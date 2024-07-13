Powered by Outside

Tom Pidcock Drops Out of Tour de France with Covid

Jul 13, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
In typical Tom Pidcock fashion Tom Pidcock took to the front and left everyone behind.

Tom Pidcock has withdrawn from this year's Tour de France after testing positive for Covid-19.

After just missing out on the win with a second-place finish on stage nine, Pidcock's time as part of this year's Tour is over as he now heads home to recover for the Olympics.

With just 16 days until Pidcock defends his Tokyo Olympic gold medal in Paris, the British rider does not have long to rebuild his strength before one of the year's biggest races. Pidcock also plans to compete in the Olympic road race a few days after the XC racing.

Pidcock's Ineos Grenadiers team said: "A disappointed Tom Pidcock will not line up for stage 14 of the Tour de France today.

"Tom is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and under advice from our medical team will now return home to recover."

We hope Pidcock has a quick recovery and is back up to full speed for his Olympic title defence later this month.

Posted In:
Racing and Events XC Racing Tom Pidcock


9 Comments
  • 6 0
 Unfortunate, but could make the race more interesting depending on how he recovers
  • 12 13
 Anti vaxxers will find some way to turn this into a conspiracy, who here can come up with the best one? Go!
  • 17 23
flag deaner2 (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 uh how about if the vaccine worked as claimed dudes wouldn’t still be dropping out of the Tour in 2024 with it?
  • 12 14
 @deaner2: nailed it!
  • 16 19
 That's cool you want to take the vaccine. Go for it. Just don't force me to take the vaccine. The vaccine really hurt Kyle Warner's health and mtb career. This is just one instance and there are lots more instances of this.

www.pinkbike.com/u/noakeabean/blog/kyle-warners-covid-19-battle.html
  • 12 5
 It's really great to see the "too dumb and ignorant to understand how basic statistics works but still very loud and opinionated" crowd already making an appearance. Good for you, you poor, stupid antivaxxers.
  • 6 12
flag bromigo69 (25 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @tacklingdummy: It is beyond f*cked that this comment is going to get downvoted enough to be hidden. Pinkbike is off the rails.
  • 1 2
 @everythingscomingupmilhouse: I’d argue you’re the dumb and ignorant one sweet cheeks
Below threshold threads are hidden







