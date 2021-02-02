Tokyo 2021 Olympics Will Happen 'Regardless of Pandemic Situation' Says Organizing Committee President

Feb 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
The big goal is achieved Nino Schurter is the olympic winner

Last time we covered the planned 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Games’ cancellation looked increasingly likely. Now, less than six months out from the scheduled start date, Reuters has reported that the president of the Tokyo 2021 organizing committee is adamant that the Games will proceed as planned “regardless of the pandemic situation.”

At a meeting with Japan’s Sports Research Commission, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said that the organizers should focus on how, not whether, the Olympics will happen this year.

The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee have also said that cancelling the event is not an option.

At a press conference last week, IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated that the IOC is fully committed to making the Games happen: “We are not losing our time and energy on speculation. We are fully concentrating on the Opening Ceremony on 23 July this year. We are not speculating on whether the Games are taking place. We are working on how the Games will take place.”

Since the postponement of the Olympics, several sports, including mountain biking, have been able to return to competition. Options we have heard for the Olympics to take place include running the Games without spectators, giving Olympic athletes priority vaccines, and implementing strict bubble protocols.

bigquotesIn this we are gaining even more confidence from the effectiveness of the countermeasures which are being applied right now at sports events across the world. We have seen this during the winter season: more than 7,000 events have been organised by the International Federations, with 175,000 COVID tests, and only 0.18 per cent were positive. The competitions could be run, could be organised, and none of the competitions developed into a hotspot or anything like this. We also see many summer sports already back with competitions, with the same results, with the same care for the safety of everybody involved. And this is why we are so, so confident.IOC President Thomas Bach


Japan recently extended its coronavirus state of emergency for another month because of outbreaks at the beginning of January. In the most recent opinion poll by news agency Kyodo, 80% of people living in Japan believe the Olympics should be cancelled or further postponed.

We will keep you updated on the status of the Games as more information becomes available.

20 Comments

 ...It will be cancelled when countries refuse to send teams.
 Agreed...
 Exactly cant have a event if no competitors show up.
 People are complaining that schools don't reopen in the US. No teachers feel safe teaching in classrooms = no school.
 Dick is really Pound(ing) this down our throats, eg?
 The olympics end up draining the economy of the host city and cause a lot of environmental issues. Why don’t they just reuse a neutral facility every 4 years?
 The last time a president overpromised / underdelivered it didn't work out so well. ;-)

But Thomas has got this . . . right?
 Take all the bribe money and corruption money in Olympics and vaccinate all attendies and athletes.
 I don't think holding the Olympics in 2021 is the responsible thing to do, but I am afraid there is too much money at stake for people to make the right decision. Hopefully countries will decide to not send their athletes if it isn't safe to do so.
 The show must go on. We must start learning to live with this pandemic. We will never reach zero cases. We just need to be smart and practical about how events are ran. Social distance, wear masks, wash hands, no big parties etc etc .
 Imagine the uproar this article would have caused back in April. Back when Pinkbike and the other websites were busy spreading the fear. Now - not so much. Life is not without risk. Stepping out the door, driving to the airport, flying to Japan and is probably more dangerous than an athlete dying from Covid.
 Things that are not an option:
-controlling the weather.
-death
-breathing under water
.
.
.
Cancelling the Olympic games :
-DEFINITELY AN OPTION
 bUt wHaT aB0uT ScUbA DIv1inG???!!111one
  • 3 0
 Dick Pound is in a sticky situation
 I'm sure their comments will age just beautifully.
 This is gonna age like milk
 Pretty sure they said this last time too.
 Dick Pound isn't their president? Must be their King then
 13.4 Billion reason why the games must go on......
 Johnson Relief

Post a Comment



