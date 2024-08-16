Tom van Steenbergen Fractures Ankle But Still Hopes to Make Rampage

Tom van Steenbergen crashed attempting a double backflip on the trick jump ahead of the FMB Gold Invitational Slopestyle that he hosted at Big White last week and has now shared that he sprained and fractured his ankle in the crash.
Van Steenbergen is no stranger to coming back from injury, although it will be tight with Rampage finals set for Saturday, October 12th, just two months from now. Last year, the Canadian finished second.
|Knocked down but never defeated.
After a long time testing ramps, we finally found the recipe for the perfect trick jump. I was eager to throw down and show what could be done on it. Unfortunately, I crashed during the warm-up hits before the event even started. Big shout out to @bradan_draper, @benbyerz, and @alanmandel__ for crushing it on this build. The fact I “walked” away from this is a testament to this insane build.
Good thing my hips are made of steel (literally) But I still sprained/fractured my ankle. I’m currently on the @dragonflyearthmedicine healing program to get my body ready for Rampage.—Tom van Steenbergen
We wish van Steenbergen all the best with his recovery and hope to see him in Utah.