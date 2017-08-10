PINKBIKE DEVELOPMENT NEWS

Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July

Aug 10, 2017
by Trevor May  
Using the Trailforks ridelog feature we are able to see what trails and regions are being ridden the most and when. We've queried the database to find the top ridden biking cities for the month of July 2017. You'll notice some big name destinations like Moab are not on the list, probably too hot for riding, less visitors in the middle of summer I guess?

You can make sure your rides are counted by either connecting your Strava account with Trailforks, or by recording your rides using the new tracking feature in the Trailforks app! The more people logging their rides to Trailforks the more accurate this data becomes for these fun lists, but more importantly for trail association advocacy use.

If people find these sort of blog posts interesting we can do much more, we can even seperate out locals riding their local network, to better gauge top travel destinations. If you have idea for other ridelog related lists we could do, let us know!

Ridelogs in the USA for July 2017



1. Park City, Utah
Park City mountain biking trails


Chasing Epic Season Wrap- In Pictures




2. Draper, Utah
Draper mountain biking trails






3. Bellingham, Washington
Bellingham mountain biking trails


Cruising through the forest aboard the Chromag Aperture




4. Issaquah, Washington
Issaquah mountain biking trails


images from - The Story of Predator- An interview with Bryan Connolly




5. Hood River, Oregon
Hood River mountain biking trails


I d been wanting to shoot here for a long time. Finally I motivated enough to get ahold of Ben and make it happen.




6. Lyndonville, Vermont
Lyndonville mountain biking trails


Kingdom Trails
French Connection




7. Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix mountain biking trails






8. Bend, Oregon
The place to go for some amazing mountain biking and other outdoor activities. Trails for the whole family, from Downhill at Mt. Bachelor to easy & hard XCountry trails at Phil's.

Bend mountain biking trails


Having a ball at Mt. Bachelor. We totally scored and hit it the day after a long-overdue rain and conditions were awesome. What a gorgeous place and so much fun to ride. Must return
Photos from episode 3 of the TrailLove series presented by BMC Pinkbike Trailforks.com and in association with Pearl Izumi.




9. Cedar Mountain, North Carolina
Cedar Mountain biking trails


Edge of the cliff at sunset Big Rock Trail DuPont State Forest. Cedar Mountain North Carolina.
dec.28th 2014




10. Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs mountain biking trails


Kirt Voreis launches the Niner RIP 9 RDO during a visit with the SRAM guys in Colorado Springs.



The query for you geeks!

SELECT region.rid, region.title, region.alias, p.title AS prov_title, tr.description, COUNT(*) AS total
FROM wostrailforks.ridelog_trails rt
JOIN wostrailforks.trail t ON rt.trailid=t.trailid
JOIN wostrailforks.ridelog r ON rt.ridelogid=r.id
JOIN wostrailforks.trail_index i ON t.trailid=i.nid
JOIN wostrailforks.region ON i.city=region.rid
JOIN wostrailforks.region p ON i.prov=p.rid
JOIN wostrailforks.region_text tr ON region.rid=tr.rid
WHERE YEAR(FROM_UNIXTIME(r.created)) = '2017' AND MONTH(FROM_UNIXTIME(r.created)) = '7' AND t.difficulty NOT IN (1,7) AND i.country='3001' AND i.city>0
GROUP BY i.city
ORDER BY total DESC
LIMIT 10


  • + 18
 Analysis needs refinement. The SQL query is counting the number of 'trails' ridden, which favors cities that have dense trail clusters consisting of very short trail segments. You'll notice that the cities at the top of your list have a higher total trail count than the total count of trail mileage (for example, Park City has 650 trail that total only 529 miles). Their trails are shorter than 1 mile, on average. Some lower on the list have an average trail length just over a mile...or up to 1.5 miles.

Cities with longer trail segments will not 'complete' in this analysis because, although they may be very popular riding destinations, they would not count as many 'ridden trails'. Next time, purely count mileage ridden? Or hours ridden?

