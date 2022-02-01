TLD Welcomes Brad Simms

PRESS RELEASE: TLD
One of the world's best in BMX street, Brad Simms has made a name for himself over an illustrious 15+ year professional career. Known for his powerful riding style, Brad’s love for bikes has taken him around the world to ride in over 100 countries. Expanding his skills to mountain biking in 2021, brad’s natural talent makes everything on two-wheels look easy.
|Signing to Troy Lee Designs is a major milestone achievement for me. As a kid, I grew up BMX racing and saw TLD all over the race tracks so wearing their top-shelf helmets and iconic designs are a big thrill for me.—Brad Simms
To learn more about Brad, watch Power the True Story of Brad Simms below and follow @tld_bike
for the latest updates.
