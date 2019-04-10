Video: Tom van Steenbergen Joins Hyper Bicycles

Hyper Bicycles is proud to announce the addition of Tom van Steenbergen to the Hyper Bicycles family of riders.
Tom is entering his 6th year as a pro and is coming off of a year with some fantastic results, including winning Best Trick and placing forth overall at the 2018 Red Bull Rampage.
For 2019 Tom will be looking to improve on those top results as well as focusing on a upcoming creative video series.
Tom, the 22 year old from Vernon, BC had this to say about becoming a part of the Hyper Bicycles program.
|I'm stoked to partner with Hyper Bicycles, the amount of support they have already provided me has been great and I am really looking forward to working on some new projects with them. The bikes ride amazing and I can't wait to see what the future holds—Tom Van Steenbergen
|We are super excited to have Tom join the Hyper program, we have a great relationship established with his brother Bas and it was a perfect fit to have Tom come on board as well. We love the story of having these two brothers representing our brand and we look forward to having both Bas and Tom as a part of the Hyper Family for a long time—Eric Carter, Hyper Bicycles Brand Manager
Both Tom and Bas have an extensive 2019 schedule and will be riding and competing globally on their Hyper Bicycles.
They have a brand manager, two well established athletes but no bikes. So basically no presence in the mtb world.
Outside the mtb comm6nity nobody knows who these guys are and what they're doing.
So what exactly is the purpose of this team?
Pinkbike could you please get in touch with Hyper and find out what it is they're doing.
Would be well worth an article in my opinion.
Cool, i didn't know that.
But still they have been around for ages with their mtb sponsored riders and yet we've seen nothing from them.
I mean,it's not exactly like mtb is a great marketing concept for a bmx brand. Those guys tend to be not so open minded about the whole big wheels thing,so now i'm even more confused :-D
Do kids outside of mtb really know about these guys and what bikes they're on though?
Serious question, because around here people might know who Vali Höll is but they sure as hell won't know any more besides that she's being sponsored by Red Bull. And that's a local girl with a huge local sponsor in a region that's got less people than an average midsize US city and huge interest in local athletes. I can't even imagine how low the impact for these guys must be in a big country like the US. I follow downhill/freeride pretty closely and couldn't even have said whether Bas was still on Hyper or not.
Ok, i just wasn´t sure if maybe those guys are more present in the US or maybe Walmart is actively using them for promotional material or something. If they were putting them in adverts or something i could see how it would make a little more sense.
www.walmart.com/ip/26-Hyper-Shocker-Men-s-Bike/48573003
What I think of when I see Hyper...
m.pinkbike.com/photo/30417
If I remember correctly, this was a hideous mashup of a Santa Cruz Cameleon and some KHS. It also kind of reminds me of that original Evil hardtail from the early 2000's.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Twnmhe948A
oh. guess not then.
