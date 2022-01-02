Tom Pidcock Receives MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours

New Year Honours awarded to the Great Britain Cycling Team:

Sir Jason Kenny

Dame Laura Kenny

Jody Cundy CBE

Stephen Park CBE

Kadeena Cox OBE

Tom Pidcock MBE

Matt Rotherham MBE

Beth Shriever MBE

Jaco van Gass MBE

Matt Walls MBE

Ben Watson MBE

Charlotte Worthington MBE



After taking the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Tom Pidcock features on this year's New Year Honours List.Tom Pidcock wraps up his 2021 with an MBE making the Queen's New Year Honours, joining 27 other Olympic Atheltes. The 2022 Honours List recognises 12 members of the GB Cycling Team after their success at the 2021 Olympics. An MBE is an order of the British Empire award and is ranked third after an OBE and CBE. MBE stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire and is normally awarded to someone in the Honours List for making a positive impact in their area of work.Tom Pidcock had an amazing 2021 season on the mountain bike with a 5th place in Albstadt, a win against Mathieu Van Der Poel in Nove Mesto and an incredible performance at the Tokyo Olympics. We hope to see more of Tom at the MTB World Cups next year and can't wait to see if he can match 2021.