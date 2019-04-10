VIDEOS

Video: Tom van Steenbergen Joins Hyper Bicycles

Apr 10, 2019
by eric carter  


Hyper Bicycles is proud to announce the addition of Tom van Steenbergen to the Hyper Bicycles family of riders.

Tom is entering his 6th year as a pro and is coming off of a year with some fantastic results, including winning Best Trick and placing forth overall at the 2018 Red Bull Rampage.

For 2019 Tom will be looking to improve on those top results as well as focusing on a upcoming creative video series.


Tom, the 22 year old from Vernon, BC had this to say about becoming a part of the Hyper Bicycles program.

bigquotesI'm stoked to partner with Hyper Bicycles, the amount of support they have already provided me has been great and I am really looking forward to working on some new projects with them. The bikes ride amazing and I can't wait to see what the future holdsTom Van Steenbergen


bigquotesWe are super excited to have Tom join the Hyper program, we have a great relationship established with his brother Bas and it was a perfect fit to have Tom come on board as well. We love the story of having these two brothers representing our brand and we look forward to having both Bas and Tom as a part of the Hyper Family for a long timeEric Carter, Hyper Bicycles Brand Manager


Both Tom and Bas have an extensive 2019 schedule and will be riding and competing globally on their Hyper Bicycles.



 I really don't get Hyper.
They have a brand manager, two well established athletes but no bikes. So basically no presence in the mtb world.
Outside the mtb comm6nity nobody knows who these guys are and what they're doing.
So what exactly is the purpose of this team?
Pinkbike could you please get in touch with Hyper and find out what it is they're doing.
Would be well worth an article in my opinion.
 I believe they're a pretty well known brand in BMX
 Atleast Hyper's branding style is better executed than the Athertons - there's no denying the "inspiration".
 @thats-joe:
Cool, i didn't know that.
But still they have been around for ages with their mtb sponsored riders and yet we've seen nothing from them.
I mean,it's not exactly like mtb is a great marketing concept for a bmx brand. Those guys tend to be not so open minded about the whole big wheels thing,so now i'm even more confused :-D
 its for young kids who see these guys do big stuff on tv then go buy their bike at walmart, young kids can't tell the difference between bikes and parents will be stoked when they only spend 100 bucks
 They’re very well known in the box world.
 @justinhoelzl:
Do kids outside of mtb really know about these guys and what bikes they're on though?
Serious question, because around here people might know who Vali Höll is but they sure as hell won't know any more besides that she's being sponsored by Red Bull. And that's a local girl with a huge local sponsor in a region that's got less people than an average midsize US city and huge interest in local athletes. I can't even imagine how low the impact for these guys must be in a big country like the US. I follow downhill/freeride pretty closely and couldn't even have said whether Bas was still on Hyper or not.
 I'm not saying I agree with their marketing strategy at all, I think it is beyond shot, but I am assuming thats what their angle is so when a few kids see a youtube edit or rampage, they find out the bike their are riding is sold at the local walmart likely 5 minutes from every house in america
 @justinhoelzl:
Ok, i just wasn´t sure if maybe those guys are more present in the US or maybe Walmart is actively using them for promotional material or something. If they were putting them in adverts or something i could see how it would make a little more sense.
 @thats-joe: They are well known and that's probably why they can fund the MTB side. Having an established BMX brand and bikes in Walmart keep a steady flow of cash coming in. If the hype for these bikes stays as big when they finally release a frame or two will be the testing point.
 @Loki87: I think with social media, they very well might. IG and such has kids all over who follow these athletes but aren't really "into" mtb. They just share the clips with their buds. This is super true in BMX... look at the popularity of BMX on social media and then look at how many people actually ride.
 is dat bike out yet man wtf
 @trialsracer: You're probably right. Kids these days follow all kinds of shit they're not even interested in just so they don't miss out on anything.
  • + 2
 it's all just hyper-bole
 @justinhoelzl: I think you've hit the nail on the head there. I don't think they actually want or need to produce high end mountain bikes. They get some big names riding for them, re-brand other bikes for them to ride and then sell their cheap sh!t at Walmart. It is a model. not necessarily something people will agree with but it obviously works for them
 @enduroNZ: I just don't see the kid watching Van Steenberg at Rampage on YouTube and noticing he rides a Hyper (unlikely) also being the same kid who buys a $100 bmx bike at Wal-Mart. But maybe his Dad does? Whatever, it's good that they are sponsoring mtb athletes.
 Wait, wait, wait, wait. Tom VS is only 22!?!? Well now I feel much worse about myself...
 He was 17 when he did the Unreal front flip.
 @DylanDaSilva: wo wo wo wowoowowo wait! Unreal is 5 yearrs old???
  • + 25
 Frames are made from the lightest material possible called "Unavailable-inium"
 It's called 'unobtanium' ;-)
 wait... you mean lighter than Backordinium?!
 Hope they treat him better than they did Zink
 Hyper!!!!How about release that Dh bike of yours already!!!!(I don't know why I keep asking,never gonna happen)
 I got you dawg

www.walmart.com/ip/26-Hyper-Shocker-Men-s-Bike/48573003
 @leviatanouroboro: this made my day , ledgend!
 @leviatanouroboro: lol says out of stock. Must be a big seller lmao.
 @leviatanouroboro: Keeping 26" alive! Hyper to the rescue!
 @leviatanouroboro: The cable routing on that thing is some superior designing!
  • + 2
 @nug12182 I feel you I have spoke to the owner Eric carter and the athletes and the rep and everytime we talk they say soon they will release the bikes to the public LOL!!!! same thing they told PB in a 2016 article. yet I still ask everytime there is a hyper post. It is truly a shame that the most beautiful DH bike I have ever seen isn't available to buy and probably wont ever be!
 @rockchomper: Maybe it's a money laundering scheme?
 @leviatanouroboro:

What I think of when I see Hyper...

m.pinkbike.com/photo/30417
 @Armalite: what's gnar is that bike is called impact. Looks like it took a fuggin impact upfront alright.
 @leviatanouroboro:

If I remember correctly, this was a hideous mashup of a Santa Cruz Cameleon and some KHS. It also kind of reminds me of that original Evil hardtail from the early 2000's.
 That on/off front flip was next level.
 Agreed. But needs to go back and clean up the landing ;P
 Great move to get both brothers. I wish I could find out the backstory with Trek though. I'm sure I never will.....
  • + 5
  • + 5
  • + 4
  • + 1
  • + 5
  • + 1
  • + 1
  • + 4
  • + 3
  • + 2
  • + 3
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Twnmhe948A
  • + 4
  • + 1
oh. guess not then.
 Hopefully Tom and Bas can take this brand to the level it deserves for sponsoring such epic riders like those two brothers.
  • + 1
  • + 1
 Never knew Eric Carter is behind the brand, should work out well eventually. Like many probably, I'm really curious what that Trek Ticket bike is like. Can't find it on their website (yet).
  • + 2
  • + 1
  • + 1
  • + 2
 Rampage riding has gone from riding a raw mountain to building airplane landing strips.

Post a Comment



