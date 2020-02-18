Tomas Lemoine Signs With Leatt for 2020

Press release: Leatt
With our wide range of enduro and trail products, we have today announced that Tomas Lemoine will be joining the Leatt brand for the upcoming season.
French rider and enthusiastic rapper, Tomas Lemoine is a Crankworx superstar and one of the few riders to compete in so many disciplines. Competing at the highest-level, day after day, is a challenge very few athletes can undertake. Tomas’ main event and focus continues to be slopestyle – but his diversity is something unique.
|Already pre-qualified for all Crankworx World Tour events this season, Tomas is ready to challenge for the crown. “I’m super stoked to join Leatt this year and it’s quality products. I’m really excited for the season, plus this year Redbull District Ride is back! I’ve been riding a lot this winter and enjoying it pretty much without injuries. I’m ready to have fun and compete, I have some extra events and trips planned so I’m excited for it! 2020 let’s get LIT!!—Tomas Lemoine
|I have known Tomas for many years now and followed his career. He is a crazy character, with a positive vibe and this appeals to many fans of the sport. Riding alongside other Leatt athletes like Szymon Godziek and Diego Caverzasi, Tomas will be in good company within the Leatt family.— Kris Kurowski, Leatt MTB Marketing Manager
To celebrate the new partnership, Leatt have teamed up with Muc-Off for an exclusive competition. During Crankworx Rotorua, fans can enter to win a replica of Tomas’ brand new Leatt DBX 4.0 helmet with a custom Muc-Off paint design. Follow their social media channels for a chance to win!
