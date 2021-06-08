Tom van Steenbergen's Big White Slopestyle Returns for 2021

Jun 8, 2021
by bikebigwhite  
2020 Big White Canadian Slopestyle Invitational Finals

Press Release: Big White Canadian Slopestyle

Dig out the double denim, and freshen up that flannel - the Big White Canadian Slopestyle hosted by Tom van Steenbergen is back for another year!

No crowds, no festival, just big, gnarly, Canadian slopestyle.

Last summer, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and when a lot of other avenues were closed, Big White adapted its annual freeride/slopestyle event to ensure our riders would have a safe, fun and exceptional competition. The response to these efforts from the bike community was overwhelmingly positive.

With International athletes out of the running, many local athletes were able to compete on a level that previously was not available to them, and the progression we saw only helped to confirm that we as a community are doing the right thing in supporting and growing the sport. If you need a refresher check out the 2020 highlights here.

bigquotesAmazing that (with Covid) Big White and all the sponsors were able to put on a slope event, holding it down for Canada. If you hadn’t put this on we wouldn’t have been able to compete at all this year.Max Langille, 2nd Place 2020 BWCS Invitational


With the recent release of the Province of BC's Restart Plan and restrictions on travel and gatherings easing around the world, we are optimistic that soon we will see a return to regular events. But, we're not quite there yet. Uncertain timelines will impact our ability to plan to host spectators so we are sticking with what we know worked last year: an athlete-focused event.

We expect to see the competitor field open up for the invitational category this year, but it’s clear that there will continue to be restrictions that may limit some international athletes' ability to travel for competition. We're not worried, because we know there will be plenty of Canadian talent to fill the ranks, and a fantastic opportunity for the top finishers from the open event to capture a wildcard into the pro event.

Saturday September 4: Open Men's & Women's & Groms Slopestyle
Bronze Course
Registration Open June 16, 9am PST on bikebigwhite.com

Sunday September 5: Invitational Slopestyle
Gold/Pro Course
Invitations to max 25 riders + Wildcards from Open event

Cash Purse presented by FiveTen

Sunday September 5: Best Trick
Open to registered athletes.

Athletes are required to be informed and abide by any travel restrictions and guidelines that apply to them at time of the event as set out by government and health officials.



Back by popular demand and to help riders tune up their skills for these events the Big White Slopestyle Centre Bronze course will be open to the public every Friday night leading up to the event for Friday Freeride Sessions. A chance for riders to get together for progression sessions and get some tips from the pros with guest appearances from Big White athletes.

Private rentals at the Big White Slopsetyle Centre are also available this year. Learn more.



