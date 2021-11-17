Video: Tomas Slavik's Winning POV From the Urban DH Grasse

Tomas Slavik wins in France again! Three times in row! After almost 4 years Tomas Slavik came back to Urban DH in Grasse, France. One of the best european venues, with lots of fast riders and beautiful views. Slavik was on fire whole day and was able to bring home third win in row on this wild track with more then 3 seconds ahead." I havent been Grasse for really long time and almost forgot how fast and how brutal the track is. I was really looking forward to racing and also for first real deal test of my new GHOST bikes RIOT TRAIL with setup for urban races.""Morning was really hectic for me, because my bike crashed from the trailer on the way up to the start for 2nd training run. Destroyed front wheel, tire, bented handlebars and few scratches. Luckily got everything fix on time and I was able to do at least 2 more training runs, which wasnt ideal, but better then nothing. ""In qualifying I just double checked my lines and options...and in finals I opened the tank and got solid win by over 3 seconds which Im really stoked about. Its always good feeling to end up a season with win before the winter training where some fresh motivation always helpstime to enjoy some time off racing and its time to get ready for 2022, which starts for me already in few months in february!""Thank you everyone who helped me fix my bike, deliver parts and thanks goes to organizers for amazing race and nice stay in South France! Thank you!"This was it! Last race of 2021 for Tomas Slavik ended up in style on first place. Wow, 2021 was hell of ride and we want to thank all partners and people helping Tomas out on reaching his goals and dreams! THANK YOU!Photo by: Stupefix, Freekor