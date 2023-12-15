Tomas Lemoine & Canyon Part Ways After 9 Years Together

Dec 15, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  

Tomas Lemoine and Canyon have announced that they will no longer be partnered in 2024. Lemoine has represented Canyon for nine years, so the split is a little surprising, but they seem to be parting on excellent terms.

photo
Photo: Richard Bos / Rasoulution

The French rider has not yet announced anything else about his sponsorship plans for the future, but we expect to see him continuing the same multi-disciplinary approach to events like Crankworx, and he's on the Red Bull Hardline invite list to kick off the 2024 season next February in Tasmania.


We appreciate all the incredible riding that has come out of this partnership and look forward to seeing what Lemoine can dream up next.

Posted In:
Industry News


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
732 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: Your Next Bike Will Be Steeper
52584 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Mike Kazimer
38634 views
Review: Cane Creek Electric Wings Titanium Cranks
31128 views
"Sad it Had to Come to an End" - Greg Minnaar Features on Santa Cruz's 'The Roller Door' Podcast
28292 views
Wethepeople Release 'Swamp Master' Full Suspension BMX
27575 views
First Look: Carbon Wasp Truffle - A UK-Made Carbon Downcountry Bike
27471 views
Henry's Quinney's 2024 Predictions
26884 views
Slack Randoms: Ways to Improve Enduro Racing, Radek in a KTM Ad, Crushing Propane Cylinders & More
26843 views

3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Wow. He seemed like a really good fit for Canyon. I hope wherever he ends up next will be as good for him as they were.
  • 2 1
 WHAT IS HAPPENINGGGG. MAKE IT STOP. First minnar, now lemoine????
  • 2 0
 and Ronan Dunne







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.043074
Mobile Version of Website