Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed

In a phone interview with USA Today
, the International Olympic Committee's Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will not be starting on July 24, 2020. They are going to be postponed, likely to 2021. The IOC says they will be working out the details in the next four weeks and announcing the next steps soon.
|On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know. It will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.—Dick Pound
This is the largest sporting event to be cancelled due to Covid-19. The sponsorship dollars and television rights for the Summer Games are in the billions. The Olympic Games have never been suspended before, although they were cancelled during times of war. The 1916 Summer Games were canceled because of World War I and the Summer and Winter Games in 1940 and 1944 were cancelled during World War II.
