Tom Pidcock Wants to Race a Downhill World Cup

Pidcock riding downhill at the Vallnord bike park in Andorra last year.

Tom Pidcock has told mbr magazine that he would like to ride a downhill World Cup in the future.Pidcock is signed to the Ineos Grenadiers road cycling team but he also has a strong competitive record in cyclocross including Junior and Under 23 World Championships victories. He has shot to prominence in World Cup cross country racing this year after taking a win in just his second elite race and now has his sights set on more off-road success.Pidcock told mbr: "In Morzine I always went downhilling four or five times over the two weeks, I also go to the dirt jumps – last year in lockdown I knocked myself out, there’s a video on my Instagram. I’m always doing things to improve my skills. On my bucket list it says ride a DH World Cup, and it also says ride Red Bull Rampage, it looks small on TV…”Tom also expanded a bit more on his mountain biking history in the interview, in which he said he was "raised to ride mountain bikes". He explained, "I’ve ridden them my whole life – I rode to school every day on my BMX through the woods. I had a line that I took every day, it was downhill on the way home and I took the same line and the same jumps every time. My parents didn’t wrap me up in cotton wool, when I was younger I’d go mountain biking with my dad, we used to go downhill super fast together."We’d go to Dalby Forest too. With the family every year we’d go on holiday for two weeks in Morzine, mountain biking and then I always came back and won the road race National series in Scarborough. Five years in a row or something. I’ve always loved mountain biking and now the stars have aligned and I can compete on it.”While cross country racers swapping into gravity disciplines was more common in the 90s, it hasn't happened as much the past two decades. However, a new generation of riders are looking to change that. Nino Schurter has raced an Enduro World Series event Jolanda Neff won a round of the Downhill South East Series in 2019 and Mathieu Van Der Poel has also said he would like to try enduro racing It's great to see more cross-pollination between mountain biking disciplines, especially as cross country mountain biking becomes more technical and relatable for the average mountain biker. While we're skeptical Tom could enjoy the same success in gravity racing as he has in cross country racing, we'd love to see him try if his sponsors allow it.The full interview, which includes further details on Tom's Olympic ambitions, can be read, here