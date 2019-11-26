Video: Eddy King's Story of Regaining His Freedom in 'Tools of Empowerment'

Nov 26, 2019
by SHIMANO  
Photography by Sterling Lorence



Injuries are very much a part of life for competitive cyclists. The weeks, months and sometimes even years required to heal after severe trauma can send even the most hardened humans into a spiral of depression. Yet from pain can come strength, not only to survive but to live life to its very fullest again. After BMX Hall of Famer Eddy King suffered a devastating crash at Big Bear Bike Park in 2013, he spent years fighting his way back to anything resembling normalcy in his life.

“It’s such an unpredictable injury,” says King of his spinal cord damage. “The doctors really don’t know, so they won’t tell you what chance they think you may have of making a full recovery, partial recovery or no recovery. I didn’t want this injury to label me for the rest of my life.”

When King woke from surgery, he had no certainty of what was going to come next. But he knew his horizon had been forever tilted. The grit and determination that earned him a successful career in BMX racing were about to play a very important role in his rehabilitation. After seeking advice and growing his support network to as many people as possible, King took his first steps on the path to recovery.

Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA

From the first wobbly baby steps to eventually gaining enough strength to stand up on his own and lay into a punching bag, King trained for hours, every single day. Little by little, he clawed back his muscle memory to a point where he was willing to throw a leg over a bike again, with a little help from his family and friends.

“Discovering I could ride a bike again was equal parts relief and exhilaration, I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. But it came back to me,” recalls King.

It wasn’t long before he set his sights on mountain biking again. Sure, it was a lofty goal, but so had been the notion of walking at all when he was back laying in the hospital bed. By working more on his core and thigh muscles and investing in some bike-specific orthotics, the e-bike was the final piece of the puzzle.

“Normalcy for me is the freedom to get on a bike and ride where I want, just like when I was a 10-year-old kid,” says King. “Recently, I went on a ride by myself, literally. I loaded up all my gear, got my bike on the rack, drove to the trail, went for a ride and then loaded up the bike and went home again. To do all that independently with no assistance, other than an e-bike? That was a pretty resounding accomplishment for me."

Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA
Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA


bigquotesI don’t think I’d be going out on the trails and doing any of this stuff on a regular bike. It just wouldn’t be as much fun. I need that adaptive, assisted pedaling to get the extra miles in. I suffer a bit of fatigue after a while out there, the pedal-assist gets me out there and back, safely.Eddy King


With a new-found sense of freedom in the mountains, Eddy King knows that it was worth employing every tool of empowerment at his disposal. Having broken down barriers one after the other, rest assured he won’t be resting on any of his laurels any time soon.

Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA

Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA
Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA

Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA

Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA
Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA

Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA

Eddy King April 2018 San Diego California USA
Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.
Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.
Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King with Perry Kramer and Dale Holmes in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.
Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King with Perry Kramer and Dale Holmes in San Diego California USA April 2018.
Eddy King with Perry Kramer and Dale Holmes in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King in San Diego California USA April 2018.

Eddy King with Perry Kramer and Dale Holmes in San Diego California USA April 2018.
Eddy King with Perry Kramer and Dale Holmes in San Diego California USA April 2018.


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Shimano


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?
73904 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
65821 views
Inside Yeti: The Turquoise Legacy Continues
65588 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes
54060 views
Field Test: 2020 Intense Primer S - Mixed Wheel Corner Carver
51707 views
Update: Camille Balanche Hints She is the new Specialized Gravity Signing
48473 views
Video: A New Bike Day Gone Too Far?
41218 views
Check Out: Wide Italian Shoes, Fancy Computer Mounts, Alpinestars' First MTB Helmet, & More
38399 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Just trying to remember if Eddie is older or younger than Mike. I remember meeting them at the world championships in Whistler back in the old days. 1985 I think. Good guys. I think they were Haro and Huffy at the time. My whole frame of reference about ebikes changed last summer when I ran into a guy limping around the Smith Creek Trails parking lot. I asked him if he just crashed and he said he walked like that because he was in an accident. He said the only way he could get out to ride was with an e-bike because his ankle wasn't strong enough to pedal. In that case I'm all for it. I hope I don't ride an e-bike but if it keeps me out there I will.
  • 1 0
 Hells to the yeah! Another great and inspirational story of the tenacity of the human spirit! Depression during an injury or trauma is incredibly damaging at so many levels. This is a reason I do support e-bikes, as they are very applicable here.
Thank you Eddy King and @pinkbike for sharing another emotional/inspirational story. Keep grinding Mr. King!!
  • 1 0
 THIS is what ebikes are for. I am old enough to have pics of him and his brother Mike on my walls in elementary and jr high school. BMX legends. We all strive to stay on two wheels no matter if we are BMX, DH, XC, Road, etc. and that drive does bind us all regardless of two-wheeled discipline or our physical abilities. Shred on Eddie!
  • 1 0
 Came here for the inspiration and the "thanks to e-bikes" comments.
  • 1 0
 Never look at e-bikes the same way again....
  • 1 0
 Makes outlawing E-bikes look pretty foolish.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012537
Mobile Version of Website