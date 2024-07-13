Tom Pidcock Drops Out of Tour de France with Covid

Tom Pidcock has withdrawn from this year's Tour de France after testing positive for Covid-19.After just missing out on the win with a second-place finish on stage nine, Pidcock's time as part of this year's Tour is over as he now heads home to recover for the Olympics.With just 16 days until Pidcock defends his Tokyo Olympic gold medal in Paris, the British rider does not have long to rebuild his strength before one of the year's biggest races. Pidcock also plans to compete in the Olympic road race a few days after the XC racing.Pidcock's Ineos Grenadiers team said: "A disappointed Tom Pidcock will not line up for stage 14 of the Tour de France today."Tom is experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 and under advice from our medical team will now return home to recover."We hope Pidcock has a quick recovery and is back up to full speed for his Olympic title defence later this month.