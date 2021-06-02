Tom Pidcock Breaks Collar Bone in Training Crash

Tom Pidcock has broken his collar bone in a training crash.
An Ineos Grenadiers press release
confirms that he underwent surgery at a hospital in Girona this morning and is currently recovering from the incident.
Pidcock made an incredibly strong start to the XC racing season by battling through the field in Albstadt
then picking up his first elite win in Nove Mesto
. He is also likely to take Great Britain’s elite male Olympic spot and will be one of the favourites to secure a medal in Tokyo.
Coach Kurt Bogaerts said: “Tom is doing well and is already looking ahead and focussed on his rehabilitation. While this means he won’t be able to start at the Tour de Suisse this week as planned, he will get back to training as soon as possible and prepare for the rest of the season.”
Pidcock was scheduled to race the Tour de Suisse road race then the Les Gets World Cup in preparation for the Games. We have reached out to Tom to see how this will affect his Olympic preparation and will update this article with more information as we get it.
I hope he heals quickly!
