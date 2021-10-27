Tom Pidcock was Riding with Knee Injury Through the 2021 Season

Tom Pidcock has announced on social media that he was riding with a knee injury throughout the 2021 season.
Pidcock burst onto the Elite World Cup scene this year with a win in Nove Mesto
before taking the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo
. Just prior to the Olympics, Pidcock collided with a car and broke his collar bone
but it was thought he was fully fit again for the event itself. However, the British racer has revealed that he had actually been riding with pain since February and has only been able to get it fixed this off season.Cycling Weekly reports
that Pidcock had tendonitis and is now back on his bike at his training base in Andorra, taking on a tough 73k road mountain route on Monday. Pidcock said, "I’m back training and I can finally ride pain free in my knee, first time since February! It’s amazing how much you can appreciate being healthy when you’ve had an injury for so long.”
It's seriously impressive that Tom enjoyed a successful season both on and off road in 2021 despite his injury and we can't wait to see how a fully fit Tom races in 2022. We don't know what Tom's plans are for racing mountain bikes next year but he's been practicing at Vallnord bike park recently and even rode with Greg Minnaar earlier in the offseason
. Tom is now into his cyclocross season with plans to compete in the World Championships in January before preparing for the road and mtb season in 2022.
