Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash

Quick update. I’ve received hundreds of amazing messages from you guys, and I wanna thank you all from the bottom of my heart.



I’ve broken my left and right hip sockets into multiple pieces, a piece off the top of my femur, and a piece of my lower vertebrae. Unfortunately I separated the same shoulder I just healed as well.



Feeling extremely lucky to be able to make a full recovery after that horrible slam.



Going in for a long surgery tomorrow. I’ll keep you guys posted.



- Much love. — Tom Van Steenbergen