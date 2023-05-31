Title MTB Releases New Connect Flat Pedal

May 31, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Title MTB Connect Pedals

The latest component in Title MTB's catalog is the Connect platform pedal that has been seen on team riders' bikes before but is now available to consumers for $153 USD. Available in four colors to match the rest of Title MTB's components; oil slick, white, red, and black, and weight 398g per pair.

Covering a platform area of 105 x 111mm, the 6061-T6 alloy parallelogram platform is machined to a 14mm thickness that features a concave profile. 11 grub screws for traction vary in length from 4mm on the inboard pins to 5.5mm on the outer edges.

Connect Pedal Details
• 14mm low profile concave platform
• 3 sealed bearings, plus IGUS bushing
• 11 grub-screw traction pins per side
• Platform area: 105mm x 111mm
• Weight: 398g (pair)
• MSRP: $153 USD / $199.95 CAD
titlemtb.com
Inside, the moving parts are covered by three cartridge bearings, one IGUS bushing and roll on a chromoly spindle. The design uses a lock ring on the board side of the platform which should make accessing the internals less of a hassle if the outer edge of the platform sees any abuse.

Title MTB Connect Pedals
Title MTB Connect Pedals


10 Comments

  • 12 0
 Dammit, another pedal where you can feel the spindle….. why does anyone do this
  • 1 0
 Apparently there are people who like to "feel the spindle" Razz
But seriously, you are 100% right, I think the culprit are the customers who seek the lowest profile available. I am also guilty of this, but after 2 pairs of thin pedals I gave up, a few mm does not make any difference at all, but crappy design does.
  • 1 0
 Easy to offer the Gen 2 upgrade
  • 5 1
 4th comment, I don't want any they look rubbish.
  • 3 1
 3rd comment, please forward my set also
  • 2 0
 I’m pretty sure no one wins anything off PB
  • 1 0
 Nice looking pedal. Wouldnt buy due to the type of screw/pin. They get sheared off and are impossible to take out.
  • 1 0
 looks like another useless try
  • 3 3
 I’m the 1st to comment - do I win a set?!
  • 5 2
 2nd comment, do I win two sets??





