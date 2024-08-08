Tech Check: Tom Pidcock & Pauline Ferrand-Prévot Won Olympic Gold With String Spokes

Ineos Grenadiers' off-road team consists of only two riders, however, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Tom Pidcock are far from your average professional mountain bikers. Lining up at the Olympic Games in Paris both riders were the reigning XC mountain bike world champions with Pidcock also looking to defend his Olympic title from three years ago in Tokyo. As a result, it hardly came as a shock that both riders went on to victory, but the tech used to get them there was especially noteworthy.
The course in Paris was a blend of fast-pedalling sections interspersed with punchy climbs and technical descents. As such the course was open to interpretation with Pidcock and Ferrand-Prévot opting to use Pinarello’s Dogma XC and Dogma HT respectively. One element that both riders agreed upon was the use of some special wheel builds. Berd spokes
At a glance the wheels used by both eventual gold medalists are striking mostly because of the unique rim profile from P1 Race Technologies, however, it was the spokes that were the most novel part of the build. Although white in colour, from a distance the Berd spokes used look like any other spokes on the market, except that they are made of a fabric known as Dyneema. The fabric PolyLight spokes made by Berd aren't an entirely new concept, but they are still fairly rare on pro builds. The PolyLight spokes use a woven Dyneema mid-section that has a standard metal thread at the end that screws into a spoke nipple and a simple loop at the hub end that can work with either a j-bend or straight pull hub.
Dyneema is a composite fabric made of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethene that is sandwiched between two sheets of polyester. Under tensile loads, Dyneema has a load-carrying capacity 15 times greater than that of steel. This not only allows for the spokes to be incredibly strong but also incredibly lightweight. A typical steel spoke used on a high-end wheel build will weigh around 8 grams, whereas the Berd PolyLight spokes hit the scales at just under 3 grams. Extrapolating these savings over a complete wheelset with 28 spokes both front and rear adds up to 280 grams, which is significant by anyone’s standards. That said, keep in mind that silver medalist Victor Koretzky was also using spokes that weigh in around 3 grams each, except that his spokes were made from carbon fiber
.
It is not just the weight saving that Berd’s fabric spokes offer. Due to the nature of the Dyneema fabric, they are also more laterally compliment than a wheel built with rigid steel spokes. A standard steel spoke can deflect from a straight line however along with spoke tension it is also battling the elastic properties of the spoke itself. A fabric spoke can bend and comply with lateral movements far easier with the only dictator of lateral stiffness being the tension of the spokes themselves, this means that at the same spoke tension the fabric spokes will offer a more compliant wheel that will provide more grip and ultimately control through technical sections of trail.
The final benefit of the move to fabric spokes presented for Pidcock and Ferrand-Prévot comes from the spoke's ability to better dissipate vibrations. In the brand’s own testing, it found that a wheel built using its PolyLight spokes offered a 200% increase in vibration damping compared to steel spokes. In the context of the Olympics, this helps to keep riders fresher for longer by fatiguing the muscles less over the duration of the race. On the more technical sections of the course or when it comes to making an all-out attack being a little fresher can make a measurable difference. P1 Race Technologies Singularis M30 rims
The more visually striking element of the wheel builds are the rims from P1 Race Technologies. Somewhat of an unknown brand it currently offers two road rims and one mountain bike rim. Although P1 is a relatively unheard-of brand it is a subsidiary of Princeton CarbonWorks the brand known for its pioneering wavy rim profies which Ineos Grenadiers have been using for several years.
The name M30 comes from the rim's internal rim width rather than its depth, with the M30 rims using a 30mm hookless internal rim to hold the 2.2-inch Continental Race King tires in place.
The element that makes the M30 rims so different is the series of straight sections that make up the inner external rim profile. Instead of the smooth round profiles were are accustomed to the M30 makes use of 14 straight sections.
The resulting rim profile means that the M30 rims have a variable rim depth of between 32-36mm. Unlike wavy rims we have seen on the road from the likes of Zipp and Princeton CarbonWorks the design rationale is not that of aerodynamic origin. Instead, the rim profile is said to offer better bracing angles for the spokes, which results in stronger and stiffer wheels. This is done through radially stagged lacing that uses a different spoke length for the drive and non-drive side.
To further increase the stiffness of the rim only the outer surface has been drilled for spoke nipples, this leaves the internal rim bed untouched which not only saves on the need for rim tape but also keeps the rim stiff.
At 419 grams per rim, the Singularis M30’s are also incredibly light especially when the 32-36mm rim depth is taken into consideration. These are not the lightest options on the market, with silver medalist Victory Koretzky using Specialized’s Roval Control SL29 wheelset which uses rims that tip the scales at 358 grams each. As for price, the Singularis M30 wheels built up with Berd spokes and NonPlus hubs retail for $2,800 USD.