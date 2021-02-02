Tokyo 2021 Olympics Will Happen 'Regardless of Pandemic Situation' Says Organizing Committee President

Last time we covered the planned 2021 Tokyo Olympics
, the Games’ cancellation looked increasingly likely. Now, less than six months out from the scheduled start date, Reuters has reported
that the president of the Tokyo 2021 organizing committee is adamant that the Games will proceed as planned “regardless of the pandemic situation.”
At a meeting with Japan’s Sports Research Commission, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said that the organizers should focus on how, not whether, the Olympics will happen this year.
The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee have also said that cancelling the event is not an option.
At a press conference
last week, IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated that the IOC is fully committed to making the Games happen: “We are not losing our time and energy on speculation. We are fully concentrating on the Opening Ceremony on 23 July this year. We are not speculating on whether the Games are taking place. We are working on how the Games will take place.”
Since the postponement of the Olympics, several sports, including mountain biking, have been able to return to competition. Options we have heard for the Olympics to take place include running the Games without spectators, giving Olympic athletes priority vaccines
, and implementing strict bubble protocols.
|In this we are gaining even more confidence from the effectiveness of the countermeasures which are being applied right now at sports events across the world. We have seen this during the winter season: more than 7,000 events have been organised by the International Federations, with 175,000 COVID tests, and only 0.18 per cent were positive. The competitions could be run, could be organised, and none of the competitions developed into a hotspot or anything like this. We also see many summer sports already back with competitions, with the same results, with the same care for the safety of everybody involved. And this is why we are so, so confident.—IOC President Thomas Bach
Japan recently extended its coronavirus state of emergency for another month because of outbreaks at the beginning of January. In the most recent opinion poll by news agency Kyodo, 80% of people living in Japan believe the Olympics should be cancelled or further postponed.
We will keep you updated on the status of the Games as more information becomes available.
But Thomas has got this . . . right?
-controlling the weather.
-death
-breathing under water
.
.
.
Cancelling the Olympic games :
-DEFINITELY AN OPTION
