Tom Pidcock Recovers from Albstadt Win by Riding 190km to the Czech Republic

May 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Tom Pidcock takes the win here in Albstadt with ease.

Tom Pidcock makes his way to the Nove Mesto World Cup by bike as he took on a massive 190km recovery ride.

With a World Cup win in the bag and another race coming the following weekend most riders would take a few easy days to get ready for more racing, but Tom Pidcock is clearly built differently as he took on a 190km road ride from Germany to the Czech Republic the day after his victory.

Pidcock kicked off his ride 300km away from Albstadt in Schwandorf before heading to the Czech border at Liskova. Next, he continued his ride through the Czech Republic before finishing in the small village of Cerhovice. The huge recovery ride saw Pidock cover 190.2km in a time of five hours and 48 minutes with average speeds of 32.7kph.

Pidcock shared a photo of his border crossing on Strava

Since arriving at Nove Mesto Pidcock hasn't slowed down with Wednesday seeing the Olympic champion take on a 150km ride and another five hours of riding. Pidcock's performance at Albstadt was certainly impressive and we can't wait to see what he can do this weekend.

9 Comments

  • 22 0
 I recovered from my 20km ride by sitting on the couch and eating chips for half a week
  • 2 0
 And drinking beer, I hope Wink
  • 3 0
 I don't think it's fair on the rest of us. Some of us need to see the professionals (at least pretend) to be worn out and taking a few days off to recover. Damn you and your fitness Pidcock! Wink

PS. Bring home another win please Smile
  • 3 0
 I did a little rowing at uni , and I can tell you from that Experience there are monsters out there . Ppl who have completely different physiological reactions than normal ppl.
  • 4 0
 It’s hard to read these fitness articles through the bottom of my beer mug. I would put it down but I too am working on endurance.
  • 1 0
 Man, anywhere you may live in the states you might have a problem if you're drinking and reading pinkbike at this hour on a Thursday
  • 1 0
 His recover ride speed is right about at my full gas speed, after I had a proper revovery. Which I can endure for maybe 2 hours. Max.
  • 1 0
 All part of a training block this rinsing the XC hitters by the looks.
  • 1 0
 Cocaine is a hell of a drug.





