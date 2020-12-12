Tom Isted & GT Part Ways Leaving Isted Without a Frame Sponsor for 2021

Dec 12, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Tom Isted has announced 2020 will be his last season with GT, leaving him without a sponsor for 2021.

Isted joined GT at the start of 2018 after six years on Mongoose. He has now become a regular face on the FEST series and Audi Nines, and has picked up a top ten result at the McGazza Slopestyle at Crankworx Rotorua.

Tom Isted super flip.

bigquotesSo this will be my last year riding for GT Bicycles. Just wanted to say thanks for the 3 years of support just want to say thank you to Mork Noble and Steve Spencer.

At the moment I don’t have a frame sponsor for next year so I’ll be on a GT but not on GT.Tom Isted

We hope Isted is able to find a new frame sponsor soon and we'll keep you updated with any news.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Bummer. Isted's been killing it lately.
  • 2 1
 OK

Post a Comment



