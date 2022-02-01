close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

TLD Welcomes Brad Simms

Feb 1, 2022
by Troy Lee Designs  

PRESS RELEASE: TLD

One of the world's best in BMX street, Brad Simms has made a name for himself over an illustrious 15+ year professional career. Known for his powerful riding style, Brad’s love for bikes has taken him around the world to ride in over 100 countries. Expanding his skills to mountain biking in 2021, brad’s natural talent makes everything on two-wheels look easy.


bigquotesSigning to Troy Lee Designs is a major milestone achievement for me. As a kid, I grew up BMX racing and saw TLD all over the race tracks so wearing their top-shelf helmets and iconic designs are a big thrill for me.Brad Simms


To learn more about Brad, watch Power the True Story of Brad Simms below and follow @tld_bike for the latest updates.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Troy Lee Designs Brad Simms


Must Read This Week
Updated: Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1
70262 views
Opinion: Why 3/4 Shells Aren't As Silly as They Look
62314 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
51522 views
First Look: Intend's New Hero RD Fork Uses a RockShox Damper
43833 views
Slack Randoms: Unno's Folding Mega Mullet, Roadie Crashes & Crushed Frames
42229 views
9 2022 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
36900 views
All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar
36057 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?
36016 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 I feel like people are throwing money at this guy! Well done Simms
  • 3 0
 Did they mention he had a BMX background?
  • 1 0
 What a beauty!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007665
Mobile Version of Website