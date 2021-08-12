Tom van Steenbergen Injured but Plans to Make Rampage

Aug 12, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Tom van Steenbergen shared on Instagram that he separated his shoulder and sustained a concussion front flipping off a drop. The video shows him making it around to his wheels but continuing to rotate and bouncing forward over the bars onto his shoulder, back, and head.


bigquotesFronty drops will never get easy… Not sure exactly what happened here but I ended up with a good concussion and separated shoulder. I’ll be back in no time!!Tom van Steenbergen

In the comments, he said he'll be back on the bike long before Rampage and fully expects to compete.

We hope Tom's recovery goes smoothly and we look forward to seeing him back in action.

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Heel up quick Tom & slay that Rampage

Post a Comment



