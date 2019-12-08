Tito Tomasi Continues his Epic 'Las Americas' Road Trip

Yellowstone's original habitants.

Wyoming

I love bison and this is one of my favourite pictures.

Grand Teton national park.

Leaving the forest before getting caught in the snow.

Colorado

Colorado trail.

Colorado new gold rush for hipsters and Instagram photographer.

The trail with no oxygen.

Take a breath and dive into gold.

The epic fall condition of Colorado. Waited this moment for years, influenced by the work of my buddy Joey Schusler.

One line, one trail and one sky.

Driving in the desert in Fruita north.

Kokopelli trail network.

Kokopelli network above the Colorado River.

Dropping into Horse-thief section.

Utah

Windows of the sky and stairs to earth.

Sam and the finger.

Arizona

Red dreams.

Nevada

Epic conditions in Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone welcoming pool.

Leaving home for the office.

CT Monarch Crest.

I like to hike bikes.

Old and less old.

Bryce Canyon trail.

Bryce from above.

Driving through Zion.

Blow a cloud and I will fly on it.

Nate sending King Kong!

Nate in the slabs.

Zion national park.

Spotted this slab on my own and brought Nate to send it and get the gram. Gooseberry mesa.

Nate on the mesa, looking the Rampage from above.

Racing freeride.

Dropping into abysses.

The lines and the snake.

Brendog on Dwayne.

The shades are playing with fears and perspectives.

Colorado river in Utah.

Delicate arch.

Arches np by night.

This is classic I know. But we had to!

Saw this rock on a solo ride and wanted to come back and shoot it.

White Line here.

Triple H day in Sedona.

The finger from above.

Monument shade.

A river who long time ago was digging his way through the plateau.

Antelope wave.

Antelope Canyon.

Cowboy town.

playing in Fruita.

Lots of epic camping spot on this 10-month trip!

North desert Fruita trails.

Bryce Canyon close-out