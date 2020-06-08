Title MTB Launches With Star-Studded Promo Video Featuring Casey Brown, Brett Rheeder & Others

At first, Title wasn’t a brand; it was just a small idea. I needed components that could handle the abuse of freeriding at the highest level. Since I wasn’t excited about the options that were available to me, I decided to design the parts myself. The idea progressed from producing a handlebar with clean styling into sketches and prototypes of stems, saddles, seatposts and eventually wheels.



I knew that I wouldn’t be able to create a brand like this without drawing on the experience and knowledge of other riders. Making Title real required input from other people who push the boundaries of what’s possible on bikes.



Now, over two years later, the brand is launching with products that we’ve designed, tested and proven at the biggest mountain bike competitions in the world. From Rampage to Crankworx, we’ve climbed to the top. Countless rounds of feedback from our team and prototyping with our factories have refined Title, and now we’re ready to share what we’ve been working on. It’s been a long road to get to this point, but short in terms of where we plan to go. — Brett Rheeder