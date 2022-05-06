Tomas Lemoine Introduces the Lemoine Invitational Skate Park Jam May 13-15

Tomas Lemoine and Canyon have announced the CLLCTV Lemoine Invitational skate park jam, which is set to take place May 13-15 at the All Road Freestyle Park in Martigues, France.
With freeride events growing all across the globe, Lemoine saw the opportunity to create an invitational skate park event, representing a type of riding that he enjoys but doesn't see represented on the international freestyle stage.
|When I thought about doing a contest, I wanted to create a one-of-a-kind event. I got inspired by the contests I watched as a kid, such as the Nissan Qashqai MTB events where there was a good mix of slopestyle and skatepark features. Living in a big city like Marseille, it is difficult to find MTB trails or Dirt Jumps. I grew up riding skateparks and I love it, it is deeply in my roots, and it has built my riding. I thought to myself, why not bring the best MTB riders in the world to a skatepark and see what we can create.—Tomas Lemoine
Lemoine isn't by any means the only rider whose mountain bike roots can be traced back to skate park riding, and it seems that most accomplished freerides have spent at least a bit of time honing their skills on the pavement.
|I am really looking forward to the event, driving down to Marseille and jamming with the boys. I’ve always been a fan of the skatepark sessions, that’s where my riding began and where, now, I refine some of my tricks. This Invitational is a unique way to start the ‘22 season, and I can’t wait to ride with my friends again.—Erik Fedko
|I think the Lemoine Invitational is a really unique and cool event, there are so many skatepark-orientated riders coming and we don’t get the opportunity to jam or participate in a skatepark event all together, even though we all ride it and train there. I think this is going to create a lot of attention because there has only been slopestyle on the map for the last couple of years, and it’s going to be a breath of fresh air for the scene.—Max Fredriksson
The competition will use a standard two-run format, with qualifying and finals. Alongside the riding, the event will include live music, food, and shenanigans.
