Tomas Lemoine Signs With Leatt for 2020

Already pre-qualified for all Crankworx World Tour events this season, Tomas is ready to challenge for the crown. “I’m super stoked to join Leatt this year and it’s quality products. I’m really excited for the season, plus this year Redbull District Ride is back! I’ve been riding a lot this winter and enjoying it pretty much without injuries. I’m ready to have fun and compete, I have some extra events and trips planned so I’m excited for it! 2020 let’s get LIT!! — Tomas Lemoine