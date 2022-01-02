close
Tom Pidcock Receives MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours

Jan 2, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Coming into the final lap Pidcock was now well ahead after eventually winning his battle with Van der Poel and extending his gap.

After taking the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Tom Pidcock features on this year's New Year Honours List.

Tom Pidcock wraps up his 2021 with an MBE making the Queen's New Year Honours, joining 27 other Olympic Atheltes. The 2022 Honours List recognises 12 members of the GB Cycling Team after their success at the 2021 Olympics. An MBE is an order of the British Empire award and is ranked third after an OBE and CBE. MBE stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire and is normally awarded to someone in the Honours List for making a positive impact in their area of work.

New Year Honours awarded to the Great Britain Cycling Team:

Sir Jason Kenny
Dame Laura Kenny
Jody Cundy CBE
Stephen Park CBE
Kadeena Cox OBE
Tom Pidcock MBE
Matt Rotherham MBE
Beth Shriever MBE
Jaco van Gass MBE
Matt Walls MBE
Ben Watson MBE
Charlotte Worthington MBE

Tom Pidcock had an amazing 2021 season on the mountain bike with a 5th place in Albstadt, a win against Mathieu Van Der Poel in Nove Mesto and an incredible performance at the Tokyo Olympics. We hope to see more of Tom at the MTB World Cups next year and can't wait to see if he can match 2021.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 It's good to see athletes getting recognition, but it still bugs me that it's only ever football/cricket/or olympians who get these honours?
Why not Sir Steve Peat or Dame Rachel Atherton?
  • 1 0
 How did Kye Whyte not make the list :0

