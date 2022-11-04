Tool's High-Pivot Prototype is Machined in Canada

PRESS RELEASE: Tool Bikes
A few weeks ago I got to chat with William Boisvert, the owner of Tool, and check out this ''crazy new proto" I kept hearing about. A bike I had only known to be machined out of a single piece of aluminum. I needed to see it to believe it. Between test laps at Highland Bike Park we spoke about the build process, life in Quebec, the bike market, industry needs, and the overall mission for the company.
CNCspec is a shop just outside of Quebec city owned by Jonathan Voyer. Jo welcomed Will in on his mission in CNC. This is where the V1P2 Proto was born. Jo saw the vision, he believed in Will and knew he had the drive to succeed, and after countless hours of machining the bike has come to life.
Tool Prototype Details
• Head angle: 62.5-degrees
• Seat angle:78-degrees
• Reach: 500mm
• Travel: 150mm / 160mm fork
• Wheel size: 29/29 or mullet
• Material: 6061 T6 aluminum, machined out of one solid block
• rideontool.com
Growing up Will had a fascination with builds from a company by the name of Balfa Cycles. Balfa has been known in the past to think way outside of the box in their suspension and linkage designs - take the BB7, for example. Will wanted to build his own bike while still incorporating a similar pivot vibe and style as, he says, "The true pioneers of the high pivot design."
|It’s just bikes! It’s not about the bike and the new fancy piece of tech, it’s about the ride.. The bike is a tool, an instrument to the ride. I want people to love their bike dearly. I want riders to want to keep their Tool as long as they can. We take great pride in making the most out of each raw piece of material to minimize waste. Centralizing every step of the creation of the bike locally from design to manufacturing, Tool is all about producing simplicity. I believe Tool is the kind of bike brand the industry needs, not the brand it has. That’s why we are here, that’s why we are different.— William Boisvert
*Shout out to a few companies supporting the vision. thank you to We Are One Composites, OneUp components, S4 Suspension, and Hope Tech Brakes.
