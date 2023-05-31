Title MTB Releases New Connect Flat Pedal

The latest component in Title MTB's catalog is the Connect platform pedal that has been seen on team riders' bikes before but is now available to consumers for $153 USD. Available in four colors to match the rest of Title MTB's components; oil slick, white, red, and black, and weight 398g per pair.
Covering a platform area of 105 x 111mm, the 6061-T6 alloy parallelogram platform is machined to a 14mm thickness that features a concave profile. 11 grub screws for traction vary in length from 4mm on the inboard pins to 5.5mm on the outer edges.
Connect Pedal Details
• 14mm low profile concave platform
• 3 sealed bearings, plus IGUS bushing
• 11 grub-screw traction pins per side
• Platform area: 105mm x 111mm
• Weight: 398g (pair)
• MSRP: $153 USD / $199.95 CAD
• titlemtb.com
Inside, the moving parts are covered by three cartridge bearings, one IGUS bushing and roll on a chromoly spindle. The design uses a lock ring on the board side of the platform which should make accessing the internals less of a hassle if the outer edge of the platform sees any abuse.
