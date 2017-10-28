PINKBIKE DEVELOPMENT NEWS

Top 10 Ridden Canadian Cities of Summer 2017

Oct 28, 2017
by Trevor May  
Using the Trailforks ridelog feature we are able to see which regions are being ridden the most and when. We've queried the database to find the top ridden biking cities for the months of July, August and September of 2017. Since Trailforks started in and is based out of British Columbia it tends to dominate a lot of these "top lists" when included. But we do have the best riding in the world here...

The top three spots are no big surprise, unless you live under a rock! But four and five might surprise some. While not high on most peoples list for mountain bike destinations, both cities have large active urban trail networks that see a lot of local usage.

You can make sure your rides are counted by either connecting your Strava account with Trailforks, or by recording your rides using the new tracking feature in the Trailforks app! The more people logging their rides to Trailforks the more accurate this data becomes for these fun lists, but more importantly for trail association advocacy use.


Ridelogs in Canada summer 2017.

B.C. dominates the Canadian ride data, which is no big surprise—it has the mountains and the best trails. It sometimes seems like all of Quebec's mountain bikers now live in the Sea to Sky corridor (Vancouver to Whistler).

Rides per Canadian province in summer 2017.



1. Whistler, British Columbia
Whistler is defined by riding, whether it's a family cruise along the Valley Trail, a high-velocity road ride on the Sea to Sky Highway, a sweet descent through the trees in the Whistler Bike Park or any other epic Whistler trail. If you like biking you belong in Whistler.

Whistler mountain biking trails


Top 10 Ridden Canadian Cities of Summer 2017
DirtMerchant in the WhistlerMountainBikePark providing the perfect playground for shape maker Ollie Jones to pull some moves on his diamondbackbikes raceface - Laurence CE www.laurence-ce.com




2. North Vancouver, British Columbia
In the international sport of mountain biking, the North Shore has a well-deserved reputation for world-class riding. The steep slopes that frame the city are woven with a network of trails that offer everything from an easy outing on a rolling path to cross-country and extreme downhill.

North Vancouver mountain biking trails


Rider Andrew Teit Location Mt Seymour BC Trail Boogie Nights
Rider Perry Schebel Location Mt Fromme BC Trail Kirkford




3. Squamish, British Columbia
Squamish offers a huge variety of trails for mountain bikers of any experience level. Situated in a valley with surrounding mountains there are endless kilometers of mountain biking trails. From gentle cruises in the estuary and friendly cross country trail to hairball downhill descents. No matter your skill level, you will not run out of satisfying single-track in this town.

Squamish mountain biking trails


Greg Day riding his local trails and having a great day.
Polygon T8 - 140mm trail crushing machine in action




4. Calgary, Alberta
Calgary riding areas include 12 Mile Coulee, Bowmont, Eastlands and Nose Hill in the NW, Fish Creek Park in the SE/SW and a smattering of singletrack elsewhere in the city. Lift accessed riding is available at Canada Olympic Park.

Outside of Calgary, the Kananaskis Country area has hundreds of km of trails.

Calgary mountain biking trails


Fish Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park. Pump tracks
Top 10 Ridden Canadian Cities of Summer 2017




5. Edmonton, Alberta
Edmonton’s River Valley is the largest urban park in North America. We may not have any mountains, but our singletrack network is extensive. A little bit of local knowledge and route finding is key to linking our short but sweet trails into epic rides. Hidden gems are everywhere if you know where to look.

Edmonton mountain biking trails


photo shoot evening
Top 10 Ridden Canadian Cities of Summer 2017




6. Bragg Creek, Alberta
From 2011 to 2015 over 44 kilometres of intermediate, fast, and flowy all-season singletrack trails were built in the West Bragg Creek area by the Greater Bragg Creek Trails Association; a purely volunteer group of Bragg Creek residents that are working hard to design, build and maintain trails and pathways for the benefit of residents and visitors of Bragg Creek.

Bragg Creek mountain biking trails


After work missions to see what all the hoopla is about for this mountain.
Top 10 Ridden Canadian Cities of Summer 2017




7. Fernie, British Columbia
Fernie’s legendary terrain continues to bring bike enthusiasts back again and again. Fernie boasts some of the best riding in the Rockies—from epic heart-pounding downhill rides to endless kilometres of cross-country trails, you can do it all here. Take the lift and ride the bike park at FAR or explore the network of trails in and around town for a few days.

Fernie mountain biking trails


Top 10 Ridden Canadian Cities of Summer 2017
Trans BC 2017 - James Shirley s Perspective




8. Cumberland, British Columbia
Nestled in the foothills of the Beaufort Range beneath the shadow of the Comox Glacier, the historic Village of Cumberland invites you to come experience our rich history and our bright future! The mix of mining and logging history has led to a vast network of old roads that are now intermixed with an ample amount of singletrack.

Cumberland mountain biking trails


How do you think this trail sounds when you are alone and swooping through it
large drop




9. Victoria, British Columbia
Victoria's riding jewel is Hartland (affectionately referred to as "The Dump"). Extensive amounts of work have gone into proper trail building here and the riding is awesome. Variety is the key word. There is everything for every rider, including club activites and theme rides.

