Tomas Lemoine & Canyon Part Ways After 9 Years Together

Tomas Lemoine and Canyon have announced that they will no longer be partnered in 2024. Lemoine has represented Canyon for nine years, so the split is a little surprising, but they seem to be parting on excellent terms.
The French rider has not yet announced anything else about his sponsorship plans for the future, but we expect to see him continuing the same multi-disciplinary approach to events like Crankworx, and he's on the Red Bull Hardline invite list
to kick off the 2024 season next February in Tasmania.
We appreciate all the incredible riding that has come out of this partnership and look forward to seeing what Lemoine can dream up next.