Tom Van Steenbergen's Dream Session – C3 Summer Series – Video

At its core, freestyle mountain biking is an expression of creativity. The same lines can be ridden by hundreds of riders, but only those with the mark of greatness can bring a distinct style to the biggest terrain.



To honor this ethos, the Trek C3 Project partnered with JBL and the industry’s leading cinematographers to create a series of films that highlight each C3 Project rider’s dream session. We put no limits on the project, and the result is something extraordinary: the kind of riding that touches the very essence of imagination, individualism, and creativity.



In 2017, each of the C3 Project riders will be releasing their own film on this page. Welcome to the C3 Summer Series.





Tom Van Steenbergen







Tom finds inspiration at the crossroads of slopestyle and big mountain riding. In his film, he brings his signature slopestyle moves to the quintessential big mountain proving ground: the desert of Utah. This segment, shot by Nic Genovese and Harrison Mendel, proves that the bluffs and buttes of Utah are a playground for more than just the biggest bikes.





