Tomas Lemoine Signs With Leatt for 2020

Feb 18, 2020
by Leatt .com  
tdg photography

Press release: Leatt

With our wide range of enduro and trail products, we have today announced that Tomas Lemoine will be joining the Leatt brand for the upcoming season.

French rider and enthusiastic rapper, Tomas Lemoine is a Crankworx superstar and one of the few riders to compete in so many disciplines. Competing at the highest-level, day after day, is a challenge very few athletes can undertake. Tomas’ main event and focus continues to be slopestyle – but his diversity is something unique.

tdg photography

bigquotesAlready pre-qualified for all Crankworx World Tour events this season, Tomas is ready to challenge for the crown. “I’m super stoked to join Leatt this year and it’s quality products. I’m really excited for the season, plus this year Redbull District Ride is back! I’ve been riding a lot this winter and enjoying it pretty much without injuries. I’m ready to have fun and compete, I have some extra events and trips planned so I’m excited for it! 2020 let’s get LIT!!Tomas Lemoine

tdg photography

bigquotesI have known Tomas for many years now and followed his career. He is a crazy character, with a positive vibe and this appeals to many fans of the sport. Riding alongside other Leatt athletes like Szymon Godziek and Diego Caverzasi, Tomas will be in good company within the Leatt family. Kris Kurowski, Leatt MTB Marketing Manager

To celebrate the new partnership, Leatt have teamed up with Muc-Off for an exclusive competition. During Crankworx Rotorua, fans can enter to win a replica of Tomas’ brand new Leatt DBX 4.0 helmet with a custom Muc-Off paint design. Follow their social media channels for a chance to win!

tdg photography

tdg photography

Leatt Facebook: @OfficialLeatt
Leatt instagram: @Leatt_MTB

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours LEATT Tomas Lemoine


Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
97255 views
Review: The DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline Enduro Wheelset Might Be Too Light
69871 views
Tahnee Seagrave Breaks Tibia and Fibula After Crashing on Dirt Jumps
68051 views
Review: Six Months on Structure's Wild Looking Cycleworks SCW 1
66765 views
First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon
62533 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
57821 views
The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...
55859 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan's Devinci with Prototype Fox Suspension and Shimano Drivetrain
54618 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Now He doesnt need to Cover his Helmer logo
  • 1 0
 Leatt athlete not wearing neck brace...?
  • 1 0
 --

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008824
Mobile Version of Website