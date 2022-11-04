Tool's High-Pivot Prototype is Machined in Canada

Nov 4, 2022
by ben wilson  

PRESS RELEASE: Tool Bikes

A few weeks ago I got to chat with William Boisvert, the owner of Tool, and check out this ''crazy new proto" I kept hearing about. A bike I had only known to be machined out of a single piece of aluminum. I needed to see it to believe it. Between test laps at Highland Bike Park we spoke about the build process, life in Quebec, the bike market, industry needs, and the overall mission for the company.

CNCspec is a shop just outside of Quebec city owned by Jonathan Voyer. Jo welcomed Will in on his mission in CNC. This is where the V1P2 Proto was born. Jo saw the vision, he believed in Will and knew he had the drive to succeed, and after countless hours of machining the bike has come to life.
Tool Prototype Details

• Head angle: 62.5-degrees
• Seat angle:78-degrees
• Reach: 500mm
• Travel: 150mm / 160mm fork
• Wheel size: 29/29 or mullet
• Material: 6061 T6 aluminum, machined out of one solid block
rideontool.com



William Boisvert and Jonathan Voyer.


Growing up Will had a fascination with builds from a company by the name of Balfa Cycles. Balfa has been known in the past to think way outside of the box in their suspension and linkage designs - take the BB7, for example. Will wanted to build his own bike while still incorporating a similar pivot vibe and style as, he says, "The true pioneers of the high pivot design."



bigquotesIt’s just bikes! It’s not about the bike and the new fancy piece of tech, it’s about the ride.. The bike is a tool, an instrument to the ride. I want people to love their bike dearly. I want riders to want to keep their Tool as long as they can. We take great pride in making the most out of each raw piece of material to minimize waste. Centralizing every step of the creation of the bike locally from design to manufacturing, Tool is all about producing simplicity. I believe Tool is the kind of bike brand the industry needs, not the brand it has. That’s why we are here, that’s why we are different. William Boisvert


*Shout out to a few companies supporting the vision. thank you to We Are One Composites, OneUp components, S4 Suspension, and Hope Tech Brakes.

To follow along and stay up to date on the journey of Tool, follow @rideontool on Instagram and/or sign up for the newsletter on rideontool.com to have updates sent directly to you.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


24 Comments

  • 11 0
 "Change is comming
Now is my time
Listen to my muscle memory
Contemplate what I've been clinging to
Forty-six and two ahead of me"

Tool - 46 And 2
  • 1 0
 Nah mate looks more like a 51 and 10 actually
  • 4 0
 If propain and pole bikes made a baby
  • 1 0
 My thoughts exactly! Has some elements of both, a Spindrift and a Stamina
  • 1 0
 More like if propain and forbidding had a baby
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Deviant Pole
  • 2 0
 That kid was my small neighbor when I was a teenage boy! Congrats a million time Will
  • 1 0
 correct me if I am wrong but is this not just another machined frame with a bond down the middle? Don't all bikes made this way require coming out of a single block?
  • 2 0
 Ha! All that design effort and time and they still couldn't route the cables through the headset.
  • 1 0
 Innovation at its best! The rest of the world could learn something from Will! Great Article!!
  • 2 0
 I think i saw this beast in C1
  • 1 0
 It's perfect BUT you could really leverage the power of CNC and add some awesome internal frame storage (top and downtube)
  • 2 0
 It's like a forbidden druids evil twin
  • 2 0
 "This ground is not the rock I thought it to be"
  • 1 0
 That is a fine looking tool. The Pseudo internal cable routing look cool. Well done
  • 1 0
 My ideal geometry, looks pretty fantastic but I still have trouble wrapping my head around the machined frames.
  • 1 0
 Balfa spirit right there, du beau travail
  • 1 0
 Now it’s possible for everyone to ride their own tool .
  • 1 0
 The Forbidden POLE!
  • 1 0
 beautiful
  • 1 0
 Looks sweet!
  • 1 0
 Actofive copy?
  • 1 3
 I don't like the name. I also don't like the band.
  • 2 0
 You could totally print a Nickleback sticker and slap it on there.





