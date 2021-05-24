Tomomi Nishikubo Signs with Canyon

Tomomi Nishikubo has signed with Canyon and will become one of their Cllctv riders.
The Japanese trials rider was previously signed with Kona but has joined his Red Bull and Rasoulution teammate Fabio Wibmer on the German direct sales brand. Tomomi will be riding on a custom version of the prototype carbon trials frame that Wibmer has been busy developing with Canyon, alongside the Spectral, Torque, and Sender platforms.
Tomomi apparently already has a number of projects in the works with Canyon to go alongside his previous video work that includes "Chase Her
" and "Ride to Survive
". Canyon says that Tomomi is also working hard to grow the street trials community in Japan by bringing riders together and inviting new riders to the sport.
|I am super stoked to be a Canyon rider! Canyon is my dream brand. Their bikes are awesome and innovative, and there are so many great riders in their team. For this year, I already have some amazing film ideas and I can’t wait to realize them with my new bikes.—Tomoi Nishikubo
