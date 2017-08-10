Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July

Using the Trailforks ridelog feature we are able to see what trails and regions are being ridden the most and when. We've queried the database to find the top ridden biking cities for the month of July 2017. You'll notice some big name destinations like Moab are not on the list, probably too hot for riding, less visitors in the middle of summer I guess?
You can make sure your rides are counted by either connecting your Strava
account with Trailforks, or by recording your rides using the new tracking feature in the Trailforks app
! The more people logging their rides to Trailforks the more accurate this data becomes for these fun lists, but more importantly for trail association advocacy use.
If people find these sort of blog posts interesting we can do much more, we can even seperate out locals riding their local network, to better gauge top travel destinations. If you have idea for other ridelog related lists we could do, let us know!1. Park City, UtahPark City mountain biking trails
8. Bend, Oregon
The place to go for some amazing mountain biking and other outdoor activities. Trails for the whole family, from Downhill at Mt. Bachelor to easy & hard XCountry trails at Phil's.Bend mountain biking trails
The query for you geeks!
SELECT region.rid, region.title, region.alias, p.title AS prov_title, tr.description, COUNT(*) AS total
FROM wostrailforks.ridelog_trails rt
JOIN wostrailforks.trail t ON rt.trailid=t.trailid
JOIN wostrailforks.ridelog r ON rt.ridelogid=r.id
JOIN wostrailforks.trail_index i ON t.trailid=i.nid
JOIN wostrailforks.region ON i.city=region.rid
JOIN wostrailforks.region p ON i.prov=p.rid
JOIN wostrailforks.region_text tr ON region.rid=tr.rid
WHERE YEAR(FROM_UNIXTIME(r.created)) = '2017' AND MONTH(FROM_UNIXTIME(r.created)) = '7' AND t.difficulty NOT IN (1,7) AND i.country='3001' AND i.city>0
GROUP BY i.city
ORDER BY total DESC
LIMIT 10
Cities with longer trail segments will not 'complete' in this analysis because, although they may be very popular riding destinations, they would not count as many 'ridden trails'. Next time, purely count mileage ridden? Or hours ridden?
Nice analysis nonetheless. I'm a GIS *and* SQL geek, so I love the way this was presented and the fact that you posted the query!!!!
Also, note #8 in the list: Kirkland, Washington. Average trail length is less than a quarter-mile (0.239)!
OK, I am stereotyping here but they are definitely the most pocular spots.
Would be nice to have such a page dynamic where the user could specify a date range, but because there is so much data these queries can be slow.