Nice analysis nonetheless. I'm a GIS *and* SQL geek, so I love the way this was presented and the fact that you posted the query!!!!
  • + 5
 FYI: Moab has 352 trails with a total mileage of 766, making the average length of a trail 2.17 miles.
Also, note #8 in the list: Kirkland, Washington. Average trail length is less than a quarter-mile (0.239)!
  • + 3
 I was so excited to see the SQL then disappointed when I read it. Plus these sub mile segments shouldn't be called trails. Just because you can only Strava beat others over 200 yards doesn't mean that one easy section should get a trail name.
  • + 3
 Mileage ridden wouldn't work either, as that would skew towards flatter locales. I think hours is the most reasonable metric?
  • + 2
 There are so many different ways to skin the cat. But you are correct, to tally a region I should have not counted trails ridden, but just unique ridelogs in that city. I normally do this but forgot! I was originally going to do a list of the most ridden trails, that's where the query started but changed to do cities instead. Could do total rides, total rides by UNIQUE users, total distance and so on. Next month I will do unique rides in a city, as you pointed out makes more sense.
  • + 1
 @namdoogttam: Also: Trailforks (Skidmap) started in Utah. Probably many more users in Utah than anywhere else. Hard to believe Draper, UT is a primary riding destination. I believe what you are seeing is the (over?)use by high school teams training.
  • + 1
 @necros: Probably best to just count number of unique rides. Maybe with a criteria of >1 mile and must include at least 1 trail, to filter out road rides.
  • + 2
 You can typically get more mileage out of flatter trails. So I'd go with hours or vertical (or maybe just descent) instead.
  • + 1
 @dsirl: Trailforks for sure has a bias towards BC and Utah in a lot of the data, we have so many active users in those 2 regions. But as the site grows and ridelog usage as well, this starts to become less of an issue.
  • + 1
 @canadaka: ranking based on "most rides" would be biased towards short rides, like shuttling laps on a relatively short DH trail or series of trails. Conversely, ranking based on "most rides" would be biased against long rides, like an all day epic or even a big XC event.
  • + 1
 @dsirl: Go to Corner canyon (the exact area shown as "Draper") on any day of the week after work or on Saturday AM. You will see why it is #2. It def isn't the high schoolers...
  • + 1
 LOL you're all such nerds.
  • + 1
 Park city has 10 or so trails worth riding. If you like pedaling the same flat sagebrush stuff with a different name it's where you wanna ride. That imba gold rating is a joke and makes me question the quality of the riding at the other locations with the rating. Quality over quantity if you ask me.
  • + 1
 @weezyb: LOL, you clearly don't know where to ride.
  • + 12
 All I know is I'm not riding Phoenix in July.
  • + 1
 I live here and I dont.
  • + 1
 @scary1: you say that but there are over 400 rides logged on Trailforks in Phoenix for July. And based on some trail studies our data only captures around 5% of total riders. So people are definitely riding Phoenix in July.
  • + 1
 Seriously, wtf.
  • + 6
 Trailforks is seriously awesome. Beautiful graphics, trustworthy content, great integration into a lot of PB articles, the ability for useres to create trails, and even Strava integration to seamlessly mark the trails you have ridden. Keep it up guys! (Now if only there was a Pinkbike app...)
  • + 6
 Do Canada!
  • + 1
 I will next time
  • + 2
 I can give you the stats if you want : on the podium : whistler, squamish, and North van ! Honorable mention to Mont Saint Anna which saw a huuuge increase last week-end with a average speed per rider barely believable...
OK, I am stereotyping here but they are definitely the most pocular spots.
  • + 2
 Hmm, July? When I see Phoenix, AZ (WTF?) but not Denver, CO, I question the method used to gather this info. With that said, I make an annual trip to Phoenix... in December.
  • + 5
 Kirkland, ha!!
  • + 1
 Costco trails!
  • + 1
 This was great, can't believe St. Eds and Big Finn Hill made it on Pinkbike. Smile My local trails are famous!
  • + 2
 Phoenix? =O areyoucrazy? xD
  • + 1
 There is a lot of people riding there, must be so hot!
  • + 3
 Limt 100! Limit 100!
  • + 1
 ...and find #1 for each state!
  • + 1
 @namdoogttam: this page lists the top 3 trails in each state, but I could do a page like that but for riding areas in each state. www.trailforks.com/trails/all/topuscanada

Would be nice to have such a page dynamic where the user could specify a date range, but because there is so much data these queries can be slow.
  • + 1
 Get It Surveyed, nerds!
  • + 1
 Nothing to see here in Colorado Springs. Move along!
  • - 1
 this is exactly why locals don't turn on trailforks...Don't come to NC it sucks...terrible trails, too hot, bad beer, no fun..none.
  • + 1
 Forget going to Whistler. Next stop NYC the mountain biking mecca!
  • + 1
 Moab too hot... but we're out here in PHX gettin it in!
  • + 1
 North Carolina and Phoenix in July.... are the trails indoors?
  • + 1
 Hey our NW mountains rarely even get up to 80 in the summer...but yeah...the rest of NC is pretty hot in July ;-)

