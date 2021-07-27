Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour

Jul 27, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Thomas Pidcock performs at UCI XCO World Cup in Les Gets France on July 4th 2021
The wire from the fork is routed into the frame, with no handlebar controls. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool, Les Gets XCO

Tom Pidcock's mysterious suspension system was first spotted in Nove Mesto when he showed up at the short track race on a bike with surprisingly few cables. Although his bike in several events, including Sunday's XCO just a few days later, featured suspension with standard cable-actuated handlebar remotes, Pidcock appeared to be testing electronic suspension in the XCC event on his unbranded BMC Fourstroke, which he rides because team Ineos Grenadiers' bike sponsor, Pinarello, doesn't make a mountain bike.

Yesterday, he rode the same bike and electronic suspension setup to Olympic victory, which gave us a few more photos to analyze.

While his fork had the same SR Suntour branding as his standard Axon, a thin, electronic-looking cable spouted from the crown and disappeared into the bike's frame instead of the usual mechanical connection to a handlebar remote. On the rear, he rode an unmarked black shock with a much larger diameter than the SR Suntour Edge shock he has often sported. Seated right behind the shock, there was some type of control with another cable routed into the frame near the bottom bracket.

The third shot in this series has a decent view of the control box and the wiring. Note the large shock diameter.

The most likely explanation is that it's a prototype for something similar to the Fox Live Valve or the Specialized Brain, but we've had some back and forth about who is responsible. It would be plausible for Pinarello to be working on a mountain bike, which isn't out of the question considering the brand now sponsors the Olympic XC men's champion, plus Pinarello already makes a road bike with electronic suspension. Next, since it's a BMC frame, it would be possible for BMC to work on creating something to compete with Specialized's Brain. Lastly, SR Suntour would have plenty of incentive to compete with the Fox Live Valve by entering the electronic suspension scene.

If Pinarello re-entered the mountain bike market, they'd have to top this infomercial.

We can rule out it being a Pinarello project simply because of the amount of collaboration it would take between Pinarello and BMC to develop such a system using a BMC frame. Along a similar vein, if BMC were developing an electronic suspension system, the testing would probably be done by sponsored riders like Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and the rest of the Absolute-Absalon team, but that crew is Rockshox'd out. It makes the most sense for it to be a SR Suntour project, but we'll admit that the unbranded shock combined the branded fork had us scratching our heads.

Fortunately, today, SR Suntour all but claimed the project:


This looks like a complete redesign compared with SR Suntour's current cross country offering, the Edge. The prototype has a very different silhouette from the Edge, and obviously the difference between an electronic and a mechanical control is significant.

We have reached out to SR Suntour for comment and will keep our eyes on Tom's bike to keep you updated on all the latest.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Spotted Shocks Suspension Fork SR Suntour Tom Pidcock


33 Comments

  • 17 1
 Mechanical doping, you read it here first! It takes the mechanical action of the suspension and converts it into electricity which runs the secret little motor. It self destructs and gets ground up by the crank on the last lap. He got the idea from the SuperWheel.
  • 3 0
 seems viable.
  • 16 0
 Fox fan boys mad cause he won on Suntour
  • 2 8
flag SATN-XC (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Fox fanboy here…would totally give Suntour a shot if their forks looked better. Just looks like something that belongs on a base level bike
  • 6 1
 @SATN-XC: orange and kashima look like ass together.
  • 1 0
 @fruitsd79: black and kashima looks soooo good though.
  • 1 0
 Meh. Fox did just fine this week.

Swept hardline podium,
Neff was on fox.
Luca and Hrastnik both on Fox.
Jackson was on fox for Canadian junior champs.
Rude and naughton both in fox

Plenty of podiums for fox... I’d venture to guess no one else even came close to them..,
  • 5 0
 2022 SR Suntour XC forks - now with ramp removal detection technology!
  • 1 0
 Savage.
  • 2 1
 Pretty sure you have to apply for prototype usage of any kind so it shouldn't be that hard to find out what he's on. Otherwise I'm pretty sure everything has to be available for purchase to the public.
  • 1 1
 I think that is a road UCI rule, not mountain. Road bikes get a UCI label where I’ve never seen it on a mountain bike. Plus on the downhill circuit brands like Intense & Commencal have top racers on bikes they they have said there are no current plans to bring this to market. Just testing.
  • 1 0
 @avg-roadie: interesting. Counter to my experience. Personally I like it. Run what you brung.
  • 3 0
 That pinarello dogma video is still up there if not still at the top of the worst bike related video ever made
  • 1 0
 Correct me if I'm wrong, but those also look a little like s-works shoes? Is that for team GB along with the lazer helmet or is he secretly using those over Ineos's sponsor sidi?
  • 1 0
 What happened to Shimano's wireless update that was thought to be unveiled during the Olympics? Are they waiting for the show stopper Tour of Spain? I don't get it. Glad SR Suntour is doing their part.
  • 5 3
 How much longer until we get wireless brakes? I really need to get to work on my barspins.
  • 1 0
 Okay I have seen magura mention wireless brakes and have not put much thought into it as it seems it will be a while before it is actually here. But if its not a hydraulic line obviously, how would it supply braking power?
  • 7 0
 @chillrider199: That's the engineers' problem to figure out.
  • 3 0
 @chillrider199: stepper motor in caliper, actuator in the remote (lever). Force doesn't have to be physically tied to the lever/hand.
  • 2 0
 @chillrider199: There would be a remote slave cylinder that's independent of the lever. Brembo has a pretty good website that explains how it works on cars, not sure if on a bike you'd bypass the hydraulic system and just make the caliper servo operated somehow.

www.brembo.com/it/BBW/index.html
  • 3 3
 to dangerous. There is reason there is no wireless brakes on cars.....
  • 1 1
 There’s nowhere to get air in Florida though…
  • 1 0
 @chillrider199: maguras system isn't wireless, its just totally integrated
  • 1 0
 @FloridaHasMTBToo: it seems there already working on it
  • 1 0
 Not something I want to leave in the hands of a battery
  • 1 0
 Surprised his team Ineos Grenadiers let him use Disc brakes Wink
  • 3 1
 Won on what looks like a bike. Can’t tell these days
  • 1 0
 Pinarello has made mountain bikes until very recently,Google Dogma XC and Dogma XM. Overpriced POS if you ask me.
  • 2 0
 I actually got a chance to test ride a Dogma XC (Hardtail) a few years ago. It was stupid light, and I actually thought the asymmetrical seat stays helped a ton with rear end compliance. As far as pure XC hardtails go, I was very impressed. Overpriced? Sure. POS? Definitely not.
  • 1 0
 So somehow different to their overpriced heavy road frames?
  • 1 0
 Pinarell’s geometry name is Peeen-o-fit, and I can’t think of anything better.
  • 1 1
 One could say this is an ebike. Battery powered motors in the suspension or drive train increases efficiency.
  • 1 0
 Electronic shifting uses motors to actuate the derailleurs... Definitely not calling those E-bikes

Post a Comment



