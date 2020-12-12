Tom Isted & GT Part Ways Leaving Isted Without a Frame Sponsor for 2021

Tom Isted has announced
2020 will be his last season with GT, leaving him without a sponsor for 2021.
Isted joined GT at the start of 2018 after six years on Mongoose. He has now become a regular face on the FEST series and Audi Nines, and has picked up a top ten result at the McGazza Slopestyle at Crankworx Rotorua.
|So this will be my last year riding for GT Bicycles. Just wanted to say thanks for the 3 years of support just want to say thank you to Mork Noble and Steve Spencer.
At the moment I don’t have a frame sponsor for next year so I’ll be on a GT but not on GT.—Tom Isted
We hope Isted is able to find a new frame sponsor soon and we'll keep you updated with any news.
