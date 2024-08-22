Video: Tommy G and Brendog Tear it Up in 'Mountains of Mythology'

“I’m guessing most people wouldn’t see my name and think of a big adventure rider. Ive spent most of my career competing in freeride and slopestyle events. The truth is I love all forms of mountain biking and an adventure like this lets me ride, hike and explore the most amazing places and challenge myself in a new way. Who better to bring along for the ride than Brendog, I can't recommend Greece enough”

– Thomas GenonJoin Thomas Genon and Brendan Fairclough as the two take on an epic multi-day adventure through the untapped mountains of Greece in "Mountains Of Mythology".Thomas and Brendan are no strangers to the world of freeride but for their latest project they took on one of their biggest adventures yet as they toured the mythological mountains of Greece.Locations:• Munti Smolikas• Smolikas• Dotsiko• Monasteries of Meteoras• Dirfys• Kalyvia