Tom Cardy: 2017 Season Highlights - Video





2017 is slowly drawing to a close and its been without a doubt my most successful season by far BUT most importantly throughout 2017 I have had the most fun on my bike traveling competing and riding with friends. From the snow jumps at White Style to bus tours around Europe, shows all around the UK every week of the summer, contests filling stadiums and arenas all over Europe every session in the skatepark.. on the dirt jumps.. the streets.. the bike parks & mountains, working on magazine articles, reaching close to 2 million views on YouTube with Sam Pilgrim and a top 10 finish at Swatch Rocket Air back in May… I figured there is no better way to share the adventure then to make a highlight reel and share the best bits with everyone!







If I had to choose a favourite moment from 2017 it's almost impossible, as there as so many, but for me making the live finals and taking a top 10 at Swatch Rocket Air was a huge moment in my year. I had worked really hard leading up to the event and for it to pay off like that was a dream come true. The trip around Europe in Sam Pilgrim's bus was a highlight too.. traveling to a new location each day, riding, filming and having the best time was a dream, life doesn’t get much better then that.







I would like to thank all of my sponsors (Green bicycles, GOPRO, FOX/mojo suspension, TSG, FIVETEN & Radical bike park) and everyone involved this year!



To keep up with my journey throughout 2018 be sure to follow me on Instagram/Facebook… @Tomcardy93



