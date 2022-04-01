Tom Pidcock Signs New 5-Year Contract with Ineos Grenadiers

Britain's Olympic champion Tom Pidcock has added five years to his contract with team Ineos Grenadiers.
The 22-year-old has raced for Ineos Grenadiers since February 2021 under a contract that was set to run out at the end of 2022. In his first year with the team, he dominated at his first elite World Cup cross country races, took home the Olympic gold medal, and won the cyclocross World Championships - not to mention several outstanding performances on the tarmac, too.
|INEOS Grenadiers is the right team for me. It’s become my home over the past year and it’s incredible to think it’s the team I grew up dreaming of joining. To have the trust of the team and INEOS is an amazing feeling. With the quality of staff and riders I’ve met and raced alongside, it’s been clear since day one that there’s no better team in which to spend the next five years of my career.
INEOS Grenadiers have backed me all the way, across every discipline I’ve raced in. I couldn’t have asked for better support leading up to my mountain-bike Olympic gold and Cyclo-cross world title. For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be.—Tom Pidcock
|Tom’s an incredibly talented bike racer but what sets him apart is his versatility. Already an Olympic gold medallist, cyclo-cross world champion and proven winner on the road, he’s at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines and love full-on racing. I admire the values he brings to his racing, which fit perfectly with those of the INEOS Grenadiers. Given he is so young, easy going and fun, the intensity and determination he has is remarkable and he gives his all every time he gets on a bike.
The length of the relationship we’ve agreed with Tom gives us the opportunity to enable his ambitious, multi-disciplined goals, while giving him the benefit of learning from the wisdom and experience of his many champion teammates. I’m very excited about what we can achieve together.—INEOS Grenadiers Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford
The long-term partnership between Pidcock and Ineos Grenadiers now extends through at least 2027.
