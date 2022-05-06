Tomas Lemoine Introduces the Lemoine Invitational Skate Park Jam May 13-15

I think the Lemoine Invitational is a really unique and cool event, there are so many skatepark-orientated riders coming and we don’t get the opportunity to jam or participate in a skatepark event all together, even though we all ride it and train there. I think this is going to create a lot of attention because there has only been slopestyle on the map for the last couple of years, and it’s going to be a breath of fresh air for the scene. — Max Fredriksson