Tom Pidcock Hints at MTB Return Ahead of Albstadt World Cup

Olympic Champion, Tom Pidcock, has hinted that he will be returning to mountain bike World Cup racing in Albstadt.Pidcock missed the first round of the series in Petropolis as he was racing the Spring Classic road races. However, as he is not part of Ineos Grenadiers Giro D'Italia squad, he now has a gap in his season that he could fill with a return to mountain bike racing. Pidcock posted an Instagram story yesterday that showed him training on his mountain bike with the caption "MTB Soon". He also appears on the entry list for the Albstadt race , which he didn't for Petropolis.Pidcock embarked on his elite World Cup season last year and Albstadt was his first race. In that race, he shocked the XC World Cup established order as he overtook scores of riders to move up from the 11th row of the grid to finish fifth despite a puncture. After that race, he went on to take his first World Cup win in Nove Mesto and then Olympic Gold in Tokyo.