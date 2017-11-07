VIDEOS

Tom Cardy: 2017 Season Highlights - Video

Nov 7, 2017
by Tom Cardy  
Tom Cardy// 2017 season highlights

by Tom-Cardy1993
Views: 202    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


2017 is slowly drawing to a close and its been without a doubt my most successful season by far BUT most importantly throughout 2017 I have had the most fun on my bike traveling competing and riding with friends. From the snow jumps at White Style to bus tours around Europe, shows all around the UK every week of the summer, contests filling stadiums and arenas all over Europe every session in the skatepark.. on the dirt jumps.. the streets.. the bike parks & mountains, working on magazine articles, reaching close to 2 million views on YouTube with Sam Pilgrim and a top 10 finish at Swatch Rocket Air back in May… I figured there is no better way to share the adventure then to make a highlight reel and share the best bits with everyone!


If I had to choose a favourite moment from 2017 it's almost impossible, as there as so many, but for me making the live finals and taking a top 10 at Swatch Rocket Air was a huge moment in my year. I had worked really hard leading up to the event and for it to pay off like that was a dream come true. The trip around Europe in Sam Pilgrim's bus was a highlight too.. traveling to a new location each day, riding, filming and having the best time was a dream, life doesn’t get much better then that.


I would like to thank all of my sponsors (Green bicycles, GOPRO, FOX/mojo suspension, TSG, FIVETEN & Radical bike park) and everyone involved this year!

To keep up with my journey throughout 2018 be sure to follow me on Instagram/Facebook… @Tomcardy93

Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated: 7 Long-Travel 29ers
56985 views
Mondraker Dune - Review
52829 views
8 Tips and Tricks for Wet Weather Riding
49437 views
Fouriers Quick True Tool - Review
38843 views
Press Release: Radon Product News 2018
37942 views
Rattlin' Down Revolution... On a Hardtail - Video
37819 views
Wild Urban Downhill Racing in Taxco, Mexico - Video
34727 views
Best of Rampage: POV Runs - Red Bull Rampage 2017
34697 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Why do I suck so bad at riding?? Hey-Zeus! That guy can ride a bike. BTW, that track was brutal AF.
  • + 1
 What a season

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029330
Mobile Version of Website