then either a medium or soft compound, depending on the tire's intended use, laid over the top across the crown. Cornering lugs are either soft or extra-soft, again depending on the model. The concept is far from new - put the slower wearing, faster-rolling rubber in the middle, the gooey rubber on the shoulders for extra traction, and the firmest layer under it all for support - but up until now WTB didn't have any triple-compound tires in their catalog.But back to the Judge, whose DHR-esque appearance makes it clear that it's intended, but not limited to, use on the back of the bike. Extremely pronounced crown lugs look like they'd stop you dead when you get on the binders, but the ramps on the leading edges are a concession towards rolling speed. With such large lugs all around, there's no need for transition knobs, either, just massive cornering lugs made from a soft, slow rebounding rubber.Just imagine being a tire in the Joe's No Flat's booth... It wouldn't be an easy life.