Victoria mountain biking trails


rolling down the steeps
Coming soon...




10. Vernon, British Columbia
Old growth, to desert and throw in some of the most beautiful lakes in BC and one of the best bike parks in the world. Vernon really does have a magical mountain bike vacation to offer. You are probably coming to town to check out the XC and DH at Silverstar but staying to enjoy the trails in Kalamalka and Ellison Provincal Parks is a must when you can ride to the lake.

Vernon mountain biking trails


Stepdown to berm
Shredtember never disappoints.



Since B.C. dominated this list, here are the top 10 ridden cities in Canada excluding B.C.

Calgary, Alberta – 3532
Edmonton, Alberta – 3236
Bragg Creek, Alberta – 2456
Toronto, Ontario – 1740
Canmore, Alberta – 1672
Fredericton, New Brunswick – 1313
Milton, Ontario – 953
Bromont, Quebec – 911
Lac Beauport, Quebec – 776
Uxbridge, Ontario – 712


Next, we will discuss the top 10 European cities.



The query for you geeks!
SELECT region.rid, region.title, region.alias, p.title AS prov_title, tr.description, COUNT(*) AS total
FROM wostrailforks.ridelog r
JOIN wostrailforks.ridelog_index i ON r.id=i.nid
JOIN wostrailforks.region ON i.city=region.rid
JOIN wostrailforks.region p ON i.prov=p.rid
JOIN wostrailforks.region_text tr ON region.rid=tr.rid
WHERE YEAR(FROM_UNIXTIME(r.created)) = '2017' AND MONTH(FROM_UNIXTIME(r.created)) IN (7,8,9) AND i.country='3000' AND i.city>0
GROUP BY i.city
ORDER BY total DESC
LIMIT 10


39 Comments

  • + 14
 I would’ve never expected that before spending a few years living there, but Edmonton was a priceless chapter in my mountain biking "education". Let me put it this way (with some oversimplification and a bit of exaggeration); Almost anyone can create something impressive with unlimited means at their disposal, but true art is more often than not a result of working within constraints. The amount and the quality of singletrack in such a dense urban environment, with really not a lot to work with in terms of gravity terrain, is unparalleled by anything I've seen elsewhere. Nothing is given, everything is earned, could be Edmonton's riding motto, both in terms of trail-building and riding. All the sweet but short descents are earned by punchy, tight and steep, steep climbs. And all the miles of twisty, flowy, technical and fast singletrack are carved out of the limited, if often spectacular greenspaces surrounding the North Saskatchewan river valley.
Would I trade living in the mountains for Edmonton? No, but that also comes down to growing up and feeling at home in the mountains, as well as just being a small-town boy. But would I take my mountain bike with me when visiting or moving to Edmonton? A 100% yes. A word of advice. While it can be amazing to just go out there and get lost in the labyrinth of trails, for a more focused experience join one of the social rides that pretty much all the bike stores in town run at least a couple times a week. Riding with a group of locals who know how to link the individual trails into a lung-bursting and adrenaline-soaked epic ride is an amazing experience and a great way to make friends. Some of the most amazing people, riders and trail-builders I've had a chance to meet come from Edmonton. And some of the most memorable rides I've done happened there, in that unique and contrasting world of green river valley, concrete sprawl and golden, far-north summer sunsets that seem to last forever.
  • + 2
 agreed, not to mention the thick rooty forest to work though takes serious patience. The only trail i built in edmonton i built in the most open fast area i could find to build flow and jumps, i cant imagine the work the guys put in who build multiple trails here through the thick river valley forest. And then if you include devon in this you get some more vertical with a few trails worth taking out the dh bike for!
  • + 2
 And also people sometimes think living here as a mountain biker is terrible. I used to think that too, but you have so many trails to ride after work it’s great and you got steep loamy goodness just over two hours away at baseline mountain hell I go there after work sometimes it only takes me one more hours to get out there than go home after work, life is good
  • + 9
 You could combine Calgary and Bragg Creek - most of those rides in West Bragg are Calgarians riding Merlin View.
  • + 2
 Awesome work! I see MySQL there, that FROM_UNIXTIME can't be avoided. It would be great if Trailforks had something like this, to be able to query directly the database and get our own statistics:

data.stackexchange.com/stackoverflow/query/new
  • + 1
 Likewise, would love to be able to wean some stats from this dataset. Perhaps @canadaka you'd consider hosting on Kaggle? There's even financial incentives for doing so, which could pay for more development resources.
  • + 1
 ditto that!
  • + 1
 Yay to blown out over ridden trails! There needs to be a better way for people to contribute to trail maintenance because for the amount of riders Cumberland has there is almost no funding for trail maintenance and the trails are getting absolutely fucked.
  • + 1
 www.trailforks.com/region/cumberland-1179/karma

UROC has some funding and had a trail crew this summer and now has a paid trail manager, which builds capacity. They also got funding from the BC government for trail signage project this year.
  • + 1
 @canadaka: Ya I'm aware. Unfortunately the riding population has blown up so quickly that the infrastructure to support the amount of riders is lagging behind and only just getting started. I feel like there needs to be a better way for individuals to give back to the trails, a yearly UROC membership is decent but I'm wondering if more people would be willing to do a monthly membership, I'm guessing plenty of people would love to give back considering how much use they get out of trails people have built and maintained for free. It's just doesn't seem readily available for people to do so.
  • + 1
 @ihatetomatoes: right on that Trail Karma page I linked above is a monthly subscription option.

