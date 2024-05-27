Tom Pidcock Rides 225km the Day After His Nove Mesto XC World Cup Win

Tom Pidcock rode home to Canillo, Andorra from the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport the Monday morning after his Nove Mesto XC World Cup win. He started his ride at 8:36am and arrived home at 4:43pm. He covered the 226.46km (140.72 miles) in 7:38:05 at an average pace of 29.66km/h (18 miles/hour) with 4193 metres (13756.56 feet) of climbing and 2470 metres (8103.7 feet) of descending.
This was Pidcock's first time racing on the mountain bike this season and he took his fifth win in a row in Nove Mesto. He's won every time he's race in the woods of the Czech Republic, with his first win as a U23 in 2020. He followed that up with Elite wins in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.
This isn't the first time we've seen Pidcock follow up an XC World Cup win with a massive day on the road bike. In 2022, he took on a 190km road ride
from Germany to the Czech Republic the day after his victory at the Albstadt XC World Cup. Less than one week after that 190km road ride, he took his third win in Nove Mesto.
Pidcock has said that he is planning on completing the Tour de France, which runs Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 to Sunday, July 21, 2024, before attempting to defend his Olympic mountain bike title on Monday, July 29, 2024.
would you rather do this or the new hardline gap feature? slow v quick death