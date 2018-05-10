Halo Wheels Signs Up And Coming British Talent - Video

PRESS RELEASE: Halo Wheels
|Tom Cardy is undoubtedly one of the brightest up and comers in the dirt jump and freeride scene. Being consistently one of the hardest workers out there, with a super smooth style and huge trick bag, adding Tom to the Halo Family was something that needed to happen. Welcome to the family Tom.—Jordan Lunn, Halo Marketing Manager
Tom will be joining fellow Halo freeride family consisting of Sam Pilgrim, Matt Jones, Jordie Lunn and Alex Cahill. For dirt jump duties Tom will be riding the Halo Chaos wheelset and the all-new Vortex wheelset for full suspension shredding.
|Ever since discovering my passion for mountain biking, Halo has always been the top wheel brand in my eyes. Being both strong and lightweight, Halo offers it all, which is why I am stoked to join the team.—Tom Cardy