Mountain bikers on whole just are used to taking trails for granted and such a small percentage of riders donate or donate a small amount compared to their usage or other spending on biking.

We also have this page that scans a users ridelog history to suggestion places they should donate to for the year.
www.trailforks.com/karma/suggestions
  • + 1
 @canadaka: That's a nice feature and hopefully it gains traction but I've never heard of it until now and never heard anyone talking about it. Trailforks is great for people new to the area but really they are usually just here for a weekend. It's the people that ride weekly that know the trails and don't use trailforks that should be targeted. Correct me if I'm wrong but doesn't Squamish have some sort of program like this? A monthy subscription to the trail network or something?
  • + 1
 @ihatetomatoes: No they have a yearly trail pass, a lot of places have them. But still a very small percentage of visitors ever buy them. It's promoted on every Squamish trail page on Trailforks.
www.trailforks.com/localproducts/17

Some others www.trailforks.com/localproducts/?category=3
  • + 1
 These results are less about how much people are riding but more about how much riders in a given area use that tool. I don't think the article is drawing the right conclusions. Sorry, just a math nerd that loves to ride here.
  • + 1
 More actual write ups about other cities in Canada would be cool. Most of the places on this list are already riding meccas, and have loads of info about them, so whats the point? Do we need another write up about Whistler.....nope, we all know its unreal. A write up about Toronto, Milton, Canmore, Fredericton would be awesome.
  • + 1
 Do you have stats on Kamloops this summer vs the same time in 2016? Would be interesting to see how stats were affected with the riding closures this summer approximately half of that time period.
  • + 1
 That is true for most of BC south of Prince George. After all the fires started at the beginning of July my riding locations changed from BC focus to a Washington & Oregon focus due to smoke & closures.
  • + 1
 At this point its not super useful to compare year over year stats, since the usage of Trailforks is still growing so much. So the growth in Trailforks usage makes it hard to see if a yearly growth is from that or actually more riders. Even with the fires and the year not being over, the Kamloops yearly numbers are already much higher for 2017 compared to 2016 (2925 / 2191)
  • + 1
 @canadaka: However comparing this information would be super useful for comparing Trails and determining seasonal and daily useage information. Regarding the Year over Year stats you some kind adjustment that factors in the jump in Trail Forks Users.
  • + 4
 Fredericton made the list!
  • + 4
 I love seeing these stats. Gives me new ideas of where to head next!
  • + 1
 I am with a Trails society in the West Kootenays. This kind of information (Trail Usuage Stats) are gold. Any chance we can Trail Forks can compile some stats for us.
  • + 1
 Trailforks adoption clearly migrate from West to East! Amazing to see a small area like Lac-Beauport in there!
  • + 1
 It will start to level out the early growth in BC usage, but BC will still be way ahead simply due to the fact we have a lot more biking here.
  • + 1
 Would love to see this for the USA next. This is fantastic.
  • + 4
 They did the us first a month or two ago.
  • + 1
 @Dethphist: Missed it! Drat.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: www.pinkbike.com/news/top-10-ridden-us-biking-destinations-in-july.html
  • + 2
 best place on earth Smile
  • + 0
 3532 disappointed Calgarian riders. Our trail systems blow.
  • + 0
 Toronto...?? LOL!
  • + 1
 Most populous city with a few pretty sweet urban trail systems. No surprise, really.
  • + 3
 The Don valley is amazing! I wish i could live in Squamish, but my job is here. The trails in the Don make this city livable!
  • + 1
 Milton?? Wtf!?
  • + 1
 @jetpilot: Milton I'm guessing is very popular to the city crowd. Its close, still within the "city", good variety of trails and easy access. Toronto has a huge population base so its not too surprising.

I've been bumping into lots of recreational type riders on weekends, in the middle of the wilderness, who are obviously very new to the sport. And most of them know of Trailforks, somehow.
  • + 2
 Growing up in TO and Milton area Id say the Don valley is equivalent to the north shore of Vancouver and
hitting Kelso / Hilton falls would be like heading up to Squamish from Van.
  • + 1
 @nosmokingexit: I presume you mean as far as accessibility to the city... not quality/quantity of trail
  • + 1
 @robwhynot: Whatever the case the Don Valley trails never cease to amaze me. Some of the most surprising trails I've ridden on.
  • + 1
 @jetpilot: milton is sweet with the trails around the swamps and all

Post a Comment



