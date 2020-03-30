Tokyo Olympics Confirms July 2021 Start Date

Mar 30, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The Tokyo Olympics have been pushed back nearly a year and will now start on 23 July 2021.

The Olympics were scheduled to kick off on 22 July this year but the Coronavirus pandemic forced Japan and the IOC to postpone them. The Games will now run from 23 July to 8 August 2021 with the Paralympics coming shortly after from 24 August until 5 September 2021.

These dates will apparently give the organisers time to deal with the fallout from the pandemic and provide sufficient time to finish the qualification process. However, any athletes already qualified and quota places awarded will remain unchanged. The dates of specific events have not yet been released although we suspect mountain biking will fall at a similar time to its schedule in the postponed event and should be around the 28th and 29th of July.

bigquotesI want to thank the International Federations for their unanimous support and the Continental Associations of National Olympic Committees for the great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days. I would also like to thank the IOC Athletes’ Commission, with whom we have been in constant contact. With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge. Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.Thomas Bach


