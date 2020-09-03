TLD's New Waterproof Resist Pants & Skyline Chill Jersey - Across The Pond Beaver 2020

Troy Lee Designs Resist Pant
As you may have guessed from the name, the new Resist waterproof pant brings over many of the features from Troy Lee Designs' Resist rain short, with extra coverage below your knees. The pants are built for wet conditions with taped seams to keep the water out, waterproof zippers, and a Teflon EcoElite nylon/spandex fabric construction that is rated at 10k breathability and 10k waterproof.
There are three pockets, one at the lower back and two at the side. The pocket at the back is just big enough to hold a credit card, a small granola bar, or a car key. The pockets at the sides are quite deep, however, and there's more than enough room for a spare set of gloves or your phone in them. I do like it when apparel companies move the phone pocket to the side of the shorts or pants to keep it out of the way when you're riding, which TLD hasn't done here, but the fabric on the Resist Pants is very stretchy so you do feel the phone less when pedalling than when the fabric is inflexible.
On that note, I often feel like rain pants limit my mobility and make pedalling more difficult, but the Troy Lee Designs Resist pants are very comfortable and impressively easy to move in. The fabric is also relatively light so they don't feel heavy or plasticky when you put them on. They also have front zippered vents for extra airflow if you do get too hot. The ratchet closure at the waist is easy to adjust and the fit feels secure without being overly tight or restrictive.
Some other details include reflective Troy Lee Designs signatures at the back and and reflective material on the calves to keep you visible in low light, and a reinforced seat panel. It's also worth noting that the pants are Bluesign certified, which means means that the fabric they're made of was produced using the highest level of consumer safety, with minimal impact on people and the environment, and is a responsible use of resources.
The pants retails for $149 USD and come in sizes 30, 32, 34, 36, 38 and 40. It seems like summer has finally begun so I'm not really looking forward to rainy riding days again, but when I do have to ride in the rain, I look forward to trying the Resist waterproof pants. Troy Lee Designs Skyline LS Chill Jersey
Troy Lee Designs has made a thicker version of their Skyline jersey for cooler days. The weight on the regular Skyline is 140gsm, while the fabric on the Skyline Chill is 210gsm fabric weight. The fabric is lightly brushed on the inside for a fleece-like comfort and there's a hidden optic wipe to get grime off your glasses or goggles.
It retails for $79 USD and comes in sizes Small through XXL. For an additional $60, you can customize it with your name and a number printed on the back. It comes in four colours which you can see at troyleedesigns.com
I have exactly the same problem with riding pants too.
Bike clothing manufacturers, please can we have a "long" leg length option? You know.. like all other types of clothing..
