Tom Van Steenbergen Breaks Femur, Rib & Punctures Lung

Nov 13, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Tom Van Steenbergen announced today that he had a nasty crash guinea pigging a road gap on Monday, resulting in a broken femur, broken rib and punctured lung.

bigquotesOn Monday I went up to guinea pig my road gap before it snowed. The run in and landing were frozen solid but I went for it anyways. I broke my femur, a rib and punctured my lung. All these injuries have been super manageable, but there were some other complications that made my first two days hell. I lost a lot of blood, but I’m so damn stoked to be home now. Can’t thank @basvsteenbergen @vaeaverbeeck enough for dealing with this shitty situation so well. Thanks @kiannahamilton for making me meals at the hospital and taking care of me now. I’m already putting weight on my leg, lifting and bending it on my own with no pain killers. I’ll be back soon.Tom Van Steenbergen


We're happy to hear that Tom is out of the hospital and back at home and we can't wait to see him sending it again.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Tom Van Steenbergen


36 Comments

  • 33 2
 How to tell he’s not an American pro mountain biker: no crowd funding link on injury announcement
  • 1 0
 I still can't figure out why so many Americans think socialized health care is a bad thing?
  • 26 0
 Lucky to be alive, there’s room for 2/3 of your circulating blood volume within you thigh, not to
mention inside your thoracic cavity..,
  • 8 0
 /\ This. If you care about your friends, get wilderness focused first aid training and stay up to date. Knowing how to handle emergencies saves lives.
  • 9 0
 @DirtCrab: I am wilderness first aid certified and still hope I never have to deal with something like this.
  • 4 0
 @DirtCrab:
Reminds me of Cedric Gracia's femoral artery tear, crazy
gripped.com/gripped-outdoors/watch-mountain-biker-survive-femoral-artery-injury
  • 2 0
 @chrod: man that was horrific. Amazing he survived
  • 2 0
 @chrod: Think I will pass on watching that one.
  • 11 1
 Ow
  • 6 1
 Best of luck on a speedy recovery Tom! Glad to hear you're in good spirits and we know you'll be back strong.
  • 4 0
 2 days later and putting weight on it and bending it? No painkillers?!?! Jesus.
  • 1 0
 Not sure how that's even possible if that x-ray is the femur - pinned, I guess, but after having had my shoulder pinned I sure needed pain killers! Hardcore...
  • 5 0
 I broke my femur in a very similar way about 5 years ago. I found out that if they throw a weight bearing rod in the bone then there is no need to keep weight off it and they want you to start PT ASAP. I was totally shocked when the PT showed up at my house the day after i was dismissed and started giving me weight bearing exercises.
  • 1 0
 I've said it before, as much respect I give these riders for these HUGE hucks, gaps and jumps....I hate seeing guys get injured like this and I kinda feel like MTB is staring over the same precipice freestyle moto did, riders that are not paid big bucks, risking life and limb for 10 second segments wrecking themselves into oblivion....gotta send it, gotta get seen, gotta pay rent.... I get just as stoked seeing Sam Hill inside line a corner, or a sick whip, some McKaskill trials, etc...I don't need to see high risk stuff to enjoy MTB....but maybe I am in the minority. Heel up dude!
  • 3 0
 Love peace and strength, wishing you healing
  • 4 0
 hope you heal quick mate
  • 2 0
 Yow I xant imagine how painful that must have been...
  • 2 0
 Damn - speedy heals man. That's as nasty as it gets
  • 3 3
 i hope you heal 100%!. Next time be careful and don't do stupid stuff like hit a jump take-off and landing that is frozen ice!
  • 6 4
 I'm sure it sounds stupid, but to people of a high skill level hitting a jump with frozen ground on it (not necessarily ice) is definitely more calculated risk than stupidity. Probably just made a mistake that resulted in a gnarlier injury because of the frozen ground not having any give.
  • 1 2
 @dirtjumper771: you’re right. Sounds stupid.
  • 1 0
 Wow, be careful in every way during your healing! We know you'll come back strong like bull....sorry, like monster.
  • 1 0
 A bit much to throw in a promo video on the back of these kinda announcements.
  • 1 0
 Next time use a real guinea pig and see if he makes it ... no better still maybe a flying squirrel and call it a day
  • 2 0
 BRUTAL!
  • 1 0
 rest up! at least it didnt happen during the spring or summer.
  • 1 0
 Healing Vibes Van
  • 2 1
 That's a pretty big owie
  • 1 0
 GEE-ZUSS!!
  • 2 4
 Knucklehead move...age will be your savior.
Below threshold threads are hidden

