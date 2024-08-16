Tom van Steenbergen Fractures Ankle But Still Hopes to Make Rampage

Knocked down but never defeated.



After a long time testing ramps, we finally found the recipe for the perfect trick jump. I was eager to throw down and show what could be done on it. Unfortunately, I crashed during the warm-up hits before the event even started. Big shout out to @bradan_draper, @benbyerz, and @alanmandel__ for crushing it on this build. The fact I “walked” away from this is a testament to this insane build.



Good thing my hips are made of steel (literally) But I still sprained/fractured my ankle. I’m currently on the @dragonflyearthmedicine healing program to get my body ready for Rampage. — Tom van Steenbergen