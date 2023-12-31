Top 10 Pinkbike Stories of 2023

Based on page views

10. Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission

9. Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed

8. Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024

7. First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain

6. First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox

5. Quiz: Can You Guess All of These Tire Treads?

4. Watch Nothing's For Free: The History of Freeride Mountain Biking

3. SRAM's New Unreleased Drivetrain Leaked on Craigslist

2. Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice

1. Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission

In a year that has seen us post thousands of stories from the world of mountain biking, some of them grabbed your attention more than others., here are the top ten stories from the news feed this year:At the end of 2022, SRAM invited media outlets to take part in their biggest product introduction the company's history – volume-, components-, and pricepoint-wise. Ralf Hauser takes a deep dive into what it took to create the new Eagle drivetrain.If you’re a diehard flat pedal enthusiast, you know that not all of the touchpoints where your feet stand on a bicycle are made equally. Crappy pedals can be the difference between having total confidence or literally hanging on for dear life, so Matt Beer rounded up fourteen of the latest and greatest shin tenderizers to scrutinize.Greg Minnaar is widely regarded as the greatest DH racer of his generation. He's been on the Santa Cruz Syndicate team for many years, but over the past few months there have been persistent rumours about his future for 2024.TRP released their EVO12 and EVO7 complete drivetrains that, aside from using a KMC chain, are manufactured entirely in-house. That includes the two new derailleurs, two shifters, their first carbon and aluminum cranks, and two cassettes, all of which are intended to compete against the best mechanical options from Shimano and SRAM.Pinion, known for their gearbox drivetrains, took things to another level with an e-bike motor with integrated gearbox, opening the doors to a powertrain option that may well change the way we think about e-bike transmissions.Time to test your tread recognition with 20 tire treads from various companies - some are popular designs that you're guaranteed to see at your local trail network, while others are much more obscure.It all started with a motley crew of blue-collar kids looking to be a part of something different, something people at the time couldn’t understand. And then everything changed.From fringe sport to global phenomenon,chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking. The film charts a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.In a world of spy-shots and social media fudges, it often feels like most things have been done - intentionally or not. Well, if you think you've seen it all then think again. In a quickly taken down advert on Craigslist, an unknown vendor in San Francisco was selling what looked to be the yet-to-be-released SRAM direct mount derailleur and redesigned shifter. It was described in the advert's blurb as "[sic]."Gee Atherton was air-lifted from the 2023 Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the first attempt of his massive mid-mountain drop. Gee's drop had been highlighted by competitors as especially difficult and terrifying. He hit the drop with a lot of speed, drifting a bit back seat and to the right in the air, and landing deep before crashing. According to Gee, his injuries weren't too bad, but for most humans "some fractures to vertebrae and a few skull fractures" would count as quite serious.This review is focused on the performance of the Transmission X0 drivetrain, which Mike Kazimer spent 6 months using and abusing. During that time period, he racked up over 1,000 miles (1609 km) and 175,000 vertical feet (53,340 m) of climbing over the course of 65 rides. Those miles included lots of rain, more snow than he would have liked, and a healthy dose of magical hero dirt to round things out.