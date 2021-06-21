Tom Pidcock Wants to Race a Downhill World Cup

Jun 21, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Coming into the final lap Pidcock was now well ahead after eventually winning his battle with Van der Poel and extending his gap.

Tom Pidcock has told mbr magazine that he would like to ride a downhill World Cup in the future.

Pidcock is signed to the Ineos Grenadiers road cycling team but he also has a strong competitive record in cyclocross including Junior and Under 23 World Championships victories. He has shot to prominence in World Cup cross country racing this year after taking a win in just his second elite race and now has his sights set on more off-road success.

Pidcock told mbr: "In Morzine I always went downhilling four or five times over the two weeks, I also go to the dirt jumps – last year in lockdown I knocked myself out, there’s a video on my Instagram. I’m always doing things to improve my skills. On my bucket list it says ride a DH World Cup, and it also says ride Red Bull Rampage, it looks small on TV…”

Pidcock riding downhill at the Vallnord bike park in Andorra last year.

Tom also expanded a bit more on his mountain biking history in the interview, in which he said he was "raised to ride mountain bikes". He explained, "I’ve ridden them my whole life – I rode to school every day on my BMX through the woods. I had a line that I took every day, it was downhill on the way home and I took the same line and the same jumps every time. My parents didn’t wrap me up in cotton wool, when I was younger I’d go mountain biking with my dad, we used to go downhill super fast together.

"We’d go to Dalby Forest too. With the family every year we’d go on holiday for two weeks in Morzine, mountain biking and then I always came back and won the road race National series in Scarborough. Five years in a row or something. I’ve always loved mountain biking and now the stars have aligned and I can compete on it.”

While cross country racers swapping into gravity disciplines was more common in the 90s, it hasn't happened as much the past two decades. However, a new generation of riders are looking to change that. Nino Schurter has raced an Enduro World Series event, Jolanda Neff won a round of the Downhill South East Series in 2019 and Mathieu Van Der Poel has also said he would like to try enduro racing.

It's great to see more cross-pollination between mountain biking disciplines, especially as cross country mountain biking becomes more technical and relatable for the average mountain biker. While we're skeptical Tom could enjoy the same success in gravity racing as he has in cross country racing, we'd love to see him try if his sponsors allow it.

The full interview, which includes further details on Tom's Olympic ambitions, can be read, here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Tom Pidcock


41 Comments

  • 14 0
 I think it'd be entertaining if the xc and dh racers swapped disciplines for one race. Or maybe have a few of them stay in their discipline just to provide a benchmark.
  • 6 0
 An overall Super Serie like King/Queen of Cranckworx would be very rad, indeed !
  • 15 0
 Make it a charity race to raise money for Grow Cycling (or similar). Put it on a day or two after the final round at snowshoe. The courses would already be taped, everyone would be there, Redbull cameras would be set up, etc. Come on Eliot Jackson and Red bull make it happen!
  • 14 2
 Enduro maybe, dh...I’ll certainly tune in lmao
  • 11 0
 Dear Redbull / Athertons , please invite Tom to the next Hardline :-)
  • 1 0
 Rumor has it they are looking for a new DH rider for this season, so you never know!
  • 7 0
 Tom seems to be completely on top of his mental game and there is no questioning his fitness. Hope this happens soon. Bike check on the Pinarello Dogma DH, please!
  • 8 0
 Tom: *Breaks Collarbone in a road accident*

Also Tom, 3 weeks later: "I wanna try DH"
  • 19 0
 No cars on a DH course, it's safer!
  • 1 0
 Smart man, put more metal in the body for faster recovery after road crashes in the future

#breakingbonesmarginalgains
  • 3 0
 Bring back the days where everyone races XC, DH, and 4X! This would totally be awesome. It would probably be really hard for him to qualify, but would be cool to watch. If he can get enough UCI points to get in with the GB Team (or however GB's world cup qualification system works), then go for it!
  • 3 0
 Tom thinking he's ready for Rampage is the equivalent of Bernard thinking he could jump into Anaheim would love to be proven wrong because the dude clearly kills it on lots of bikes, but the gap from XC to Enduro is one thing, while the gap from XC to Rampage is immeasurable
  • 6 0
 Tom, please do it for your haters.
  • 2 0
 I don't think it's too outrageous he could qualify for and make it to a world cup DH if he dedicated some serious time away from road. Making it to finals is a harder call. I feel like Rampage is more of a fantasy list than bucket list though.
  • 1 0
 Nope, not even close to qualifying. Even in juniors. Surely his medical program has delusional side effects. Maybe Schurter wins an EWS series but i bet hard money against Pidcock ever starting top 80 for WC DH
  • 2 1
 Cecile Ravanel made a fairly successful transition from XC to enduro racing. It seems like some people suppose athletes live more inside their racing discipline than they actually do. I'd be surprised if most top XC racers don't also ride at least some bikepark stuff on enduro bikes, DH racers ride XC for training, BMX racers ride road bikes and all of them at least have a bit of history on BMX.
  • 1 0
 What he's trying to say is that he will take a small detour during the next Tour de France and jump over the peloton before getting back with his mates for the rest of the stage. He's not sure about swapping bikes though, I can't wait.
  • 3 0
 Unreal how unsupportive people are in the comments. I hope he proves you all wrong.
  • 2 0
 me too
  • 1 0
 I would like to see an end of season multidiscipline MTB race, that includes XC. Kind of like “Race of champions” in motorsport.

Crankworx gets close, but misses out XC.
  • 1 0
 Enduro may be a better place to dip a toe into the gravity world and do well but if he can qualify for a WCDH then props to him.
  • 2 0
 I could see an EWS race just due to the high level of fitness, but world cup DH is just different.
  • 3 4
 You're calling DH racers couch potatoes?
  • 2 1
 @mi-bike: I can't imagine how you extrapolated that from what I said.
  • 1 2
 @fullendurbro: You implied that riding WC downhill doesn't require a high level of fitness.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: I think the implication was that the type of fitness is very different.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: No, your brain made a connection that didnt exist.
  • 1 0
 That Vallnord trail video was kind of a 'Livewire' (N* reference, sry) line, but what the hell, I'd like to see him try. He's an amazing rider.
  • 2 0
 Broken collarbone and all Beer
  • 2 1
 Can he let other people win please
  • 1 0
 we all need to acknowledge the fact that Tom X-Men
  • 1 0
 Looking at you MvP.
  • 1 1
 Yeah, don't we all wish...
  • 5 7
 Tom Pidcock: A COMPLETE rider! Wouldn't be surprised if he won titles in all MTB disciplines.
  • 7 1
 Lol. I would be VERY surprised if he came anywhere close to a DH title, let alone a top 20. Dude might be amazing on a bike, but being a top elite in either discipline means physical training and body composition specialized for that pursuit.
  • 1 1
 @jayacheess: yeah he did terribly in short track xc qualifying event against the world's fittest. Definitely no sprint power in those legs.
  • 2 4
 You're a good young rider, but you're no John Tomac.
  • 1 2
 Yeah…nah
  • 2 5
 And I want to own a porsche. What's his point?
  • 8 0
 Both Tom Pidcock and Porsche owners don't read Pinkbike articles whilst they are at work. I think his point stands..
  • 1 0
 Neither are COMPLETELY out of the question, so what's your point?

Post a Comment



