Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Tom Pidcock Confirms ‘Full Focus’ on Tour De France GC in 2024
Dec 19, 2023
by
Outside Online
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-racing/tour-de-france/tom-pidcock-confirms-full-focus-on-tour-de-france-gc/
The Tour de France ends on July 21st and the Olympic mountain bike race takes place just one week later.
Posted In:
Outside Network
Racing and Events
Tom Pidcock
Paris Olympics
Road Cycling
Tour De France
Author Info:
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
66 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
51704 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
41521 views
Dario DiGiulio's 2024 Predictions
38297 views
Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions
36978 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Seb Stott
35092 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Dario DiGiulio
34766 views
Wethepeople Release 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMX
33223 views
First Look: Carbon Wasp Truffle - A UK-Made Carbon Downcountry Bike
32635 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.047925
Mobile Version of Website