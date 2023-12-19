Tom Pidcock Confirms ‘Full Focus’ on Tour De France GC in 2024

Dec 19, 2023
by Outside Online  
https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-racing/tour-de-france/tom-pidcock-confirms-full-focus-on-tour-de-france-gc/

The Tour de France ends on July 21st and the Olympic mountain bike race takes place just one week later.

Posted In:
Outside Network Racing and Events Tom Pidcock Paris Olympics Road Cycling Tour De France


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
66 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
51704 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
41521 views
Dario DiGiulio's 2024 Predictions
38297 views
Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions
36978 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Seb Stott
35092 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Dario DiGiulio
34766 views
Wethepeople Release 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMX
33223 views
First Look: Carbon Wasp Truffle - A UK-Made Carbon Downcountry Bike
32635 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047925
Mobile Version of Website