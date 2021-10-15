Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash

Oct 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Tom Van Steenbergen was on a heater of a run today after front flipping off his massive drop, a stunt that earned him the coveted Best Trick Award. After stomping the trick, he went deep on a back flip on the following step down and took a heavy crash.

Medics immediately surrounded him and quickly took him off location on a spine board. Now, he has posted an update from the hospital on his multiple injuries, which include breaking his left and right hip sockets into multiple pieces, breaking a piece off the top of his femur, breaking a piece of his lower vertebrae, and separating his shoulder.


bigquotesQuick update. I’ve received hundreds of amazing messages from you guys, and I wanna thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

I’ve broken my left and right hip sockets into multiple pieces, a piece off the top of my femur, and a piece of my lower vertebrae. Unfortunately I separated the same shoulder I just healed as well.

Feeling extremely lucky to be able to make a full recovery after that horrible slam.

Going in for a long surgery tomorrow. I’ll keep you guys posted.

- Much love.Tom Van Steenbergen


We're gutted to see such an extensive list of injuries. We've seen Tom come back from big injuries before and we really hope that everything will go well with surgery tomorrow and with the upcoming recovery.




35 Comments

  • 32 0
 I know we are all so relieved that it wasn’t a spinal cord injury, but that is still a very gnarly list of injuries. Sending you positive vibes Tom!
  • 14 1
 Please do heal up and please consider retiring from the rampage once you do. You’ll need those hips for walking, f—-ing, and giving your kids piggy back rides in your bright future. There’s no need to make more sacrifices as a gladiator in Red Bull’s coliseum.
  • 3 0
 Tom, you had us all very worried, as I'm sure you were as well. That is great news after watching that crash. You're going to be shredding again after some more hard work. We all know you have it in you. You can use that speed you have for the speediest recovery possible. Best wishes!
  • 5 0
 Good glory what a price to pay for fame. Heal up and may you not feel these in your advanced ages.
  • 2 0
 Seriously.. that crash made me impulse close the tab...

I'm not a doctor, but I have some ER docs as friends, and one of them said of hip injuries: "I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy." And that was related to hip dislocations, as described they take a ton of force to actually occur. The fact that he broke the sockets into pieces... holy hell.

I hope he's able to make a full recovery, but good lord I fear it will be a hard path...
  • 2 0
 Price to pay for the love of it!!! Stay strong Tom!
  • 2 0
 Watch all the boys sending it from the first to last run. My wife and I were devastated by Tom’s fall and being a safety manager and EMT I was extremely worried. But these guys are made of a different breed and their ability to fail safely and recover is worthy of admiration and praise. They are all winners! Hoping and praying for a speedy recovery for Tom. Heal like a pro! Respect. KM
  • 4 0
 It's fitting that rampage is in October because watching these guys put their lives on the line is frightening.
  • 2 1
 Dude, enough man! Thats 3 massive injuries in what, 18 months. Im 43 and now feeling the aches and pain of a lifetime of pedestrian skateboarding, hockey and mountain biking. I cant imagine how these injuries will feel in 20 years. Live your life, enjoy biking and for gods sake dont end up completely debilitated in your older years.
  • 1 0
 Better to die with a body that's totally trashed than one that is still good right? Anyways that is what i tell myself....
  • 1 0
 @mitch1616: shut up.
  • 2 0
 As an advanced medical provider, my first thought was a cervical spine injury. I am truly thankful to hear this isn’t the case.
  • 2 0
 have been waiting for an update since the crash. sounds gnaaaaarly, but glad it was not worse. good luck, brutha! that was an awesome run.
  • 3 0
 "But Rampage is too tame!"

jesus
  • 2 0
 Fronty was insane. Best healing vibes TVS!
  • 2 0
 Jesus. Hope you have a speedy recovery, you gnarly bastard.
  • 1 0
 Woke up at 5am local time and first thing I did was check your news. Healing vibes from sweden!
  • 1 0
 Props on the huge fronty flip thought you had the competition in the bag. Hoping for that full recovery healing vibes.
  • 1 0
 Heater to beater. Fronty was absolutely insane! Heal up man you are a CHAMP!
  • 1 0
 Holy !@#$ that's a big list. Recover soon!
  • 1 0
 Take care. All the best and speedy recovery .
  • 1 0
 Savage list, but honestly so stoked they're things he can recover from
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes!! Your riding is inspirational!
  • 1 0
 Warrior my brother!!!! Healing vibes.
  • 1 0
 Damn that's a lot, get well soon brother!
  • 1 0
 Hope everything goes well and he heals up quickly.
  • 1 0
 F*** @26griz did this back in the day and I still feel bad for him
  • 1 0
 Glad a full recovery is on the table. Hope he heals as fast as he rides.
  • 1 0
 Epic injuries ! Oh man, we worried for you. Dude get well soon
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes for the UK TVS. All the very best for your surgery
  • 1 0
 Heal up man. That was the scariest crash I’ve ever seen.
  • 1 0
 Gnarly! Here's the run.

youtu.be/loxQaTsUNlw
  • 1 0
 Insane.
  • 1 0
 get well soon!
  • 1 0
 Up and Recovery man

Post a Comment



