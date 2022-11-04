Tool's High-Pivot Prototype is Machined in Canada

It’s just bikes! It’s not about the bike and the new fancy piece of tech, it’s about the ride.. The bike is a tool, an instrument to the ride. I want people to love their bike dearly. I want riders to want to keep their Tool as long as they can. We take great pride in making the most out of each raw piece of material to minimize waste. Centralizing every step of the creation of the bike locally from design to manufacturing, Tool is all about producing simplicity. I believe Tool is the kind of bike brand the industry needs, not the brand it has. That’s why we are here, that’s why we are different. — William Boisvert