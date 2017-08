Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July

1. Park City, Utah

Using the Trailforks ridelog feature we are able to see what trails and regions are being ridden the most and when. We've queried the database to find the top ridden biking cities for the month of July 2017. You'll notice some big name destinations like Moab are not on the list, probably too hot for riding, less visitors in the middle of summer I guess?You can make sure your rides are counted by either connecting your Strava account with Trailforks, or by recording your rides using the new tracking feature in the Trailforks app ! The more people logging their rides to Trailforks the more accurate this data becomes for these fun lists, but more importantly for trail association advocacy use.If people find these sort of blog posts interesting we can do much more, we can even seperate out locals riding their local network, to better gauge top travel destinations. If you have idea for other ridelog related lists we could do, let us know!