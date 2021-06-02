Tom Pidcock Breaks Collar Bone in Training Crash

Jun 2, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Thomas Pidcock ready to go and looking for that top spot he just missed out on during XCC.

Tom Pidcock has broken his collar bone in a training crash.

An Ineos Grenadiers press release confirms that he underwent surgery at a hospital in Girona this morning and is currently recovering from the incident.

Pidcock made an incredibly strong start to the XC racing season by battling through the field in Albstadt then picking up his first elite win in Nove Mesto. He is also likely to take Great Britain’s elite male Olympic spot and will be one of the favourites to secure a medal in Tokyo.

Coach Kurt Bogaerts said: “Tom is doing well and is already looking ahead and focussed on his rehabilitation. While this means he won’t be able to start at the Tour de Suisse this week as planned, he will get back to training as soon as possible and prepare for the rest of the season.”

Pidcock was scheduled to race the Tour de Suisse road race then the Les Gets World Cup in preparation for the Games. We have reached out to Tom to see how this will affect his Olympic preparation and will update this article with more information as we get it.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Tom Pidcock


34 Comments

  • 10 0
 The crash literally broke his bike in half. Amazed he wasn't more injured. (Proof: twitter.com/laflammerouge16/status/1400138743995043843 )
  • 3 0
 Shit...By the looks of that front wheel I imagine a car pulled out of that lot and he hit the broad side of it going pretty fast.
  • 1 0
 @mwglow: No kidding. That doesn't look like a fall down go boom crash, more like a collision with a car or a large stationary object.
  • 7 0
 Tyler Hamilton managed to ride the TdF with a broken collar bone from a stage 1 crash (and win a stage).. doping questions aside, seems roadies are a pretty tough bunch.
  • 10 0
 No kidding. I think the popular perception of road cyclists is that they are softies who shave their legs, which is pretty silly considering their sport comes down (in large part) to who can endure the most pain for the longest.
  • 5 0
 @eblackwell: yeah, most bullying from gravity guys towards lycra riders is for the most part a projection of insecurities. It is fun and all, but with time it gets boring.
  • 7 0
 He'll be fine for the olympics. He's young. He'll be back on his trainer in days and back on his bike in weeks.
  • 7 1
 Everyone in the XC field just got so lucky this kid is a beast!!
  • 1 0
 the next guy up (van der pole) will destroy the season though.
  • 5 0
 Ah man, I’m sure he’s in great hands. All the best for the recovery! (Can’t let his brother catch up!)
  • 3 0
 Did he get hit by a car? it looks like his front wheel is destroyed, indicating it either got run over, or he absolutely smashed something head on.
  • 2 0
 that bike looks like it was run over... You'd think the British fans would've realized every time they gas up any promising sportsmans they've pretty much doomed it
  • 3 0
 Damn that sucks! He was on fire. It was going to be an awesome season.
  • 2 0
 At least he's only a rookie, and it's not career-ending. he has a massive future ahead of him.
  • 1 0
 July 27th, he's got ~7 weeks. Plenty of time... well, sorta. If he gets it plated he should be able to keep training on the road if he's careful. Still in it, probably.
  • 1 0
 This new rod option seems to expedite things even further: www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmwpd3g25-0
I hope he heals quickly!
  • 2 0
 This specially hits hard the Fantasy League players, they no longer have a surefire podium rider for under $400k right?
  • 1 0
 Exactamundo! I'm going to have to rework my budget for next race. I suspect there are a lot of other players that are going to have to do likewise.
  • 2 0
 buuu, My Ineos jersey just arrived this weekend, gonna use it tomorrow for my weekly XC laps.
  • 2 0
 I meant DownCountry laps.
  • 2 0
 Bet all the participants of the XC World Cup are celebrating!
  • 1 0
 So now there's a decent chance that MVDP wins most of the rest of the XC races this season
  • 1 0
 Being hurt sucks! Get well soon!
  • 2 2
 No olympics. Tough break.
  • 6 0
 7 weeks until opening ceremonies. He will be fine by then.
  • 2 0
 Nevermind, miss read that, Might still be good for olympics
  • 2 0
 @rockyflowtbay: With Surgery he will be back on his road bike in 2 weeks if not sooner. Its a set back, but it wont prevent him from competing at Tokyo
  • 1 0
 @scissors888: Agreed; but I'd be very surprised to see him on the Start Line for Leogang.
  • 2 2
 What's XC? Asking for an AM friend.
  • 3 0
 I'm sure your DC buddy can chime in!
  • 3 0
 It's what you do on that new Santa Cruz bike.
  • 1 0
 Bummer..
Below threshold threads are hidden

