Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash

Tom Van Steenbergen was on a heater of a run today after front flipping off his massive drop, a stunt that earned him the coveted Best Trick Award. After stomping the trick, he went deep on a back flip on the following step down and took a heavy crash.
Medics immediately surrounded him and quickly took him off location on a spine board. Now, he has posted an update from the hospital
on his multiple injuries, which include breaking his left and right hip sockets into multiple pieces, breaking a piece off the top of his femur, breaking a piece of his lower vertebrae, and separating his shoulder.
|Quick update. I’ve received hundreds of amazing messages from you guys, and I wanna thank you all from the bottom of my heart.
I’ve broken my left and right hip sockets into multiple pieces, a piece off the top of my femur, and a piece of my lower vertebrae. Unfortunately I separated the same shoulder I just healed as well.
Feeling extremely lucky to be able to make a full recovery after that horrible slam.
Going in for a long surgery tomorrow. I’ll keep you guys posted.
- Much love.—Tom Van Steenbergen
We're gutted to see such an extensive list of injuries. We've seen Tom come back from big injuries before and we really hope that everything will go well with surgery tomorrow and with the upcoming recovery.
35 Comments
I'm not a doctor, but I have some ER docs as friends, and one of them said of hip injuries: "I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy." And that was related to hip dislocations, as described they take a ton of force to actually occur. The fact that he broke the sockets into pieces... holy hell.
I hope he's able to make a full recovery, but good lord I fear it will be a hard path...
jesus
youtu.be/loxQaTsUNlw
Post a Comment