Halo Wheels Signs Up And Coming British Talent - Video

May 10, 2018
by Halo Wheels  
Tom Cardy | Welcome to Halo Wheels

by halo-wheels
PRESS RELEASE: Halo Wheels

bigquotesTom Cardy is undoubtedly one of the brightest up and comers in the dirt jump and freeride scene. Being consistently one of the hardest workers out there, with a super smooth style and huge trick bag, adding Tom to the Halo Family was something that needed to happen. Welcome to the family Tom.Jordan Lunn, Halo Marketing Manager

Tom will be joining fellow Halo freeride family consisting of Sam Pilgrim, Matt Jones, Jordie Lunn and Alex Cahill. For dirt jump duties Tom will be riding the Halo Chaos wheelset and the all-new Vortex wheelset for full suspension shredding.

bigquotesEver since discovering my passion for mountain biking, Halo has always been the top wheel brand in my eyes. Being both strong and lightweight, Halo offers it all, which is why I am stoked to join the team.Tom Cardy

Video- Joe Simkins

MENTIONS: @halo-wheels


2 Comments

  • + 1
 this man has some serious skills ! Hope to see him on the diamond events soon
  • + 1
 So good to see. Sick riding, super slick cinematography and awesome wheels. More stuff like this!

