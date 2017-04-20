VIDEOS

Tom Van Steenbergen's Dream Session – C3 Summer Series – Video

Apr 20, 2017
by Trek Bikes  
At its core, freestyle mountain biking is an expression of creativity. The same lines can be ridden by hundreds of riders, but only those with the mark of greatness can bring a distinct style to the biggest terrain.

To honor this ethos, the Trek C3 Project partnered with JBL and the industry’s leading cinematographers to create a series of films that highlight each C3 Project rider’s dream session. We put no limits on the project, and the result is something extraordinary: the kind of riding that touches the very essence of imagination, individualism, and creativity.

In 2017, each of the C3 Project riders will be releasing their own film on this page. Welcome to the C3 Summer Series.


Tom Van Steenbergen


Tom finds inspiration at the crossroads of slopestyle and big mountain riding. In his film, he brings his signature slopestyle moves to the quintessential big mountain proving ground: the desert of Utah. This segment, shot by Nic Genovese and Harrison Mendel, proves that the bluffs and buttes of Utah are a playground for more than just the biggest bikes.


MENTIONS: @trek


16 Comments

  • + 33
 Modern NWD segment! That was insane.
  • + 8
 Bas and Tom have to argue about who had the better Utah segment now. Those brothers can shred.
  • + 2
 Absolutely amazing riding and footage!
  • + 1
 Yasss, just like the older NWD movies, progressing freeriding to another level. That was insane. Oh and that was funny seeing him bomb drop that steep roll at the beginning... pretty creative.
  • + 13
 Directly after filming this, Bas stole this bike, quickly repainted it black, threw the work "Hyper" on it, and shredded just as hard. Video to come.
  • + 6
 That was really cool. Slope bikes and Utah type terrain need to be combined more often
  • + 5
 That double flip was a sweet throw back to Paul basagoitia a few years ago
  • + 5
 The C3 Project has done it again
  • + 3
 I would have been in the hospital after that tailwhip attempt. Tom's all yah, nah, I'll have another go. BEAST.
  • + 3
 Best riding Ive seen in a while, for sure!
  • + 3
 Beautiful scenery and great riding!
  • + 2
 that 3 minutes went way to fast...
  • + 2
 Frontflip one foot can! Never seen that before!
  • + 2
 Never seen anything like that before. Wow...
  • + 3
 that was just awesome!!!
  • + 1
 Sublime

