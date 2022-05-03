Tom Pidcock Hints at MTB Return Ahead of Albstadt World Cup





Pidcock missed



Pidcock embarked on his elite World Cup season last year and Albstadt was his first race. In that race, he shocked the XC World Cup established order as he overtook scores of riders to move up from the 11th row of the grid to finish fifth despite a puncture. After that race, he went on to take his first World Cup win in Nove Mesto and then Olympic Gold in Tokyo.

Olympic Champion, Tom Pidcock, has hinted that he will be returning to mountain bike World Cup racing in Albstadt.Pidcock missed the first round of the series in Petropolis as he was racing the Spring Classic road races. However, as he is not part of Ineos Grenadiers Giro D'Italia squad, he now has a gap in his season that he could fill with a return to mountain bike racing. Pidcock posted an Instagram story yesterday that showed him training on his mountain bike with the caption "MTB Soon". He also appears on the entry list for the Albstadt race , which he didn't for Petropolis.Pidcock embarked on his elite World Cup season last year and Albstadt was his first race. In that race, he shocked the XC World Cup established order as he overtook scores of riders to move up from the 11th row of the grid to finish fifth despite a puncture. After that race, he went on to take his first World Cup win in Nove Mesto and then Olympic Gold in Tokyo.

Pidcock won't be the only cross country racer returning from a road program in Albstadt. Victor Koretzky, the winner of two World Cups last year, will be in Albstadt following his transfer to the B&B Hotel /KTM team and Sam Gaze will also be back on knobbly tires after his road block was cut short by a patella knee tendon injury.