Tom Pidcock Rides 225km the Day After His Nove Mesto XC World Cup Win

May 27, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Tom Pidcock soaking it in as he cruises towards the line. Utterly dominant.


Tom Pidcock rode home to Canillo, Andorra from the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport the Monday morning after his Nove Mesto XC World Cup win. He started his ride at 8:36am and arrived home at 4:43pm. He covered the 226.46km (140.72 miles) in 7:38:05 at an average pace of 29.66km/h (18 miles/hour) with 4193 metres (13756.56 feet) of climbing and 2470 metres (8103.7 feet) of descending.


photo
photo


This was Pidcock's first time racing on the mountain bike this season and he took his fifth win in a row in Nove Mesto. He's won every time he's race in the woods of the Czech Republic, with his first win as a U23 in 2020. He followed that up with Elite wins in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

This isn't the first time we've seen Pidcock follow up an XC World Cup win with a massive day on the road bike. In 2022, he took on a 190km road ride from Germany to the Czech Republic the day after his victory at the Albstadt XC World Cup. Less than one week after that 190km road ride, he took his third win in Nove Mesto.

Pidcock has said that he is planning on completing the Tour de France, which runs Saturday, Jun 29, 2024 to Sunday, July 21, 2024, before attempting to defend his Olympic mountain bike title on Monday, July 29, 2024.

5 Comments
  • 8 0
 Yeah...well...I rode 30k the day after Tom Pidcock won in Nove Mesto
  • 1 0
 No XC racer can compare with that volume and intensity leading up to the Olympics. He’s gonna be in ridiculous shape. Barring some crash or epic mechanical failure, hard to see him not taking the gold.
  • 3 0
 Insanity - ..
would you rather do this or the new hardline gap feature? slow v quick death
  • 4 0
 I mean I theoretically have the ability to do the ultra ride. The gap would just leave me as a smear on a rock in wales
  • 1 0
 I do this everyday, before I’ve gotten out of bed! But, seriously, that’s crazy and very impressive.







