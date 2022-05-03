Tom Pidcock Hints at MTB Return Ahead of Albstadt World Cup

May 3, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Tom Pidcock clawed back 90-something positions and by the second lap was sitting in sixth. He d finish the day one better and on the podium.

Olympic Champion, Tom Pidcock, has hinted that he will be returning to mountain bike World Cup racing in Albstadt.

Pidcock missed the first round of the series in Petropolis as he was racing the Spring Classic road races. However, as he is not part of Ineos Grenadiers Giro D'Italia squad, he now has a gap in his season that he could fill with a return to mountain bike racing. Pidcock posted an Instagram story yesterday that showed him training on his mountain bike with the caption "MTB Soon". He also appears on the entry list for the Albstadt race, which he didn't for Petropolis.

Pidcock embarked on his elite World Cup season last year and Albstadt was his first race. In that race, he shocked the XC World Cup established order as he overtook scores of riders to move up from the 11th row of the grid to finish fifth despite a puncture. After that race, he went on to take his first World Cup win in Nove Mesto and then Olympic Gold in Tokyo.



Pidcock won't be the only cross country racer returning from a road program in Albstadt. Victor Koretzky, the winner of two World Cups last year, will be in Albstadt following his transfer to the B&B Hotel /KTM team and Sam Gaze will also be back on knobbly tires after his road block was cut short by a patella knee tendon injury.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Tom Pidcock


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
57736 views
Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike
49800 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
49569 views
Field Test: Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
47814 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
46394 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
40188 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
39926 views
Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More
35465 views

11 Comments

  • 16 0
 Awesome, it will be great to see him back, just let me go update my fantasy xc team...
  • 4 1
 oh wait..
  • 6 0
 Can’t wait to see him at Rampage this year.
  • 1 0
 Last year's best trick, followed by the crash was a tough one. Looking forward to seeing Tom on the podium this year.
  • 1 0
 Would this contribute to the grid placings in the World Champs in August?

He's mentioned trying for the CX, MTB and Road World Champs in the same year at some point in his career, and he's already bagged CX
  • 3 0
 Nino overtaking Absalon can wait
  • 1 0
 Same, but his chances just got smaller
  • 2 0
 So happy Koretzky is back. His fitness is going to be great for these races with all the road training he's been doing.
  • 1 0
 I hope MVDP will be back soon!
  • 1 1
 Pidcock could easily win by a few minutes. Never have i seen anyone climb with such ease, its insane!
  • 1 1
 Who?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008445
Mobile Version of Website